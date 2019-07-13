It’s all come full circle for Thunderbolt Patterson.
Patterson, one of the most colorful and controversial performers in the history of the wrestling business, will be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame during festivities July 25-27.
What makes the honor even more special is that the Dan Gable Museum, which houses the hall, is located in Patterson’s hometown of Waterloo, Iowa.
“To be inducted in my hometown ... that’s a dream,” says Patterson, who turned 78 last week. “I thank God for allowing me to bring it on home.”
“It’s an honor to go back home,” he adds. “It’s a message to young people that you never give up. You’ve got to keep your eye on the prize. And God is the only one to make a way for you.”
While the honor was long overdue, it was “better late than never,” says Patterson, who will receive the prestigious Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award.
“I give it all to God because I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that I would one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s one of the highest honors, but that’s why you start anything ... to go to the top.”
“At times it looked far-fetched,” says Patterson, reflecting on what it took to reach the milestone. “But that’s amazing. It shows me how God works. It’s real deep.”
Top gate attraction
Thunderbolt Patterson displayed fire and charisma in the ring. But it was his unique interview style and riveting promos that, as wrestling promoters might say, could talk fans into the building.
A number of performers would attempt to imitate his inimitable style. Dusty Rhodes and Blackjack Mulligan both admitted drawing from his soulful, shuck-n-jive promos that mesmerized audiences across the country. Brian “Road Dogg” James’ “You better call somebody” catch-phrase is straight out of the T-Bolt Patterson interview book.
But let there be no mistake. There was only one Thunderbolt Patterson.
Patterson could turn it on just as effectively as a heel when promoters needed someone to play the role of a rebellious, headstrong black man claiming to have been used and abused by the system. It was eerily similar, though, to what Claude Patterson was feeling, and dealing with, his entire career.
Along with being one of the top draws in the business during the territory days, Patterson was an outspoken activist who fought for equal rights and equal pay.
Labeled by some as a renegade and troublemaker, he was passed over for lucrative tours of Japan and never got an opportunity to wrestle in St. Louis, widely regarded at that time as the “Mecca of the NWA,” which was pro wrestling’s major governing body.
Hurt by the slights and empty promises and even blackballed by some promoters, he continued to stand up for himself and refused to stop fighting for the cause.
“Wrestling was my life, and I just think it was an injustice to so many fans. Not being able to go to Japan for whatever reason. St. Louis was the headquarters of the NWA. And I started in Kansas City. Anyone who drew any money got the chance to work in St. Louis. I only worked in New York one time.”
Yet Patterson was a top draw everywhere he went. “He could talk the talk and walk the walk,” said one of his ring contemporaries.
The “oversights,” sadly, were more political than anything else. Patterson, though, wasn’t afraid to rattle cages when necessary, which sometimes put him in the wrestling establishment’s doghouse.
Ironically, today Patterson might be celebrated for his then-unpopular causes, which included unionizing the wrestling business.
“Regardless of whatever happened, I don’t hate nobody,” he says. “I don’t like a lot of things that some people have done or do, but I don’t hate them. I’ve always wanted to be a team player. But wrestling, like everything else on this earth, is about money. If you don’t have money, you can’t function. When you’re treated a little different, it’s hard to accept it when you cry a few nights and go without.”
Bolt and Brisco
Patterson is looking forward to seeing Jerry Brisco, a fellow Hall of Famer and his old tag-team partner, in Waterloo.
“Jerry Brisco and I spent a lot of time together. We went through a lot of things. In the past I may have used the word ‘friend’ too loosely. Gerald is a real friend,” says Patterson, who first knew Jerry’s older brother Jack, with whom he sold out arenas throughout Florida.
“In Charlotte I lived upstairs and Jerry lived downstairs. We went everywhere together. We did everything together.”
It was in the ring that the two formed one of the most popular and formidable tandems in the Crockett territory, holding the Mid-Atlantic tag-team title.
“We had such good chemistry in the ring. All we had to do was make eye contact. It just clicked everywhere we went. Jerry Brisco was a jewel. I learned a lot from him.”
Their reunion in Waterloo, he says, isn’t just occurring by happenstance.
“I haven’t seen Jerry in a very long time. There’s nothing by chance. I think everything is by design. I’m so glad that Jerry was put into my life, put into my path,” says Patterson, adding that Brisco was one of the main proponents pushing for his induction.
“Bolt took me as a partner as an inexperienced kid and taught me how to work tag team,” Brisco says of his former teammate. “Bolt and I were one of the first interracial teams in the Carolinas. When we would see a KKK sign, Bolt would turn to me and say, ‘I guess you know who’s selling tonight,’” laughs Brisco. “He always had that smile.”
The Mid-Atlantic territory, where Patterson enjoyed great tag runs with partners such as Brisco and Ronnie Garvin and enjoyed lucrative singles programs with Ole Anderson and Rip Hawk, was near and dear to his heart.
“Charlotte was the cream of the crop,” says Patterson, who was inducted into the NWA Wrestling Legends Hall of Heroes in that city in 2008. “Grizzly Smith was the reason I got there. I was in Dallas and he told me that ‘Mr. Crockett would love you.’ Ole and I still hold records in some of those cities. I’m talking about packed houses. Great times.”
“I loved wrestling in those cities,” he adds. “Promoters like Mr. Crockett (Jim Crockett Sr.) in Charlotte and “Pops” (Henry Marcus) in Charleston. “They were wonderful.”
With his straight-from-the-heart oratory, delivered with mannerisms that matched, Thunderbolt Patterson had the ability to move the masses.
“My old friend was a trendsetter, entertainer before it was cool,” says Brisco.
Higher calling
Patterson, who joined Ole Anderson as a tag-team partner in the early 1980s and briefly shared the NWA National tag-team title, would wind down his career during that decade, serving as a commentator on Georgia Championship Wrestling and a trainer of young talent.
His last official match, at age 52, was a special legends appearance at WCW’s Slamboree pay-per-view in 1993 when he teamed with Brad Armstrong to defeat Ivan Koloff and Baron Von Raschke, but he had retired from active competition years before.
His wrestling days long gone but not forgotten, Patterson is involved these days in a higher calling.
Patterson, who ran a Christian camp and foster home for troubled boys in Atlanta for more than a decade following his retirement from wrestling, is an ordained minister.
“Jesus is what has kept me. My goal is to tell people about Jesus and bring people together. That’s what it’s all about.”
The dynamic speaker now preaches love and understanding, and prays for a world that sees not the color of one’s skin, but the content of one’s character.
“That’s why I always talk about understanding. If we would just take time to let go and lean on God’s understanding, I think everything would be a lot better.”
“I'm hoping and praying that people will just dismiss this racial card,” says Patterson. “I have no power over anything but myself. I’ve run into some incredible people, but I’ve also run into some people who I thought were friends. I know I haven’t done nothing to nobody. But God brought me through it.”
Doing God’s work
“Do you realize that I stepped into the ring with individuals that were more than capable of taking your life? And I can still feel it (the effects),” jokes Thunderbolt. “But I thank God every day I’m still standing.”
Always looking ahead with a goal and a plan, Patterson says he would love to spread the Gospel while also helping preserve wrestling history and helping aspiring youngsters break into the business.
“I would love to tell folks about Jesus, tell folks about the NWA,” says Patterson, who works with local minister Tony Evans to promote family-oriented activities in churches and communities. “Long as I’m living, I’d like to put together a tour. Take me where I’ve been with some good wrestlers. I’ve got a group called The Testimonies that sing gospel music. It is a vehicle that can mend this country instead of dividing it.”
How does he want to be remembered?
“That I did the best I could,” he says without hesitation. “This whole thing is about understanding and coming together. Doing what God wants us to do. We’re living in the best country in the world. But it takes all of us to make it work. Regardless of what I have ever done, or regardless of what anybody says, this is the greatest country in the world. There’s nothing no better than the American flag, and I will honor everything that America is about. I just don’t like the stinkin’ thinkin’ that some individuals put forth.”
Patterson, who currently lives “out in the country” in a small town near Carrollton, Ga., (“I was country when country wasn’t cool,” he jokes), says there’s one message he wants to convey to those who followed his wrestling career and the many fans he met along the way.
“Heaven high, and there is a God. And our purpose on earth is to keep His word. That’s bringing men and women and all people together in harmony, not fussing and fighting. There’s enough of that in the wrestling business and the entertainment business. We’re talking about true, true Americans now. Regardless of where you come from, when you step into this country, you are a citizen of America. And America is quality. We just can’t let it go backwards.”
