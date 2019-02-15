Hollywood actor David Arquette, who gained pro wrestling infamy for winning the WCW world title and holding it for a scant 12 days in 2000, is again trying his hand in the wrestling game.
Arquette, who has more than a hundred movie credits to his name, has been training and working on independent shows since late last year.
A longtime wrestling fan, the 47-year-old “Scream” star shocked the mat world when he captured the WCW title in 2000 while promoting his sports-entertainment comedy “Ready to Rumble.”
Last year Arquette announced his return to wrestling.
“It’s not a publicity stunt, that’s for sure," Arquette told ESPN.com. “It’s too painful for that. It’s something that’s been gnawing at me for years.”
“For 18 years I’ve been trolled on the internet, and people have attacked me — and I just want to bring some respect back to my name,” he told gossip website TMZ.
Arquette’s sister, Patricia Arquette, has expressed concern over her brother’s decision to give wrestling a second chance
“It scares me a little bit. We’re all scared as a family,” Patricia Arquette told TMZ. “But also, I know this is David’s life and David is an eccentric, wonderful, incredible person, and it’s his path.”