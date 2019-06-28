Gregory Shane Helms, a crowd-pleasing performer who entertained WWE crowds from 2001-05 as “The Hurricane,” is now working for the same company backstage as an agent and producer.
The popular Helms left WCW as its reigning cruiserweight champion when the company folded in 2001. Helms was converted into an emerald-suited superhero in WWE where he captured the WWE tag-team title (with Kane), along with the WWE cruiserweight, hardcore and European titles during a run that lasted until 2010.
The 44-year-old Smithfield, N.C., native, who made his pro debut in 1991, returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble and joined the company’s production team earlier this year.