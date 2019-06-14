Samula Anoa’i, who formed a top team with cousin Solofa Fatu (aka Rikishi) during the late ‘80s as The Samoan Swat Team (Samu and Fatu), is battling stage 4 liver cancer.
Anoa’i, 56, is in desperate need of a liver transplant. A GoFundMe account to help cover medical costs has been set up by his son, Lance Anoa’i, who recently wrestled Shane McMahon on Raw.
Last month WWE sent Samoa Joe and Billy Kidman, among others, to a show in Allentown, Pa., to sign autographs to help raise money as well.
As Samu, Anoa’i also was a former WWF tag-team champion as part of The Headshrinkers with Fatu in 1994.
Samu is the older brother of Afa Jr. (aka Manu) and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i of The Wild Samoans. He is a cousin of Roman Reigns (son of Sika), as well as the late Rosey and Yokozuna.
He retired from full-time action in 2014 but continued to work occasional shows.