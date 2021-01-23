SC professional wrestler John Skyler looking forward to fresh start in 2021

“I’ve never seen someone as good as him, that works as hard as him, be right on the cusp for so long without finally breaking through. With that spark, this is the year John Skyler breaks through.” – FTR’s Cash Wheeler

John Skyler had spent 12 years in what he proudly calls the “the greatest sport in the world.” The Columbia native had been lucky enough to get into the ring 1,264 times, and remain healthy to do what he loved the most, and that was “entertaining fans” over three continents and more than a dozen countries.

But last June on an episode of AEW Dark, Skyler’s luck ran out.

During a four-minute tag-team bout pitting Skyler and fellow South Carolina native Brady Pierce against The Dark Order, Skyler suffered multiple tears in his right knee, the first serious injury of his wrestling career.

It was an unavoidable freak injury, but a major setback nonetheless for a talented performer who has been on the cusp of mainstream stardom a number of times during his career.

“Obviously, (it was) heartbreaking and disappointing,” reflects Skyler, who gutted out the last three minutes of the match on the injured knee. “I’ve suffered multiple setbacks both personally and professionally over the last year or so, just like a lot of people during these times, but I felt like I was getting to the point where I was finally hitting my peak. I never felt more confident and sharp wrestling on television, like I did back right before I was injured.”

Despite the pandemic, Skyler says he felt like he was finding his footing working for All Elite Wrestling, which has cemented its position as the No. 2 promotion in the country over the past year. It seemed to be a good fit for him, and he was earning favorable reviews for his work there.

“I felt like an equal. There was a lot of freedom and I felt like I had a lot of input. I enjoyed all my matches there with the likes of Billy Gunn, The Dark Order, Sonny Kiss and Joey Janella. I felt really confident about the matches and effort I was putting forth.”

Prior to his stint with AEW last year, Skyler had been scheduled for a tryout with WWE at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando.

I was very optimistic,” he says. “I felt like everything was finally falling into place for me. I got myself in terrific shape. I dieted hardcore for two months and pushed myself to my physical limits and beyond in terms of cardiovascular endurance.”

Unfortunately, with the coronavirus becoming more widespread, the camp was postponed a day before tryouts and Skyler was back to square one. “I was prepared and ready and will be again when the time comes,” he vows.

With Skyler a hot commodity on the independent market, he soon landed work with AEW, the new kid on the wrestling block that gained instant credibility by landing a national television contract during its first year in business.

“I felt like I was moving really well and was in great shape,” says Skyler. “I’ve had an amazing 13-year career, and up until June of last year I have been pretty much injury-free. So even despite the injury, I still consider myself lucky.”

Suffering multiple tears in his right knee, Skyler underwent surgery on June 26 in Columbia that would keep him on the sidelines through the end of the year.

“The projected time was six to nine months. It was a torn ACL, MCL and PCL, and I had to have it all fixed. Fortunately I got in quickly for surgery after the injury. It only took about two weeks to get the surgery scheduled and done.”

While Skyler was determined to come back even stronger, he admits he temporarily sank into a mental funk.

“COVID has obviously changed the world in an odd way. It affected me mentally, because not only was I injured, but my options of things to do were already limited due to the shutdown. It really affected me in a negative way mentally. It just seemed like one hit after another.”

Strong support

The 33-year-old Skyler has been one of the most popular and consistent performers on the indy circuit over the past decade, while also working for all the major promotions in this country as well as a number of mat outfits abroad.

Known for his strong work ethic and solid ring work, he was heartened by the outpouring of support from fellow talent and fans.

“Immediately when the news broke about my injury, it was weird because the story made its rounds on the Internet sites and it’s something I’ve never really experienced before. The outpouring of friends, family, fans, and just co-workers and acquaintances was incredible,” says Skyler.

“The first person I believe to text me was actually Christopher Daniels, who is a pivotal person at AEW, a man with many hats, who I didn’t even know had my phone number. We had sort of minimal interactions at that point, but always got along great. So I gained a lot of respect for him, even more than I already had. But that’s just one of many stories.

“People like FTR, Bob Keller, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Hero, Shane Helms, my friends in Europe, guys and girls in all the top wrestling companies in the world … so many folks I worked with on the indies, Hall of Famers. It was just crazy. I mean so many people just checked on me from time to time. I’ll never forget it.”

His gig with AEW last year, albeit shortened by injury, came at just the right time for Skyler.

“I think I’ll thrive no matter what company I’m in. But the run thus far has been a blessing through and through. It came at a time when I was out of work due to COVID. And everyone at AEW, all the way from (AEW CEO) Tony Khan down to the EVPs, to producers/coaches, to their world class medical team, they all have treated me and my unfortunate injury with the upmost care, respect and the most professional of attention.

“I also get to work and learn from a lot of my heroes and guys I tried to pattern myself after on a regular basis. Guys like Chris Jericho, Arn Anderson Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, all guys I’ve looked up to, and now I am blessed with the opportunity just to sit back and hear their advice and let it all soak in. It’s been unreal.”

Drive to succeed

Skyler, whose brash and bold “Southern Savior” persona has endeared him to a growing legion of fans, has worked diligently to position himself for bigger and better things in the wrestling profession.

The University of South Carolina graduate, whose goals have always extended beyond the independent wrestling scene, has never sold himself short as far as the mat profession goes. Years ago he declared: “I don’t want to be a big fish in a small pond.”

Paying his dues also has never been a problem for Skyler. Those who have been around him the most call him one of the hardest-working young performers they’ve encountered.

“I knew the minute I met John that he was destined for greatness,” said Bob Keller, Skyler’s original trainer, in 2018. “His heart, soul, desire to learn and work hard is unmatched and is second to none. From traveling the world to his numerous matches with TNA, NXT and WWE, it is only a matter of time before we see him on TV on a weekly basis.”

“More impressive than his in-ring performance is his drive, determination and heart for the sport of wrestling,” added Old School Championship Wrestling promoter Joe Blumenfeld. “John is one of the hungriest, hardest-working and most dedicated wrestlers I’ve ever seen come through the Southeastern independent wrestling scene in my time. I know someday, very soon, that I’ll be sitting at home watching a Wrestlemania and the main event will feature John Skyler.”

Back in business

Skyler received the news he had been waiting for on Jan. 14 when he was officially cleared to return to action. His first match back will be on Jan. 30 in Lyon, Ga., against Impact Wrestling star Eric Young.

New Japan Pro Wrestling broadcaster Kevin Kelly says Skyler’s speedy return is a testament to his dedication and determination.

“You have to tip your cap for John to make it back as quickly as he has from a devastating injury,” says Kelly. “He was in peak form when he got hurt so I know that helps, but coming back this fast is a shock.”

Skyler now finds himself standing on the precipice of something special. This could be the year, he says.

“2021 seems to be the year that is the ultimate fresh start for a lot of people in the world … myself included. I think 2021 will go down when my story is told and written, hopefully long after I’m gone, as the year everything changed for me.”

Longtime friend and former tag partner Cash Wheeler agrees and predicts Skyler is going to have “the year of his life” in 2021.

“I think the pandemic, I think the injury that took away the thing he loves most, those things made him take a step back and think,” says Wheeler, one half of former AEW tag-team champions FTR with partner Dax Harwood. “He had to find answers in new ways now. And I think that sparked something that will take John to the next level. I’ve never seen someone as good as him, that works as hard as him, be right on the cusp for so long without finally breaking through. With that spark, this is the year John Skyler breaks through.”

“John’s injury last year seemed to come at the worst possible time in his career,” says veteran wrestler and trainer Brad “Lodi” Cain. “It felt like he was on the verge of finally getting his well-deserved shot at working for a major company. Knowing John and his character, I was certain he’d do everything in his ability to come back sooner and better than anyone predicted.”

“I’ve learned to take it one day at a time,” says Skyler. “I recently relocated to Orlando, Fla., for the time being. I can’t say where I’ll end up specifically. But fans will see a lot more of me coming up. I’m planning for the meantime, finding my footing again on the independents in the Carolinas and elsewhere. It’ll be good to see and work with some of the new guys coming up on the local scene. Guys like TJ Boss, Drew Adler, Mason Myles, Lucky Ali and others are putting out some of their best work right now, and I’d love the chance to wrestle all of them and others at least one more time.

“But the important thing is I have a lot of opportunity on the table, from multiple places, and it’s all mine for the taking so it’s an exciting time for me, my family, fans and those who have stuck by me and supported me, the ones that never wavered and left. It’s all about to pay off.”

Best yet to come

Skyler has enjoyed many highlights during his 13-year career, including a special appearance on a 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw as country western singer Ricky Roberts (a tribute to Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of The Rock ‘N Roll Express), and in 2019 teaming with legendary Japanese performer Jushin “Thunder” Liger for one of his final matches in this country.

Skyler, who left his teaching job back home in Columbia to chase his dream, admits he’s sacrificed a lot for the privilege of calling himself a wrestler. But he wouldn’t trade a moment of his journey.

“I’ve sacrificed time at home, friendships, relationships, family time, spare time, birthdays, weddings, funerals, graduations and everything in between. That was my choice. And I’m not complaining because I’ve been blessed with the greatest life in the world.”

But he’s convinced the best is yet to come. And there’s one particular legend he would like to square off with.

“Having gotten to know him, knowing how he influenced my career, getting to see his career in its totality, from when he started, to when I became a fan of his in WCW/WWE, to now, where he still is creating some of his best work. It’s going to sound extremely selfish but I don’t care. I want to wrestle Chris Jericho at least one time before it’s too late.”

‘Starting Over’

Skyler’s injury last June may have been a blessing in disguise. While he admits he was having a rough time mentally dealing with his situation since wrestling had always been his outlet, he decided to put his negative energy into something positive.

“So I started challenging myself creatively. I started thinking about the state of the world. Stuff I saw in the news on a daily basis. Anything topical, and I wrote out the idea on notebook paper. I just started writing and writing. And I still have the notebook paper that would later become what was dropped on New Year’s Eve.

“Even that was an idea I thought would be cool … Midnight on New Year’s Eve when everyone is tweeting and on social media. I post a video welcoming everyone to 2021. It was my Happy New Year tweet to the world. And in less than a day it had over 10,000 views just on Twitter alone. So whether you consider that big or small, I consider it a success seeing it literally started off as an idea in my head, was put on notebook paper, then shot and filmed, and legit the idea came to life in front of the world’s eyes.”

For now, Skyler is just looking forward to the day things return to normal.

“I know a lot of places are already performing in front of crowds of very limited capacity. That’s a step in the right direction. I’m really hoping sooner rather than later, hopefully before 2021 is over.”

And with his ring return imminent, he is vowing to come back better than ever.

“I really want to focus on enjoying and making the most out of every time I get to go out the curtain and wrestle. If the injury and shutdown taught me anything, it’s not to take every opportunity to perform in that ring, in front of an audience of screaming fans, for granted. I want to have even better matches than I did before I got hurt.”

His goals, though, remain unchanged.

“I still want to make money, start and provide for a family of my own one day, and enjoy the life wrestling has given me. But I want to wrestle on TV. No matter where it is. Wrestlemania will always be on the list. Intercontinental champion is always on the list, because virtually every wrestler I grew up loving and even a few I try to pattern myself after, are all Intercontinental champions. I still want to wrestle in Japan. The goals haven’t changed. The purpose or direction of the journey may have changed, and I have added more goals to the list if anything. But I wouldn’t dare say the end game has changed. It never will.”

It might be said that Skyler has been training for a wrestling career his entire life. While he was still in college, Skyler was on the road in pursuit of a career in the ring.

He has always strived to be different.

“John’s got that ‘it’ factor,” says Keller. “He has that likability factor as well. He walks in the locker room with respect.”

“2021 seems to be the year that is the ultimate fresh start for a lot of people in the world, myself included,” says Skyler. “I think 2021 will go down when my story is told and written, hopefully long after I’m gone, as the year everything changed for me.”

“I think John Skyler is going to be even tougher to beat now that he has come back. I know that 2021 will be Skyler’s year,” says Kelly, who has served as a mentor to Skyler, overseeing his recovery process.

Cain, who as Lodi first gained national prominence in 1997 as a member of Raven’s Flock stable in the now-defunct WCW, has been particularly impressed with Skyler’s never-say-die attitude.

“During his rehab he came to my wrestling school on numerous occasions just to help the young kids get better,” says Cain. “Watching him in the ring over this past week at practice take bumps, wrestle and not be in pain was a pure joy. His movement and mobility was so fluid, it looked as if he’d never been hurt.

“Very few wrestlers love the wrestling business like John does. I admire his drive and perseverance and I know he will be ultra-successful. As I told him in text this week, I can’t wait to watch him wrestle on my TV on a regular basis, because that’s where he deserves to be.”

“It’s all about ‘Starting Over’ in the words of Chris Stapleton (my favorite musician at the moment),” says Skyler. “It’s a clean slate. A fresh start. A year for me to re-introduce myself and give fans around the world what they deserve. Entertainment, enjoyment and better days. I’m going to continue to usher in change for the better, and leave a lot of places/promotions better than how I found them. It’s kind of my 2021 mission statement.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

In June 1984, a tournament was held in San Antonio by the WCCW promotion to crown a new Texas Heavyweight Champion. The competition included some famous names, among them Kerry Von Erich, Jose Lothario, Killer Khan and Freebird Terry Gordy. One surprise entrant lending additional star power was NWA world champ Ric Flair. The Nature Boy, no stranger to Texas fans given his frequent title matches against members of the Von Erich family, navigated his way to the final. But he was upended for the evening’s prize by Gino Hernandez, a World Class mainstay. The NWA belt was not at stake that night.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

At 5-feet, 9-inches and over 460 pounds, with the look of a true “mountain man,” Crusher Jerry Blackwell had an unwieldy frame that would often stymie most mat opponents. Promoters periodically used the gimmick of a “bodyslam challenge,” offering a thousand dollars or more for any competitor who could hoist and slam Blackwell to the mat. Only an elite few powerhouses could pull it off. Blackwell was also unusually strong and agile for a competitor with his unique size. Not surprisingly, he won a high percentage of “Battle Royal” bouts he entered. During the mid-1970s to late ‘80s, Blackwell’s heyday, only Andre The Giant may have been Blackwell’s equal in Battle Royal events.

Though he appeared in various territories during the 70s, Blackwell’s first real career breaks were with the WWWF in 1976 and 1978. However, his run in ‘76 took a back seat to rival heels like Bruiser Brody and Stan Hansen. Blackwell was relegated often to mid-card tag matches with Bugsy McGraw as his partner. He fared a bit better two years later, squaring off against key performers such as Ivan Putski and Dom DeNucci, on his quest to title opportunities to then-champ Bob Backlund. But Blackwell’s fortunes were starting to flourish. He moved on to the American Wrestling Association (AWA) for big feuds with Dino Bravo, The Crusher and the aforementioned Andre, and others. Blackwell’s tag teammate was another blossoming star – Big John Studd. He was clearly in formidable company with his AWA arrival. The momentum continued as Blackwell regularly occupied a high position on the shows, even earning a number of chances at Verne Gagne’s world title. Jerry also frequented the Missouri territory, twice winning that state’s prestigious Championship belt with victories over Kerry Von Erich and Harley Race.

Back in the AWA as a top rule breaker, he had singles programs against the company’s best, especially Hulk Hogan, who had taken the business by storm in the early ‘80s. There were also brutal battles versus Baron Von Raschke and Mad Dog Vachon. Blackwell also hit his stride as a tag performer in the Midwest, first with Sheik Adnan as his teammate, followed by a very successful tandem with Ken Patera in 1983. He and Patera held the tag titles for nearly a year in the 1983-84 timeframe against potent competition like The High Flyers (Jim Brunzell and Greg Gagne) and The Blackjacks (Lanza and Mulligan). Given Hogan’s expected defection to the WWF, Blackwell got another boost when he was elevated to be the Hulkster’s replacement as a crowd favorite. Blackwell’s battles with “King Kong” Brody (as he was billed in the AWA) did high-profile business at the gate into mid-1985. Those clashes were followed by Jerry’s triumphant confrontations against members of The Fabulous Freebirds.

Late in his AWA tenure, Jerry locked horns with Boris Zhukov and The Masked Superstar, getting the better of both. But a series of health problems began to limit his appearances. Due to a variety of ailments, including pneumonia and kidney disease, along with injuries from a pair of serious car accidents, his career and then his life were cut short. Blackwell died in early 1995 at age 45. The former ring great is buried at Zion Hill Cemetery in Cumming, Georgia.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week