Dennis Knight, who used a variety of names during his 15-year ring career, including Mideon as a member of an Undertaker-led stable in WWE, ventured into culinary pursuits after leaving the wrestling business in 2006.
Knight, 49, has worked as a chef and operator of his own catering company in the Clearwater, Fla., area.
Among his various aliases in the wrestling profession were Leatherface, Tex Slazenger and Phineas I. Godwin. He is best remembered for his WCW role as Slazenger, teaming with Shanghai Pierce (Mark Canterbury), and later in WWE as Godwin, again teaming with Canterbury, but this time known as Henry O. Godwin.
Knight would later be reborn as Mideon, the first member of The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness.