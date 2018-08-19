Chris Chavis, who appeared as the popular Tatanka in WWE during the ‘90s, still makes occasional wrestling-related appearances.
The 57-year-old Chavis began his wrestling career in 1990 after training at Larry Sharpe’s Monster Factory in New Jersey. As “The War Eagle” Chris Chavis, he got his start working for George Scott’s North American Wrestling Association where he became the promotion’s heavyweight champion after defeating Ken Shamrock.
As Tatanka, Chavis made his WWE (then WWF) debut in 1992, boasting an undefeated streak that lasted nearly two years, and worked for the company until 1996. He returned for another stint from 2005-07 and again in 2010, making occasional appearances for the company. He was signed to a Legends contract in 2015.
A native of North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe, Chavis lives in Spring Hill, Fla., with his wife and four children.