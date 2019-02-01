Jeanie Clarke, former wife of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and valet known in WCW as Lady Blossom, now lives in London and wrote an autobiography in 2016 titled “Through the Shattered Glass.”
The second wife of Austin, she was trained by and introduced to Austin by the late “Gentleman” Chris Adams, with whom she shared a child.
She helped Austin come up with his “Stone Cold” moniker. The two, who divorced in 1999, had two children together.
Clarke, 59, survived an 18-year pill addiction and does public appearances to share her experiences.