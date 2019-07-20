To say Adam Cole is on an incredible run just might be an understatement.
After all, he’s not even on WWE’s main roster yet, but that’s surely just a matter of time.
What he has accomplished up to now has been impressive to say the least.
A record-setting three-time Ring of Honor world champion, Cole became the inaugural NXT North American champion along with capturing the NXT tag-team championship with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, the latter with whom he won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic.
And as a member of The Undisputed Era faction with Fish, O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, Cole has established himself as a wrestler for all seasons.
Now the NXT heavyweight titleholder, the incredibly talented Cole has become only the second NXT Triple Crown champion.
The 30-year-old, 11-year ring veteran has proven himself in promotions all over the world, winning a slew of titles wherever he has campaigned.
The real test for Cole will come when he gets his shot in WWE, which most observers feel will be sooner rather than later.
Labeled as a “chosen one” and a prize acquisition for the developmental brand in 2017, Cole has already stolen the show on the NXT stage against some of the most talented stars on NXT and WWE’s roster. And with Fish, O’Reilly and Strong, The Undisputed Era has become one of the most formidable factions in the wrestling business.
Cole, who will headline an NXT show July 25 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, feels that being on the NXT roster as long as he has is an advantage.
“So many of our fans now just don’t watch Raw and Smackdown. They watch Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live. They watch anything they can get their hands on. I feel like my time in NXT certainly has increased my fan base within WWE and the sports entertainment world. The more and more I’m there, the more and more I’m establishing who Adam Cole is to this audience. I definitely feel that fan base will continue to grow.”
The NXT experience, he says, has been “extremely beneficial.”
“Being around so many guys that I grew up watching and still admire ... being around these guys and seeing that side of it has been really, really cool. And NXT is one of those places where you have the chance to learn everything. You get to learn every aspect of the job that you want to. The NXT brand is very willing to educate the people that are there or help you find yourself. There are things that I learned about Adam Cole the performer that I didn’t necessarily even think of before I got to NXT.”
When Cole finally does hit that main roster, he knows exactly what he wants to do first.
“Make an impact with my three buddies. More importantly I want to make sure that we set the tone and we show the world that The Undisputed Era is one of those groups that will go down in history as one of the greatest factions of all time. The relationship I have with those three and the stories that we’ve told is something that I feel is very special ... once-in-a-lifetime special. The main thing I’m focused on when going to the main roster is making sure The Undisputed Era makes as big an impact as possible.”
Although Cole has dazzled audiences throughout the world as an accomplished singles competitor, he feels being surrounded by other great wrestlers makes him a more well-rounded performer. No stranger to working in factions, Cole was in The Kingdom in Ring of Honor and Bullet Club in New Japan.
But it’s The Era stable that has become the undisputed centerpiece of NXT. It’s a natural fit for Cole, with the group having close bonds in and outside the ring.
“I’ve always been a guy, generally speaking, who is a singles wrestler but always involved in factions. Being with some friends, or being with some guys who share the same vision, brings out the best in you. We all have little individual differences that makes up and encompasses the entire group. Having someone to feed off of, both when teaming with or watching them perform, just makes you a better performer. I love being in factions.”
The fact that all four are best friends makes it even better.
“The Undisputed Era that you see on the WWE Network ... that’s a very real relationship. I’ve known those guys for 10 years. We literally talk every single day. I was in Kyle O'Reilly’s wedding. I was at Roderick Strong’s wedding. These are guys that I have very serious outside-of-wrestling bonds with. It’s going to last a lifetime.”
Seizing the moment
While Cole is enjoying his run in NXT, he knows that bigger and better things lie ahead. For now, though, he’s willing to enjoy the moment.
“I really don’t know. And that’s the truth,” Cole, whose real name is Austin Jenkins, says of any specific call-up date. “There’s a very good chance that it could be tomorrow. There’s also a chance that I could be in NXT for years to come. To me that’s the coolest thing that’s going on right now. And I can speak for a lot of the other guys. We enjoy being involved with NXT so much.
“Obviously making the jump to Raw or Smackdown would be wonderful, but we really are enjoying our time in NXT. It’s cool to be part of something that you feel you’re helping grow. I’ve only been in NXT for a couple years, but just to see the growth of the brand has been spectacular. That’s one of the cool things about WWE. You’ve just got to stay tuned and see what happens.”
As for potential opponents in WWE, Cole says the possibilities are endless.
“There are so many guys I’d like to step into the ring with. Across the board, the lineup is so stacked. I would love the chance to wrestle Seth Rollins. I’ve had matches with AJ Styles a couple times in the past; I would love the chance to get in the ring with him again. Finn Balor is another. So is (Dolph) Ziggler. The list goes on of talent up there on the main roster now.”
‘Complete package’
The sky appears to be the limit for Cole.
Dubbed “the Panama City Playboy,” his magnetic personality and unbridled energy have endeared Cole to the NXT audience. He has already incorporated “Adam Cole, Bay-Bay!” into the pro wrestling lexicon, and he knows how to draw a reaction from the crowd.
But he’s still cautious about pulling the trigger prematurely. His entire career has been one step at a time, a strategy that thus far has worked well for Cole, who was a high school senior when he enrolled in Combat Zone Wrestling’s academy.
“For me, and I learned this very early on in my career, the less time to predict the future I get, the better it is for me,” says Cole, who didn’t make the WWE tryout cut his first two attempts, the first coming at the tender age of 19.
“When I first started training at age 18, I immediately wanted to main-event Wrestlemania or win the WWE championship. I had all these crazy big goals, which I think is important, but then I would learn early on that instead of focusing on certain things that you can’t control, I became focused on things that I could control every day. So I set small goals for myself to do things I could do better that day, inside of the ring, outside of the ring, interviews, whatever it was.”
That’s not to say those dreams of ending up in WWE ever faded.
“It was always a goal, but I actually found myself in much more productive environments by focusing on the little things, and hoping that one day the journey would lead me to this point.”
The wrestling world noticed, and so did WWE.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the primary creative force behind WWE, told ESPN earlier this year that Cole figures to be a major player in the company.
“As far as Adam Cole goes, man, he’s one of the most talented guys in NXT, or any roster,” Levesque said. “Complete package, can do all of it. A key player ... He’s had a lot of big moments, he’s stolen a lot of shows and he’s really cemented himself.”
Some pundits have already compared him to Chris Jericho and CM Punk, noting his ability to seamlessly transition from heel to babyface.
No less than WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin described Cole as “hellacious” inside the ring and on the mic.
NXT championship
Cole, who competed in the first-ever War Games match in WWE history and became the first-ever NXT North American champion in a six-way ladder match, captured his first NXT heavyweight championship in June when he defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver 25 in Bridgeport, Conn.
It was one of the Pennsylvania native’s biggest moments thus far in his career. He and Gargano were far from strangers, having worked with one another over the past decade and in arenas across the globe.
“Winning the NXT championship at Takeover 25 and being able to look down at the front row and see my mom, my stepdad and my girlfriend all there in support was such a great moment for me. They had no idea I was winning the championship either, which really made it that much more special. They’ve been there with me my whole journey. My mom has been there even before I started wrestling, when I talked about how much I wanted to be a wrestler. My girlfriend has been so incredibly supportive this entire journey. Getting to share that moment with them was pretty cool.”
Behind every good man is a good woman, and such is the case with Adam Cole.
His girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, is one of the top female wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster. She won the first-ever AEW women’s match, a Fatal Four-Way with Awesome Kong, Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose, at the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. She’s also employed at a private dental practice in Winter Park, Fla., when she’s not wrestling.
“It’s awesome,” says Cole. “I’m so proud of her and the work that she puts in. She just blows me away. She works full-time as a dentist. And it’s wrestling on the weekends as well. Her work ethic is through the roof. She’s incredibly smart, incredibly intelligent and compassionate. She works really, really hard. She’s been wrestling now for about four years. It’s incredible the progress she’s made. I’m so proud of her.”
Coming full circle
Cole defeated Akira Tozawa to retain his NXT title at Evolve’s 10th anniversary show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia (formerly ECW Arena) last weekend on the WWE Network.
It was like coming full circle for Cole, who worked on the very first Evolve show.
“I actually trained in that building. I had my very first match in that building. I wrestled there for years. I have history in Philadelphia with the time I spent there. Before coming to NXT, I thought I might not have a chance to wrestle in that building again. When that opportunity came up and I got the chance to return to that building as the NXT champion, I thought that was pretty cool. You talk about a full-circle moment. It was definitely cool to perform in front of those fans again and to be in that environment again. It was a reminder of where I come from and where I’m going.”
Cole points to Triple H and Shawn Michaels as two of the most influential individuals on his journey to WWE.
“When you look at them, those are Hall of Fame careers. And both of those guys are incredibly giving when it comes to their knowledge, especially if you’re someone who’s willing to listen. The way that they think about this job, the way that they process things, it’s such a main-event TV level. They get you to think like you’re a star, they get you to perform like a star, and they make sure you always remember that.
“More importantly, what they taught me more than anything else is how motivated and passionate they are about this business even to this day. To hear them talk about this job, you have no choice but to get all fired up. They love it with all their hearts, and it brings that out in us as well.”
Cole also credits Les Thatcher, who over six decades has worked in nearly every key facet of the wrestling business.
“Les was so, so incredibly influential to me,” says Cole. “I don’t know if even he realizes how much he helped me. When we first met, I was brand-spankin’ new. I was maybe a year in and was still trying to figure out who I was. I was trying to learn the mechanics and the ins and outs of the ring. I remember I would sit there and I would listen to Les talk about wrestling. Sometimes it would go over my head, and sometimes it would be one of those things where I would write down what he said. Six months later I would look back at it and say, ‘Oh my God, that’s what he meant.’”
“The guy is just so incredibly smart, and he’s also someone who is so incredibly giving when it comes to educating the wrestlers of tomorrow,” adds Cole. “He helped me a ton. I’m very thankful of the time I had with him.”
Having ‘a blast’
While Cole has wrestled for promotions all over the world, NXT ranks high among his favorites.
“I had so much fun wrestling in Japan,” says Cole, who at one time was considered one of independent wrestling’s hottest commodities. “I had so much fun wrestling for all the different independent promotions and promotions throughout the United States. And I’m having an absolute blast in NXT. I know that my time here is something that I’ll look back on and be very fond of and very proud of. So it’s absolutely up there with some of the most fun I’ve had (in wrestling).”
Cole says the fans have played a major role in his enjoyment of the promotion. NXT’s innovative and hard-hitting TakeOver events are among the most popular and well-received in the industry.
“A big reason that TakeOvers are so special is because of the fans. That environment and that vibe and energy they give off ... people watch it and it’s contagious. For the performers, it is so cool to be in that building and know that you have 15,000 people who are just losing their minds, ready to enjoy a good show, ready to have a good time. It’s the biggest adrenaline rush in the world. It’s great.”
NXT returning
WWE’s popular NXT brand will return to the Charleston Area Convention Center with a big show July 25.
The lineup is: Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole for the NXT heavyweight title; Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT women’s championship; Pete Dunne vs. Cameron Grimes; Street Prophets vs. Forgotten Sons in an NXT tag-team title match; Tyler Breeze vs. Damian Priest; Mansoor vs. Killian Dain; Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae vs. Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley; and Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong in a North American championship match.
Action starts at 7:30 p.m.
Super Summer Sizzler
Dory Funk Jr. and !BANG! TV will present the Super Summer Sizzler, a wrestling event to benefit the Humane Society of Marion, Champions for Champions and the Reilly Arts Center, on Aug. 4 in Ocala, Fla.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Reilly Arts Center. A celebrity meet-and-greet will be held for VIP ticket holders at 3 p.m.
In addition to former NWA world champ Dory Funk Jr., the event will feature Mick Foley, Sabu, Super Genie, Osamu Nishimura, Yoshi Osumi, Steve Corino with son Colby Corino, The Barbarian, The Warlord, Lanny Poffo, Brian Blair and many others.
Main event will be The Powers of Pain (Warlord and Barbarian) vs. The Pretty Boys in a steel cage match.
Tickets are on sale at the Reilly Arts Center box office. Call 352-351-1306 or purchase tickets direct from the Reilly Arts Center website at www.reillyartscenter/all-events.com.
For more information, visit Dory Funk’s website at www.dory-funk.com. For training information, call 352-895-4658.
