Nick Dinsmore, better known as former WWE performer Eugene, currently runs an independent promotion and training center called Midwest All Pro Wrestling in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Trained by former wrestler “Nightmare” Danny Davis, the 42-year-old Dinsmore made his pro debut in 1996.
He achieved great success in Ohio Valley Wrestling where he was a 10-time OVW heavyweight champion and an 11-time OVW Southern tag-team champion. His gimmick on the main roster, however, was that of a mentally challenged man who displayed savant-like wrestling ability from watching his favorites on TV.
Dinsmore married his longtime girlfriend, actress-model Stephanie Fischer, in Las Vegas in November 2015.