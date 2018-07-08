Former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was released by the company earlier this year, says he’s retired from pro wrestling — at least for now.
Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, is currently pursuing a rap music under the name Real1. He has released a new rap track titled “Phoenix.”
“I’m literally going to set the world on fire,” he recently told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Austin’s podcast. “I’m going to be one of the biggest stars in music and I know it.”
A sexual assault investigation surrounding Amore, 31, was dropped when the Phoenix Police Department cited insufficient evidence.