Former NWA world junior heavyweight champion Denny Brown retired earlier this year after working for 11 years as a Resolution Specialist at Progressive Insurance.
“I now spend most of my time fishing and in the gym,” says Brown, a lifelong resident of the St. Petersburg, Fla., area. “I was doing around five to seven miles, two or three days a week, until I broke my ankle beginning of June. I am now walking again, and I am fishing again and back in the gym.”
Brown, 62, was a highly respected performer during his grappling days with four runs with the NWA world junior heavyweight title during the mid-1980s. He retired from the wrestling business in 1997.