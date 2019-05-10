Don Muraco, a WWE Hall of Famer best remembered for an epic 1983 match with “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka at Madison Square Garden, is enjoying retired life in his native Hawaii.
Known in WWE as The Magnificent Muraco, he was a two-time Intercontinental champion, a two-time ECW heavyweight champion and the first WWF King of the Ring in 1985.
Muraco, whose full-time ring career spanned from 1970-88, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 by Mick Foley, who was in attendance the night Snuka jumped from the top of a steel cage onto a prone Muraco after he had lost the match and failed to gain the Intercontinental title.
Muraco, 69, lives in Sunset Beach, Hawaii, with his wife of 37 years, Sharon.