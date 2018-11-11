One of the most feared wrestlers of the ‘80s, the “Ugandan Giant” Kamala was a major contender for Hulk Hogan’s WWF crown during his heyday.
Kamala, whose real name is James Harris, was one of the company’s top heels, feuding with the likes of Andre The Giant and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.
In recent years, however, Harris has suffered from a number of major health problems. Harris, who has had both legs amputated due to complications from diabetes, says he didn’t earn the big bucks of his big-name wrestling counterparts and now struggles to make ends meet.
“All the things I went through in wrestling wasn’t worth it,” says Harris, who fell on hard times after leaving the business, claiming several years ago that he and his wife were scraping by on disability checks.
The double amputee, who has suffered from diabetes since 1992, got his first break in the wrestling business from Jerry “The King” Lawler, who gave the Mississippi native the Ugandan gimmick.
While Harris has long disappeared from the wrestling scene, he is still fondly rembered by fans and former colleagues.
“He was the kind of guy you had nightmares about,” longtime wrestling commentator Jim Ross once told Bleacher Report. “But out of the ring, you couldn’t find a more beautiful person.”