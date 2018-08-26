Former pro wrestling personality Dawn Marie, who sported a number of roles from valet to manager to diva, always wanted to be an entertainer. But friends and family kept telling her she’d never do it.
“My folks wanted me to have a job, get married, have a house with a white picket fence, a couple kids, do what you’re supposed to do.”
The brown-haired beauty was a Jersey girl who grew up watching the WWF and was a “huge fan” of such stars as Bob Backlund, Tony Atlas, Lou Albano and Roddy Piper. She says she simply loved the business. And she got to live out her dream and more.
First noticed on a national basis as Lance Storm’s valet in ECW during the late ‘90s, Dawn Marie would later join WWE as a regular on the Smackdown brand and would become one of the most popular women on the roster.
Now working as a nurse in New Jersey, the 47-year-old Dawn Marie has long retired from the business, but still makes occasional appearances. And she also got married and has two children.