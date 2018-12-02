Former WWE and TNA performer Matt Morgan currently serves as commissioner for the city of Longwood, Fla.
At age 42, the seven-foot-tall, 300-pound former American Gladiator also is a competitive bodybuilder.
Morgan worked for WWE from 2002-05 and for TNA from 2007-12.
Morgan played center on the 1996 Monmouth University team that reached the NCAA tournament that year. He later transferred to Chaminade University in Hawaii, where he finished his college basketball career and graduated magna cum laude in public speaking.