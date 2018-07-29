Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, retired from pro wrestling in 2013.
Residing in Mississippi where he is vice president of business development for an insurance company, DiBiase is married with two children. He also serves as a motivational speaker touring schools.
DiBiase, 35, also made his mark in acting, starring in WWE Studios’ 2009 straight-to-video “The Marine 2.”
No longer wishing to spend so much time on the road and away from home, DiBiase left WWE in September 2013 after becoming a father.
The Mississippi College product, who played quarterback in high school and wide receiver at the next level, was trained by eight-time NWA world champion Harley Race. He was signed by WWE in 2007, a year after making his pro debut. He debuted on the main roster in 2008 and held the WWE world tag-team title on two occasions with Cody Rhodes as The Legacy.