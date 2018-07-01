Bobby Fulton, who teamed with the late Tommy Rogers as The Fantastics during the ‘80s, recently participated in his final wrestling match.
Fulton wrestled his final bout on May 26, 2018, for his Ohio-based WCPBTW promotion. Following the match, Hines took off his wrestling boots and left them in the ring, signifying his retirement as a professional wrestler.
Rogers, 57, began his pro career in 1977.
With their youthful good looks, charismatic promos and tremendous in-ring ability, The Fantastics blazed a trail from Jim Crockett Promotions in the Carolinas and Jerry Jarrett's Memphis territory to Bill Watts' Mid-South Wrestling and Universal Wrestling Federation, from Fritz Von Erich's Dallas-based World Class Championship Wrestling to Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia.
“The perfect babyface team” was how Jim Cornette, who managed against them on many occasions, aptly described his famous rivals. His Midnight Express’ bouts with The Fantastics were tag-team clinics and considered match of the year candidates.
Rogers passed away in 2015 at the age of 54.