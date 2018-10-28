Sione Vailahi, better known to wrestling fans worldwide as The Barbarian, continues to makes occasional appearances on the independent wrestling scene.
Born and raised in Tonga, Barbarian had one of the most intimidating looks in the business and formed some of the most feared teams in the sport, tagging with The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) as The Powers of Pain and with Meng (Tonga “Uli'uli” Fifita aka Haku) as The Faces of Fear.
Barbarian, 60, began his mat career in 1980 after studying Sumo wrestling in Japan, where he was known as Sachinoshima, during the mid-‘70s. He trained under Red Bastien when he migrated to the United States.
Barbarian has operated a construction business in the Charlotte area in recent years.