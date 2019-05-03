Molly Holly, one of WWE’s most popular women performers, has dedicated her life to a number of philanthropic causes since retiring from the ring.
A two-time WWE women’s champion and one-time WWF hardcore champion, Molly made her debut in WCW in 1997 after being trained by Dean Malenko. She earned national attention in 2000 as Miss Madness, one of Randy “Macho Man” Savage's valets in WCW.
Molly, whose real name is Nora Greenwald, enjoyed great success after joining WWE in 2000, appearing as Molly Holly, the cousin of the late Crash Holly and Hardcore Holly, and later as Mighty Molly, a sidekick of The Hurricane (Shane Helms).
Molly, 41, still dabbles in the wrestling business, most recently serving as the lead female coach at The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis. The Academy is owned and operated by former WWE stars Shawn Daivari and Ken Anderson.
She also has worked with various organizations, volunteering in Guatemala at an orphanage and church, working at a local charity called Teen Challenge where she drove residents of an addiction recovery center to doctor and dentist’s appointments, and working with a group called Know the Truth, which focuses on teaching drug prevention to children.