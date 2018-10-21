Former WWE performer Damien Sandow has been pursuing an acting career since taking a break from the wrestling business last year.
Sandow, whose real name is Aaron Steven Haddad, is a Massachusetts native of Arab-American descent who first landed a WWE developmental contract in 2002 after earning strong reviews in a series of tryout matches. He made it to the main roster in 2006 as a character named Idol Stevens.
Sandow made his WWE in-ring re-debut in 2012 as part of the Smackdown roster. Offering physical and spiritual enlightenment to the WWE Universe, Sandow assumed the rule of WWE’s martyr.
Clad in ring robe, pink trunks and purple kneepads, he snobbishly proclaimed himself “the avenging sword of taste and decency in the WWE,” denouncing social media and pop culture.
Now using Aron Stevens as his stage name, he resides in Los Angeles and also co-hosts a wrestling podcast called “On the Mat.”