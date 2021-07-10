It’s been several years now since Vince McMahon designated Roman Reigns as the man to replace John Cena as the “Face of WWE.”

Until last summer, that endeavor would likely have been considered a dismal failure. Many fans felt Reigns had been shoved down their throats, contending that he was ordained as the face of the promotion before the majority of media-savvy followers had the chance to give their blessing.

To a sizable and vocal contingent of the WWE Universe, the perpetually booed Reigns didn’t belong in that rarefied air.

They argued that his interview skills were subpar, and that he had failed to make that elusive connection with the fan base that separates stars from superstars. Many desperately wanted Reigns to turn heel but, as was the case with former “Face of WWE” John Cena, McMahon refused.

That’s no longer the case with Reigns, however, as the self-proclaimed “Head of the Table” can now rightfully lay claim to that lofty position.

Repackaged as “The Tribal Chief,” the three-time WWE champion and two-time Universal titleholder has emerged as the company’s dominant figure since returning last summer following a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

No less than Cena, who has not wrestled since Wrestlemania 36, has acknowledged Reigns’ tremendous impact on the company.

“Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one’s footsteps,” Cena told Bleacher Report in April. “This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve (Austin) and The Rock, and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it’s very important to say that he’s doing a great job. I feel this is the best he’s ever been and that comes with comfort. I don’t know what got him over that hill, but he’s over it and that’s a very important one to jump over.”

One important ingredient that got him over was the addition of “special counsel” Paul Heyman to the equation. Regarded as one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling, the 55-year-old Heyman has made a career of building and reinventing stars, and his powerful influence is readily apparent in Reigns’ new character.

During his dominant run and since taking on Heyman, Reigns has done some of the best work of his career. Following his brief hiatus, he has returned with a renewed sense of mission, giving the fans the heel turn they had wanted for years.

Heyman, who has been by Reigns’ side since he captured the Universal crown last August by beating both The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) and Braun Strowman at the Payback pay-per-view, called Reigns the greatest performer in sports entertainment during a recent interview with Complex media site. After successfully guiding the career of Brock Lesnar as his “advocate,” Heyman said it would have taken someone special to lure him back.

“Roman Reigns looks at his first eight years in WWE and says, ‘I can top that.’ We’re talking about a man that main-evented Wrestlemania four consecutive years. Talking about a man that main-evented around the world since the day he debuted on the main roster. And yet he wants to make everything that he’s done before pale by comparison.

“That’s the only thing that could have lured me back, seduced me back in front of the camera. Because Roman Reigns takes a look at sports entertainment history, looks at Bruno Sammartino, he looks at Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, The Undertaker. He looks at all of their accomplishments and just like he did at Wrestlemania, when he stacked Daniel Bryan and Edge on top of each other and pinned them, he wants to stack all of those Mount Rushmore names, all of those Hall of Fame names, all of those icons, all of those legends, all of their accomplishments, stack them together, and he wants to go one level above.”

Heyman said that he has set similar goals for himself.

“My appearances on Fridays are just auditions to be invited back by WWE and by Roman for the next Friday’s appearance. And the day that I fail that ambition, I want to be out. If there’s someone better than me for this role, I want them to have the job, not me. I don’t want any gifts. There’s no charity case with Paul Heyman. I’ve had 34 years in front of the camera. And I would dare suggest it’s taken me this long to figure out how to do it right.”

Cena, his rumored opponent for Summer Slam in August, noted in a recent interview with podcaster Chris Van Vliet that Reigns has shined during a rough stretch in the business.

“I don’t think I would have done very well in this atmosphere without an audience,” said Cena. “But I also think that this time without an audience has allowed performers like Roman Reigns, for example, to unobstructively mold his character. If you send Roman Reigns from city to city with paying audience after paying audience, there may be some audiences that don’t even care what he has to say. They just want to boo him or cheer him or whatever. Without that, especially developing your character and trying to get the message across, like trying to hand someone your business card. I think Roman has absolutely needed this time and in it he has developed his personality and found out who he is. Now when he goes back to live audiences, they aren’t confused. He’s spent this 15-month block defining who he is and he’s the one who can benefit from this.”

‘Total package’

Former WWE champion CM Punk also has heaped praise on Reigns.

“Maybe he needed that adversity and that backlash to finally be this guy, but this is the one thing they’re doing right. What can you say bad about what Roman Reigns is doing right now? He’s far and away the best guy they have.

“When you talk about storylines, in-ring work and all that stuff, right now he’s the total package. For the first time in his career, and I’m not being mean to Roman Reigns, I just feel like he’s finally where they pushed him to be, it just took a minute.”

Reigns has taken a major step in becoming the face of WWE. It was a position very few believed he would realize during the past several years.

“A lot of the times the best stuff you also just got to go with the flow with it. I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example because if we’re talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, this is the one thing they’re doing right right now is Roman Reigns. His character work, his in-ring stuff, it’s all great.”

Punk, who has not worked for the organization since the 2014 Royal Rumble, credits WWE for finally getting it right, but feels the company could have gotten Reigns over far sooner.

“I feel like classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of (Wrestlemania) main events and said this is the guy, this is the guy and he never really had his moments until now.”

Reigns is enjoying the run of his life. But he realizes he had to do something different.

“I couldn’t even begin to list all of the different minute things that needed to happen on a week to week basis to make all of this happen,” Reigns told Yahoo Sports. “I think a big portion of what people saw happen from August to November, the molding process and grooming had been happening for a long time and it was just fleshing it out, relying on instincts and always keeping in mind that I want to give the audience the best story possible. It’s dotting all of the I’s and crossing the T’s. How do I make human beings understand what I am going through and be able to grasp the emotions my character is feeling?”

Edge (Adam Copeland), Reigns’ opponent for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18, also praised Reigns.

“Roman has really found his groove,” Edge told Sports Illustrated earlier this year. “This is the guy I always knew he was. The handcuffs have been taken off, he’s being allowed to let this side out. Now you can see it and you can feel it. Knowing the kind of story we could create, I salivate over that. So look all those three options. I’m in a position where I feel like I can’t go wrong.”

Perfecting the character

A number of fans, readers and pundits weighed in on Reigns’ rise to the top.

Michael Inman of Azusa, Calif., agreed that the pandemic allowed Reigns the freedom to turn heel and work the mic in a more convincing manner.

“In listening to Arn (Anderson), he has even said that Reigns should have been heel all along. That is where he shines. WWE messed up by trying to force-feed us the good guy, scripting his promos, and ignoring the fans. The pandemic was a blessing in disguise. He is a great worker in that WWE style. All he needed was the right conditions to go heel. Becoming soft-spoken with an advocate who was just as soft-spoken added an air of intensity. The storyline has been executed to perfection with subtle nuances and long-term booking in mind. When they go back live, fans will be booing him for all the right reasons now …“If he gets that match with John Cena at Summer Slam, we are in for some great work in and out of that ring and a build to Wrestlemania that will be a culmination of perfection in storyline writing and character development.”

“The best thing WWE has right now and one of the very few things you can take seriously,” said Phil Woitaszewski of Tracy, Minn.

“This is what I had hoped for John Cena all those years,” added Brian Gravagna of New York. “I thought a heel turn would freshen up his character. Roman Reigns did it and it is must-see TV for me. He has a presence that makes you want to watch him. That just doesn’t seem to exist in wrestling these days.”

“The character he should have been all along … at least as soon as The Shield broke up,” said Chuck Green.

“Love it!" said Willie Smith of Columbia. “Roman should have been the face of the company for years.”

Stuart Monroe of Justin, Texas, said Reigns’ in-ring work has gotten “light years” better.

“I wouldn’t say that ‘pandemic era’ wrestling made this superior iteration of Reigns. What I would say is that it’s given him the peace and quiet (and dare I say the perspective) to fine-tune the character into a true monster. Heyman is the sculptor, having created his modern-era masterpiece. He also proved to be something we already knew – far more in touch with the times than Vince.”

“You could see that Roman felt very comfortable as a heel all the way back to the night after his Wrestlemania match with The Undertaker. He has just the right vocal inflections, pauses, timing and personality that are very convincing as the Head of the Table, and the matching with Heyman was perfect. And the time without crowds has really allowed him to perfect the character without the interference of the fans who want to try to take over the shows,” wrote Chip Collins of Columbia.

Ken Mihalik of Charleston said WWE has done a good job of erasing The Shield from fans’ thoughts. “Putting Heyman on the task of ‘reinventing’ Roman was very effective. Heyman stressed Roman’s family history to TV audiences, and really distanced Reigns from having been the muscle of a significant former faction. Reigns’ present image or identity is very bold and convincing.”

“It just goes to prove what longtime fans have known all along: It’s all about the character,” said Tom Sowell of Pamplico. “The old Roman was boring, but The Head of the Table is one of the best characters since the heyday of Rock and Austin. He always had it in him, it just took a while for the powers that be to come up with the right character. Remember it took a while to get Rock and Austin right too.”

“Only part of the main roster that consistently entertains me since they broke up The Hurt Business,” said Richard O’Sullivan of New York.

“Absolutely love this character and I wasn’t a big fan in his face role. He was stale and felt forced. This is the heel turn he needed that I wish Cena would’ve done so many years ago,” said Bryan Ayer of North Charleston.

“I agree, although the decision to turn him heel was two years overdue. Anytime you can get ‘the rub’ from Heyman, it’s not a bad thing,” added Tarron Coalson of Clemmons, N.C.

“It is working, but in hindsight it should have happened a couple years earlier. It will be interesting how fans react when crowds come back,” wrote Mike Leoci of Clarington, Ontario, Canada.

Not so fast

Not all respondents, however, were on board with Reigns’ ascension.

“I don’t think he has established himself at all,” said Michael Johnson of Summerville. “I still think he is lacking the skills to be big time. He is forced on us every week and it’s getting old. I also don’t understand why they put such a great talker with him like Heyman but they insist on him talking for himself so much. The biggest problem is the lack of development of all other characters. It hurts the company and Roman because he is out there by himself.”

“Live crowds will tell the tale on this,” wrote Billy Metts of Charleston. “If it doesn’t work, what then? Release a guy so heavily featured or keep plugging him in to spots until he finally takes? WWE has done this thing a lot where they get so hung up on one guy they forget they have the talent depth they do.”

Veteran wrestling journalist George Shire opined that the WWE problem goes beyond Reigns.

“The WWE has used and misused so many wrestlers incorrectly, nothing they do makes any sense anymore. Guys are switched back and forth from heel to baby and back again so many times, it’s not even close to being believable. I quit watching or following WWE about 20 years ago, but from what I do check in on and hear from friends, the promotion is silly and hard to follow. I’m better off living with my memories of the kayfabe era when ‘suspension of disbelief’ was easy to do.”

“I refuse to watch any show he is on,” Dayv Duncan of North Charleston said of Reigns. “He is forced down our throats week in and week out and he never loses. He’s the main reason why I am disappointed in the product overall.”

Old School show

Old School Championship Wrestling will hold its “Generations: II” show July 11 at the Hanahan Rec Center.

Generation matches will feature Colby Corino vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Wes Brisco vs. Jacob Fatu, and Lance Anoa’i vs. Timothy Zbyszko.

The show also will feature WrestleForce champion John Skyler defending his title against TJ Boss; a four corner match with Rob Killjoy, Drew Adler, Facade and Francisco Ciatso (winner will get IC title shot against Brandon Paradise in October); a four corner women’s title match with Savannah Evans, Stormie Lee, Miranda Gordy and current champion Dani Mo; and the return of Revolt (Kaleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Nick Kismet and Kevin Phoenix.

Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30. Adult admission is $13 and kids $8 (cash at door). Advance tickets are available at a discount online.

For more information, call (843) 743-4800 or go to www.oscwonline.com.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

Many fans are aware Dusty Rhodes had a pair of runs in the WWF. He was brought in during the late 1970s to challenge Superstar Billy Graham for the then-WWWF world title. He returned (in polka-dots) over a decade later and feuded with Randy Savage and the Big Bossman. But, while on tour for New Japan Pro Wrestling, he took on an unlikely opponent in WWWF champion Bob Backlund in Osaka on May 27, 1980. Despite both men being fan favorites in the U.S., this bout was unusually contentious; the American Dream being disqualified after 19 minutes of action for not heeding the referee. Rhodes and Backlund even brawled after the match. This star-studded card also featured legends like Antonio Inoki, Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Blast from the Past

Though best known for his decades with the WWF as a wrestler and manager, Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) toured extensively during the 1960s and ‘70s. He appeared in many territories but always seemed to return to the Connecticut-based company. Playing the stereotypical Japanese villain, he found an ideal tag partner in Professor Toru Tanaka in 1972, with Tanaka supplying the brawn and Fuji the underhanded ring tactics that included tossing salt to temporarily blind opponents. The duo took the Federation’s tag titles from Chief Jay Strongbow and Sonny King, but lost to Dean Ho and Tony Garea. It was the first of several championship reigns for Fuji and various teammates. He found success as well with Mr. Saito during the early ‘80s. But, in singles action through the ‘70s, he mounted stiff challenges against Pedro Morales, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund for the promotion’s world championship.

Apart from long rivalries with Strongbow and Garea, Fuji often feuded with favorites like Larry Zbyszko and Ivan Putski. He also had a brief and unusual program against former partner Tiger Chung Lee. As a reliable veteran heel, he would also be matched against visiting babyfaces such as Mil Mascaras and Dusty Rhodes. As a complement to his reliance on devious tactics during matches, Fuji had a reputation behind the scenes as a world-class practical joker and would pull “ribs” on unsuspecting victims. Of course, that tendency also established him as the target of retaliatory tricks. This was simply typical of the locker room culture of its time.

When his role as a mat performer wound down, Fuji morphed smoothly into the part of a sinister, tuxedoed manager wearing a bowler and wielding a cane (which periodically figured in the outcome of heated bouts). His charges included Demolition and The Powers of Pain. But his breakthrough association was with Don “The Magnificent” Muraco. The pair was even featured in a series of entertaining skits which parodied the “Miami Vice” TV show of the mid-1980s. The resourceful Fuji remained relevant into the early 1990s as the mentor who accompanied WWF champion Yokozuna to the ring. He abandoned his formal attire in favor of a kimono to add a different dimension to the presentation.

Fuji eventually moved on to the Knoxville, Tenn., area where he worked in and out of the business, occasionally as a trainer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, with Muraco doing the ceremonial honors. One of the industry’s true characters, the “devious one,” Mr. Fuji, died in 2016 at age 82.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Photo of the Week