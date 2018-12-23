Ray Lloyd, who made a splash in WCW during the late ‘90s as Glacier, a mysterious kung-fu master inspired by the “Mortal Kombat” franchise, is now admissions director at Full Sail University, which hosts WWE’s NXT television tapings.
Lloyd, who has held several titles in full-contact karate, also co-owns a wrestling school in Georgia called One Fall Power Factory.
The 54-year-old Brunswick, Ga., native began his wrestling career in 1987 as “Sugar Ray” Lloyd.
Lloyd, who attended Valdosta State University on a football scholarship, taught Health and Physical Education in public schools for seven years, including three years teaching Special Ed PE to handicapped children.