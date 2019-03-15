“Dangerous” Danny Spivey, an All-American defensive end at the University of Georgia who wrestled professionally from 1983-95, went to work for his family’s construction business in Odessa, Fla., after retiring from the mat.
On Aug. 1, 2015, Spivey, at age 62, returned to the ring for Dory Funk Jr.’s !BANG! promotion in Ocala, Fla. Spivey and Funk worked a 10-man Japanese Bonsai match. The Florida native also was awarded the “Fighting Heart Award.”
Spivey, 66, now works as an “ambassador” for a chain of restaurants in Florida called The Breakfast Station.