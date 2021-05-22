Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre’s new book takes readers on inspirational journey

It was to be the culmination of a boyhood dream. Drew McIntyre had reached the pinnacle – a journey that had taken him from a small village in Scotland to the main event on the biggest stage in professional wrestling. The prize was the WWE heavyweight championship, and the “Scottish Warrior” was primed to finally fulfill a destiny that had been predicted 13 years earlier by no less than Vince McMahon.

But, just weeks before last year’s blockbuster event, news surfaced of a pandemic that would have worldwide implications. Wrestlemania 36, which had been scheduled for McIntyre’s home base in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, with an expected crowd of more than 70,000 fans, would be moved 90 miles away to the company’s Performance Center in Orlando. It also would be taped a week in advance with no fans in attendance.

While it was certainly disappointing that McIntyre’s big “Wrestlemania moment” was void of the crowd, the pomp and pageantry befitting such an occasion, the new champion had achieved his goal of fulfilling McMahon’s prophecy.

“I’d be lying if I said as a kid I didn’t dream about winning the WWE championship in front of a screaming crowd of 80 or 90 thousand people,” McIntyre said. “I knew when I won the Royal Rumble and challenged Brock Lesnar the next night that I was going to fight him at Raymond James Stadium in my American hometown of 13 years in Tampa, Fla. My family was coming over and my wife was going to be there. She’s been such a big part of my journey. It all seemed so perfect.”

But, he added, “Nothing ever goes as planned in Drew’s life so, of course, something was going to go wrong. And that was a worldwide pandemic.”

McIntyre says he experienced a range of emotions.

“I was angry, frustrated, sad, every emotion you could possibly think of when I found out that Wrestlemania was not going to happen at Raymond James Stadium. In fact, there was a chance it could be canceled, as every other sport and entertainment area was shutting down. But we decided to push ahead with Wrestlemania and give the fans an escape at the height of the pandemic when people were really struggling all stuck inside their homes. We decided to hold Wrestlemania over two days instead of one day, so it was an entire weekend escape. The very last match of the weekend would be myself and Brock Lesnar with my feel-good story and potentially a happy ending.

“When I started watching the news, really understanding how serious the COVID situation was, with people losing their lives and really struggling, we talked about our motto of putting smiles on faces. It was really ringing true at that point. And I felt bad that I was so angry and disappointed, with all those emotions going through me.

"I told myself that I had to change my tune. And I really did. I completely changed my mindset. We were doing a great thing here, this was going to be a Wrestlemania that people would always remember, it’s the Wrestlemania when the world stood still, and I’ve personally got the chance to do my story and finish Wrestlemania with a lot of people smiling, so go out there and give it your all. And we did.”

While it might not have been the “Wrestlemania moment” McIntyre had envisioned in his wildest dreams, it was special nonetheless.

“It wasn’t in front of a stadium full of people, but at the Performance Center. It was a very private moment, quietly sitting there with the title in the ring, and everybody got to observe that. I got to reach out to the camera and break the Fourth Wall and thank everybody. Since it was filmed in advance, I actually got to watch Wrestlemania at home on the sofa – with my wife and in my favorite place in the world – with our two cats. And when the referee presented me with the title on television, in real life Kaitlyn presented me with the title in our house while wrestling was going on. So that was a very special moment for us.”

McIntyre would hold the WWE title for 203 days until dropping it to Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match last November. He regained the belt for a second time after defeating Orton less than a month later. His second reign would last only 97 days, however, when The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase

McIntyre would get another opportunity to compete at Wrestlemania 37 before his home crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this past April. It marked the first time in a year that a WWE event was staged before a live crowd following the COVID pandemic. This time, however, McIntyre came out on the short end of a world title challenge against Bobby Lashley due to outside interference.

No problem, joked McIntyre, as it fit his narrative of having yet one more obstacle to overcome.

Second chances

There have been many special moments in Drew McIntyre’s life. Some good, some bad, but all detailed in his new candid autobiography, “A Chosen Destiny: My Story,” a page-turning memoir available online and at major bookstores.

It’s a story of drive and determination, an account of a professional wrestler whose obsession to make it to the top had no limitations. It’s also a tale about second chances, and how a fallen superstar, through pure strength of will, achieved redemption and ultimately succeeded at the highest level.

One of his aims in writing the book, said the 35-year-old McIntyre, was to inspire people to pursue their dreams.

“It’s about my personal story, overcoming all the challenges I’ve faced. I think that’s important, especially these times we’re living in with people thinking there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe if they see something in my book, something that I’ve gone through, a lesson that I’ve learned, that might help them get through a tough time. If it helps just one person, then that’s what it’s all about.”

“I made a point of just not writing it for wrestling fans,” added McIntyre. “I really wanted it to be for everybody … for those not knowing a thing about wrestling, and hopefully through the book learn a thing or two about wrestling and how it actually works.”

The first-time author said writing a book and having it published was a dream come true.

Mick Foley’s “Have A Nice Day” autobiography was the first book he read “cover to cover” in his life. But he never dreamed of writing a book himself.

“It’s crazy. It’s surreal. I can’t believe that I have a book that’s online and you can go out in the world and physically see it on the shelves. I genuinely can’t wrap my head around it.”

As a fan himself, McIntyre is no stranger to WWE merchandise such as action figures, video games, trading cards and calendars.

“It never gets lost on me,” he said. “But it’s just so surreal to see my image not only on a piece of wrestling merchandise, but a book really takes the cake. It’s a great feeling to know that other people are passing by, perhaps just picking it up for the first time, not really knowing who you are and what your story is, and taking the time to peruse it and possibly learn something.”

Destiny delayed

Andrew McLean Galloway IV, who made his wrestling debut in his native Scotland at age 16, has come a long way since first joining WWE in 2007. It has been a circuitous journey of twists and turns, but one that has eventually led him to the greatness that he never doubted and never gave up chasing.

Making his WWE debut at the age of 22 and touted by WWE owner Vince McMahon as “The Chosen One” who would lead WWE into the future was daunting for McIntyre. It was a lofty proclamation, for sure, but one that McMahon adamantly believed was on target.

“I was Vince’s ‘Chosen One.’ That’s how I got my nickname,” said McIntyre. “The man who created wrestling as we know it today went on television, pointed at me and said this is our future world champion. As much as I understood how big that was at the time, I didn’t appreciate how big it was at the time.”

The 6-5, 265-pound Scottish bruiser’s first run with the company, from 2007-14, ended with a role as a member of a mid-card comedy act known as Three Man Band (3MB) with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

McIntyre had won several major titles in FCW (the company’s developmental organization at the time), and he was good enough to enjoy runs on the main roster as Intercontinental champion and world tag-team champion with Cody Rhodes.

“As I detail in the book, I started (training) at 15. I was always very lucky that I was always the main event in European wrestling,” said McIntyre, who spent six years in the UK winning a slew of titles and earning his master’s degree in criminology.

“I had come straight from the university and three weeks later I was on Smackdown. I was the fastest superstar from developmental to television as part of FCW. I was tag-team champion, FCW champion and moved up to Smackdown. I was lucky that I was always in a prominent position. But I didn’t truly appreciate how big it was. I never really had the chance to grow up.”

The end, though, still caught McIntyre by surprise.

In June 2014, McIntyre was released from WWE, three days after he and future wife Kaitlyn had moved in together. And all of a sudden, it appeared that “The Chosen One” might never reach his full potential and fulfill McMahon’s prophecy. His life and career were spiraling.

But WWE had not seen the last of Drew McIntyre.

Mission statement

It seemed that destiny had slipped through McIntyre’s fingers.

“The journey I was about to go on was from as high as you can go to as low as you can go. It’s like the guy in the movie who’s saving the girl from the train track and walking away from the exploding building … to eventually the comedy sidekick a couple years later.”

“A Chosen Destiny,” he agreed, is an appropriate title for his story.

“It’s a play on ‘The Chosen One.’ This was always my destiny that I’m living right now. The journey to get there is what’s so interesting. I had big opportunities, but I just had to fall very far. Then start again from the ground up … as a wrestler and a man.”

It wasn’t until he was outside the security and comfort zone of WWE that McIntyre put things firmly in perspective.

“Once I was fired from WWE, I had to look myself in the mirror and understand that as much as I was going through personally, I could have been given a lot more. I forgot that this was the dream. I lost perspective. And now outside of the company, I could see clearly what I’d lost – my dream job. I had to have a hard conversation with myself.”

McIntyre told Kaitlyn that his plan was to return to the United Kingdom and recreate what it meant to be an independent wrestler outside of WWE, while taking advantage of social media as a promotional tool.

“She has been such a big part of the team. We sat down and put together this mission statement and the plan of how I was going to pull all this off.”

McIntyre returned to his native Scotland and gave the speech of a lifetime.

“I basically said I was going to take over the wrestling world and put myself on the map and British Wrestling and ICW (the company I was with at the time). A lot of people saw my passion and believed in it. Mick Foley was one of them. He went on Steve Austin’s podcast, talked about me, and texted Triple H and told him to keep an eye on Drew.”

McIntyre became the prototypical touring champion overseas. After much self-doubt and struggling through confidence issues, “a lot of ‘faking it until I made it,” McIntyre started believing in himself.

“My wife was there the whole time believing in me, and as other people around me started believing in me, it really lifted me up, pushed me forward and helped me find my true potential that Vince saw all those years ago. And I finally became that leader who watched those crowds in the UK go from 1,500 to 2,000 to 4,000 to 7,000. And finally I got to that point that I was very confident and knew who I was. It was time to come home and fulfill the prophecy.”

Renewed resolve

During three years in between WWE contracts, and working under his real name Drew Galloway, McIntyre won world titles in TNA, Evolve and ICW, campaigning around the globe and gaining valuable experience. One of the most in-demand big men in the business, he was ranked No. 10 out of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) 500 in 2016, tied with John Cena at that position.

In those years away from the company, McIntyre “learned a lot about myself. I grew up in a lot of ways.” He knew it would happen. He just didn’t know when.

Three years after being released by WWE, McIntyre returned to the company with a renewed motivation and a burning desire to succeed.

Cementing a reputation as a main attraction worldwide, it was readily apparent that he was a man driven to prove that McMahon wasn’t wrong when he labeled McIntyre a future world champion and dubbed him “The Chosen One.”

Getting a second chance with WWE, McIntyre quickly captured the NXT heavyweight championship, becoming the first man to win the title in his TakeOver in-ring debut as well as the first WWE performer to hold it after having previously won a main roster championship.

The change in McIntyre wasn’t lost on WWE executive and NXT head Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“I feel like Drew has finally gotten to a place in his life where he’s willing to work hard enough to be what he should have always been,” Levesque told ESPN in 2017. “He’s had a look, he’s had charisma, he’s had talent, he’s had all these things, but he’d be the first guy to tell you that it didn’t work out the first time, for a lot of reasons.”

McIntyre was appreciative of WWE’s willingness to welcome him back into the fold.

“I appreciated the opportunity and the faith in me. They always keep their eye on the world of wrestling, and even when I was gone, I was still a WWE guy. That’s where I grew up. I knew they were always keeping their eye on me.”

Ready for spotlight

McIntyre also had learned how to turn his name into a highly marketable brand.

“When you’re by yourself and not with WWE, you are your own business. And I was very successful in that business because of all the lessons I learned. I truly learned how to be a top brand myself and be what I needed to be. When the time was right and I wasn’t under contract anywhere, I spoke to Triple H on the phone. It was the right time to come home, and I was the right guy.”

No longer did McIntyre see himself as one of the guys. He now saw himself as the guy.

Looking and sounding like a star, with a menacing presence and the ability to work a mic, there was little doubt that this champion-in-waiting was destined to rise to the upper echelon of the company.

He quickly became a team leader in the locker room. It was a role he had seamlessly played outside of WWE. But he realized that he now had to earn respect and not demand it.

A documentary McIntyre did for the Evolve promotion caught the attention of the wrestling community. It proved that he was more than ready to make an impact in WWE.

A conversation with Levesque indicated that he saw the same thing. The clouds had finally parted.

McIntyre told the WWE executive that he wanted to start from scratch and prove to everyone that he was ready for the spotlight.

The environment in NXT would be similar to the one he had been working on the indies and around the world. And he would be back home in Florida with his wife.

“I’ve got a lot of goals and I’m going a hundred miles an hour 24/7. I’ve always loved and breathed this, but I’m at another level right now,” said at the time.

It had been a long road for the wrestler once introduced by McMahon as “a future world champion,” but it appeared that McIntyre had finally arrived. This time, for good.

Total package

Returning to the main roster in 2018 and claiming the Raw tag-team title with Ziggler, McIntyre quickly established himself as one of the top heels in the company.

On Corey Graves’ podcast, McIntyre said, “I went from this boy who threw away his opportunity, his dream, because he wasn’t giving his all, to finally growing up and becoming a man who’s doing what he was supposed to do all along.”

It was some advice from Paul Heyman, said McIntyre, that helped him take the next step toward his goal: “You have a great personality. Show it off more.”

McIntyre realized that he just needed to grow into being himself. The passion was already there.

“Paul’s always been a big supporter of mine and always there for fantastic advice,” said McIntyre. “He had an opportunity when he was there helping steer the ship on Monday Night Raw. He happened to be there when I had the opportunity to be myself, speak my mind and be the real Drew during a dark match. He made sure the right people saw it. He told them that this was what Drew was capable of. He’s not just a big angry guy who talks about eating carcasses. There’s a lot more to Drew and he’s got a great story behind that. He’s got a personality people can relate to even though he’s kind of a larger-than-life person. Paul made sure the right people saw that.”

McIntyre also credits Ric Flair with giving him a rub during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in late 2019.

“Ric Flair is The Man,” said McIntyre. “I don’t think he knows half the time that he’s Ric Flair. You’ve got to remind him. It meant the world to me that I was going to be the last man on his team. I remember saying to him in catering that I’d really love it if I got a Ric Flair introduction … ‘the limousine riding, jet flying, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing son of a gun who made the girls cry.’ And he said it. I got the introduction and got to be out there with Ric.

“I’m always picking his brain backstage. I tell a story in the book where we’re at the Performance Center, and not many people were there at all. Whenever I saw Ric in the conference area, I hung out with him to hear some stories. He made a comment one day about ‘never taking that Claymore,’ and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? You wrestled (Bruiser) Brody all those times, and you wouldn’t take one of my Claymores?’ I love hearing his stories.”

“It was Team Flair vs. Team Hogan, and Paul kept encouraging me to just keep showing more of my personality. I would tell some jokes, some just silly, but the real Drew’s not afraid to fall flat on his face. The crowd knew in the end when the bell rang, I’m always going to kick butt, and Drew McIntyre’s going to get the job done between the ropes. But they started digging the new Drew, which was basically the real Drew. On top of that I got to tell my real story on television about all the obstacles I’ve had to overcome. That really resonated with the fans.”

McIntyre also received solid advice from The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), who told him to stop playing a wrestler and just be a wrestler.

“You are not just some evil Scottish dude with a lot of muscle,” he told McIntyre.

McIntyre got his chance to shine at WWE’s 33rd annual Royal Rumble in January 2020.

The sixteenth of 30 into the ring at the Rumble, the “Scottish Terminator” won by eliminating Roman Reigns at the 60-minute mark of the match at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

It was a redemptive moment for McIntyre, who lasted for more than 34 minutes and eliminated six men in the process, including Lesnar, knocking him out of the ring with his Claymore Kick finisher, and later Reigns to win the match.

McIntyre, 34 at the time, had waited an entire career for that moment. It was something he had dreamed about as a youngster in his native Scotland. By winning the Rumble he had punched his ticket to a Wrestlemania main event in his U.S. hometown of Tampa, Fla.

“Every single second of it was worth it for that moment when I threw Roman out and I heard 40,000 people react the way they reacted. It really meant the world to me.”

Reigns, who had originally been tabbed to win the Rumble, heartily endorsed McIntyre.

“Making that moment and taking Drew to the next level, getting him that win, and getting him to Wrestlemania. I take a lot of pride in that, especially for a guy like Drew McIntyre. He’s busted his ass and worked really hard,” said Reigns, who had worked with McIntyre at the previous Wrestlemania.

Combining size, physicality, skill and experience, McIntyre is now the total package. He’s a team player who has made a commitment to being the best.

For the Scottish Warrior, there’s no other place he’d rather be. And one other thing. He says he’s only getting started.

“The best is yet to come.”

Did you know …

Before she became known as Molly Holly, one of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees, Nora Greenwald, was introduced to the wrestling public in WCW as “Miss Madness,” one of “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s three valets during the promotion’s late days. Her attire made her character unique. Miss Madness wore a beauty pageant gown with a sash and a tiara when accompanying Savage to the ring. Naturally, she and the other “Team Madness” valets would interfere in the matches to give Savage an edge against his opponents. Miss Madness later became an in-ring competitor called Mona for a time before attaining greater fame as part of the Holly crew in the then-WWF.

- Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

“Killer” Tim Brooks embodied rough and tumble Texas wrestling. For several decades, he wrestled off and on in the Lone Star state and other National Wrestling Alliance territories. When his days of in-ring action ended, he became a highly regarded trainer and promoter in his native Waxahachie. After he succumbed to cancer in 2020 at age 72, there was an outpouring of both grief and affinity for the home-grown performer. Though not a giant at 6 feet and 250 pounds, Brooks, with 50 years in the industry, achieved notoriety as a rock-solid and convincing ring villain.

Through much of the early to mid-1970s, Brooks paid his dues chiefly in the Detroit-Toronto and Buffalo-Cleveland territories. He was the prototypical mid-card heel, going against the likes of local favorites Fred Curry and The Stomper before graduating to higher-profile programs versus Tony Marino and Luis Martinez, which included many gimmick or stipulation matches. He also tagged periodically and effectively with Pampero Firpo and Ben Justice. By 1974, perseverance paid off. He managed to attain the status of No. 2 heel in Detroit, teaming occasionally with The Sheik. Brooks even recorded several victories over longstanding main-eventer Bobo Brazil.

From the late ‘70s through the mid-‘80s, Brooks was a regular for the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s World Class promotion. He cemented his role as a reliable mid-card rule-breaking presence. In addition to being matched against the Von Erich family members, Brooks took on all comers from Jose Lothario to Chris Adams to Steve Simpson. He was managed, at various times, by Scandor Akbar and Gary Hart. There was also a brief run in the San Antonio region for Southwest Championship Wrestling.

Despite preferences to work in proximity to his Texas roots and the frequent initial appearances in and around the Great Lakes region, Brooks managed to take his brand of mat mayhem to far-flung locations – the Pacific Northwest, where he often teamed with Roddy Piper, Montreal (where he was billed as kin to Bruiser Brody), and to Puerto Rico for the World Wrestling Council. He also made several trips abroad to compete for All Japan where he squared off against the legendary Giant Baba. Moreover, Brooks found himself in some curious storylines. He spent part of the summer of 1980 as Blackjack Mulligan’s “cousin Luke” in a feud against The Masked Superstar and Enforcer Luciano in the Mid-Atlantic region. In March 1983, he earned his most notable win, defeating Paul Orndorff in Atlanta at the Omni for the NWA National heavyweight championship. Larry Zbyszko then paid Brooks “$25,000” for that belt. However, the transaction was nullified by NWA president Bob Geigel the following month. Whatever the scenario, Brooks made the most of it, and most assuredly left his mark on the business.

- Kenneth Mihalik

