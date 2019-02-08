Kia Stevens, best known for her run with TNA Impact as monster heel Awesome Kong, is now devoting her time to working on the Nexflix series “GLOW” (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), based on the popular 1980s all-women wrestling promotion.
Stevens, who has lost considerable weight since her wrestling days, plays a single mom looking for a new start in life while wrestling as a character named Tamme “The Welfare Queen” Dawson. She deals with her college-age son discovering her offensive wrestling persona, and not judging her despite his discomfort with it.
Stevens told Variety last year that she wants to help the future generation not be powerless.
“If you want to be a Kong, be a Kong — but not because you feel like you have to,” she said.