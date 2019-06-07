Former WWE diva Eve Torres, who won the fifth edition of WWE’s “Diva Search” in 2007, captured three divas titles during her run in the company. She became the first Diva Search winner to capture the divas championship when she defeated Maryse.
Torres, a former dancer for the Los Angeles Clippers Spirit Dance Team, stepped away from the business in 2013.
A purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Torres married Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Rener Gracie in 2014 and gave birth to her first son in 2015. A second son was born last August.
Torres, 34, who has a degree in industrial and systems engineering, serves as spokeswoman and head instructor for Gracie Women Empowered, a self-defense class at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy.