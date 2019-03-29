Former Intercontinental champion Santino Marella welcomed a baby boy, Marko Jason Carelli, into the world last October.
A daughter, Bianca Carelli, made her in-ring debut last year, competing with her father in a tag-team match. She was a winner of the Miss Teen Ontario-World pageant in 2013.
The Canadian-born, Italy-billed Marella competed in MMA prior to joining WWE in 2005. During his days at Ohio Valley Wrestling, Santino utilized his martial arts skills as Russian Boris Alexiev.
With one of the best comedy acts in the business, Marella won the Intercontinental title twice, the U.S. title once and was a one-time WWE tag-team champion.
Marella retired in 2014 after suffering a third neck injury and returned to MMA as a trainer. He also operated a gym in Canada where he served as a trainer and judo instructor.
Marella, whose real name is Anthony Carelli, joined Sportsnet 360 Aftermath as a panelist and TV analyst. He currently works on Impact Wrestling’s “Behind the Lights” stream under his real name, and recently served as a coach at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.