Six-time WWE hardcore champion Bob Holly, who left the company in 2009 following a 15-year career, married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kievet, in 2010.
Holly had a reputation as one of WWE’s toughest competitors and was a fixture during the company’s Attitude Era.
Holly’s autobiography, titled “The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story,” was released in 2013.
Holly, 56, whose real name is Bob Howard, is a self-professed wilderness survivalist who enjoys mountain biking and traveling with his wife.
Holly, who suffered a broken neck in a match with Brock Lesnar in 2002, still wrestles occasionally on the independent circuit.