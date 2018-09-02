Bill Eadie, whose greatest fame in a star-studded career came during runs as such disparate characters as The Masked Superstar, Demoliton Ax and Bolo Mongol, worked his last official pro wrestling match last year at the age of 69.
Eadie made his pro debut during the early ‘70s working in The Sheik’s (Ed Farhat) Detroit-based territory. At 6-3 and 290 pounds, and with impressive amateur credentials, Eadie was destined for greatness in the squared circle.
Eadie also worked as a special education teacher in the Atlanta area for 20 years.
The Pennsylvania native says he has nothing but fond memories of his times in the Mid-Atlantic area.
“Between Georgia and the Carolinas, they were the most educated wrestling fans. For that time period they saw all the top talent there was in the United States and Canada. Everybody that was anybody wanted to come to the Carolinas. There was a waiting list to come in here. And some couldn’t handle it because it was tough. We’d go from Charlotte to Richmond and down to Charleston and back to Norfolk. It was on fire for years.”