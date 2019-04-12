Chris Nowinski, who competed in WWE from 2001-03, is co-founder and executive director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to solving the sports concussion crisis through education, policy and research.
Nowinski, WWE’s first Harvard alumnus, was the company’s youngest hardcore champion.
Following his wrestling career, Nowinski, 40, wrote “Head Games: Football’s Concussion Crisis,” which examined the long-term effects of head trauma among athletes, and also became a documentary.
An All-Ivy defensive tackle for the Harvard football team, Nowinski developed post-concussion syndrome and was forced to retire from the wrestling business in 2003