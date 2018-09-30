Frankie Williams, affectionately remembered as “The King of Jobbers” but who make his mark on a famous episode of “Piper’s Pit,” passed away in 1991 as a result of lung cancer.
Williams, whose real name was Armando Pumarejo, had been the recipient of dozens of squash matches in the then-WWF when he was invited to Piper’s prime-time segment.
“I may be a lousy wrestler, but I’m still in there, and I’m not afraid of nobody!” Williams told Piper.
Piper responded by punching him several times and then yelling into the camera, “Just when they think they got the answers, I change the question.”
Despite his brush with greatness, however, Williams’ career never advanced beyond preliminary status.
In more Williams trivia, Ric Flair wrestled twice at Madison Square Garden in 1976, his only two appearances in that arena before he came to the WWF in 1991. One of those ‘70s matches was against Frankie Williams.