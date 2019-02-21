The former WWE diva known as Sable has been married to current Universal champion Brock Lesnar since 2006. The couple have two children together.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native and ex-model first got into the wrestling business joining her then-husband, Marc Mero, who was known as Johnny B. Badd in WCW and Wildman Marc Mero in WWE.
The then-Sable/Rena Mero’s skyrocketing popularity catapulted her to a prime spot in WWE, winning the women’s championship in 1998.
She left the company in 1999 after three years, suing the promotion for harassment and poor working conditions. The case was settled in 2000. Sable enjoyed one more run with the company from 2003-04, serving as a trusted confidante of “Mr. McMahon” in a war with Stephanie.
Her 10-year marriage to Mero ended in 2004.