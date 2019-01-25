Former WWE diva Eva Marie, who worked for WWE from 2013-17, recently surfaced as a contestant on season 2 of the American edition of “Celebrity Big Brother.”
Now known as Natalie Eva Marie, she is vying for the $250,000 grand prize.
In addition to Eva Marie, this season’s cast includes singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton, actor Joey Lawrence, Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte, comedian Tom Green, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and former O.J. Simpson pal Kato Kaelin.
“I think I’m going to win Big Brother because not only can I handle the physicality of the challenges, but I’m mentally tough, and I’m ready to play the game, and I’m competitive at heart, so I’m gonna stay in it to win it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.
The show premiered on CBS on Jan. 21.
Eva Marie, who also starred in “Total Divas” on the E! Network, was known for her famous electric red hair.
Born Natalie Marie Nelson 34 years ago in Walnut Creek, Calif., the future actress and fitness model graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a business degree. She signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013 after answering a casting call. She and WWE parted ways in 2017.