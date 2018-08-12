From “The Body” to “The Brain,” Jesse Ventura has worn a number of hats over the years – biker, Rolling Stones bodyguard, Navy Seal, pro wrestler and announcer, pro football commentator, movie star, politician.
But these days, Ventura, who served as Minnesota’s governor from 1993-2003, is hosting a reality show called “The World According to Jesse” on the Russia state-sponsored network Russia Today America.
The program is described as “a variety news show that tackles today’s biggest political stories, as well as deeper issues such as government hypocrisy and corporate deception, through a mix of thought-provoking interviews and on-the-ground reporting.”
“RT covers stories overlooked by the mainstream media, provides alternative perspectives on current affairs, and acquaints international audiences with a Russian viewpoint on major global events,” according to the channel’s website.
Some critics, though, have called the show a propaganda tool with poor journalism standards.
Ventura told the Minneapolis Star Tribune last year that he had been reassured by RT that he would not be censored.
“I have total artistic control and I can talk about anything I want,” he told the Star Tribune. “We’re more interested in talking about our country. I didn’t join RT to report on Russia.”
He also worked on a show entitled Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, which aired for three years, and recently wrote a book advocating for marijuana legalization.
In 2014 Ventura announced he had gone “off the grid” in Mexico so drones couldn’t find him.
Ventura, who lost his health insurance with the Screen Actors Guild union several years ago because he wasn't doing enough work in the industry, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.