Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible, who has had a history of substance abuse issues, was arrested on Dec. 4 for the third time this year.
Credible, 45, whose real name is Pete “PJ” Polaco, was arrested in Waterbury, Conn., on multiple charges, including misdemeanor assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief and three charges of violating a protection order.
A week before his most recent arrest, he told Wrestling Inc. that he did not know how long his sobriety would last.
“Anybody with an addiction (knows that) no one is safe,” Credible said. “I'm not saying that ‘we’re clear of the bad stuff.’ I’m clear today. I’ve been clear for the past couple of weeks but who’s to say that something may happen next week, next month, next year?”