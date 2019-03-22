Paul Burchill, who performed on the WWE roster from 2005-10 after working three years in its Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental system, now works as a full-time firefighter and paramedic.
Burchill used a pirate gimmick in WWE, and later played big brother to on-screen sister Katie Lea Burchill (Katarina Waters).
Burchill, 39, whose real name is Paul Burchall, is a former school teacher from Surrey, England. He recently returned to school and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing science. He also became a registered nurse.
Burchill eventually returned to Kentucky, the state where he had trained for several years while in OVW.