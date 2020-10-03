Remembering the past: Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan was gold standard in pro wrestling

With pro wrestling/sports entertainment playing to empty arenas, anxiously awaiting a green light to reconnect with a live audience, it’s an ideal time to take a look back at some of some of the greats of yesteryear who helped paved the way for those who followed.

It was almost a rib that Bobby Heenan proclaimed himself “The Brain.”

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education,” he would say.

“But,” he’d quickly add, “I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Truth be known, millions of fans throughout the world had fun watching Bobby have fun for several decades.

It would be difficult to encapsulate his importance to the wrestling industry in a mere column, but to say that Bobby Heenan was one of the most influential figures in the modern era of professional wrestling would certainly not be a stretch.

Widely regarded as the best of his generation, the quick-witted Heenan was the blueprint for great managers.

“He formed in my mind as a fan and performer what I thought a manager should be. Best ever,” said Jim Cornette. “He was even better than me when using my own gimmick.”

Heenan, though, was much more than an outlandish, heat-seeking mouthpiece for star performers. He was an extremely entertaining color commentator whose humor and wit were unparalleled in the business. And, early in his career, he was a bump-taking machine whose injuries cut short a promising career in the ring instead of outside it.

Raymond Louis “Bobby” Heenan passed away Sept. 17, 2017, at his home in Largo, Fla., at the age of 72 due to complications from throat cancer and other health issues.

But his humor, his wit and his zest for life will never be forgotten.

“My years with him were simply the best,” tweeted longtime broadcaster Mike Tenay, who shared an announce desk with Heenan in WCW. “Never more laughs. Never a better mentor/teacher in ways of the wrestling world and the world. Never a dull moment.”

Gift of gab

He had few equals. Full of bombast and bluster, Heenan never failed to make an impression.

“I’m a legend in this sport,” Heenan once said in typical flamboyant fashion. “If you don’t believe me, ask me.”

Always the funny man, Heenan brought that humor into his act, as he explained in his 2004 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

“To be able to work and do prime time, and to be allowed to express myself and bring my comedy into a business that I thought needed a kick in the pants and a couple of smiles, rather than a guy blowing his nose and belching and spitting. I mean, if you want to see that, come to my room. And that’s just my wife!”

His 20-minute speech left the fans howling. And he did it without a single scripted note. Few could elicit boos, jeers and laughter like Heenan.

No less than Arn Anderson, once part of the infamous “Heenan Family” as a member of The Brain Busters tag team along with Tully Blanchard, acknowledged Heenan’s quick wit and exceptional comic timing.

“Bobby has the best wit of anybody I’ve ever met. He’s as good as any stand-up comic on television.”

Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair called Heenan the greatest manager ever.

“One of the funniest people I’ve ever known, and the greatest manager of all time. As a worker, a manager, an announcer, he did it all and at a very high level.”

Heenan’s early in-ring career was overshadowed by his later legendary status as a manager and commentator. He broke his neck during a tour of Japan in 1983 and didn’t have it operated on until 1995 because it was the first time he had insurance. It was an injury that plagued him for the rest of his career.

“He was a phenomenal performer and he was unselfish,” Flair said in a 2004 book titled “Chair Shots and Other Obstacles: Winning Life’s Wrestling Matches.” “He got beat up every night, got up and did it again the next night.”

In an earlier era of “true believers” where Heenan was particularly adept at drawing the ire of the crowd, the slippery manager not only endured catcalls and curses, but escaped thrown chairs and attempted knifings and at least one shooting.

“I’ve been shot at and stabbed. I’ve had people throw rocks, batteries and cups of urine and beer at me,” Heenan wrote in his 2002 book ‘Bobby the Brain: Wrestling’s Bad Boy Tells All.’ “They even spit right in my face. That’s because they hated me. And I was good enough at what I did to make them do that.”

Flair says Heenan had a major impact on him as a rookie in the business.

“He was managing Blackjack Lanza and Blackjack Mulligan against The Crusher and The Bruiser, and he caused a full-scale riot. Bobby was a professional all the way, and I always respected the way he was able to separate his personal life and his professional life. Bobby was an original, and there’ll never be another quite like him.”

‘Set the standard’

Billed from Beverly Hills, Heenan was actually born in Chicago, the son of a railroad worker and hotel manager. He quit school at the age of 15 in order to support his mother, his grandmother and his aunt, and broke into the business as a 17-year-old in 1965, working as a stagehand and later a wrestler for Dick “The Bruiser” Afflis’ WWA promotion in Indianapolis.

Former pro wrestling standout and longtime trainer Les Thatcher recalled Heenan as a young, energetic fan who carried the wrestlers’ jackets from the ring back to the locker room in those early days.

“I remember going to Calvin Pullins, who was to work with Bobby in one of his earliest matches, and asking him to tell Bobby he was just ribbing about stretching him that night as the rookie was a bundle of nerves because of it. I’m not sure how many of us are still around that remember those days.”

“Bobby Heenan was a one of a kind multi-talented human being that will never be topped or duplicated in our lifetime,” added Thatcher. “He should automatically be inducted into every hall of fame and placed high on any top 10 listing, and his name will be mentioned in any conversation involving greatness in pro wrestling. His passing left a great void in the wrestling world. But to me I will always remember with fondness the young man that worked at the Ford dealership and carried jackets who became my friend all those years ago.”

“We would go to the matches periodically,” former CBS Late Show host and Indianapolis native David Letterman said on a 1989 appearance on “Later with Bob Costas.” “They always had a big Thanksgiving card. Even then I thought it was a real touch of genius (for) Bobby Heenan to be introduced as being from Beverly Hills. You couldn’t have said anything more irritating to these people.”

Not that Heenan didn’t try, as he coined the terms “ham-and-eggers” and “humanoids” to describe the working-class, blue-collar fans who loved to hate him.

Along the way he managed some of the greatest in the game. He was the driving force behind one of the most well-known matches in wrestling history, as he managed Andre The Giant in his colossal battle with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III where a reported crowd of 93,000 packed the Silverdome in Detroit. His last protégé would be Hogan rival Ric Flair, and it marked one of Heenan’s finest efforts in a star-studded managerial career.

In writing the foreword to Heenan’s first book, Hogan said Heenan “set the standard for professionalism behind the scenes and was the consummate professional in front of the camera.”

Manager of champions

Heenan would make the monikers “The Brain” and “The Weasel” household names in the sports entertainment industry. No veteran mat fan can forget the on-camera bantering and bickering between the bombastic Heenan and the late Gorilla Monsoon (Gino Marella) on WWE’s “Prime Time Wrestling” show.

Their adversarial relationship in the broadcasting booth, in which Monsoon played straight man to Heenan’s over-the-top shtick, was purely show; the two were close friends behind the scenes and respected one another greatly. Heenan broke down at the end of his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech during Wrestlemania XX weekend, lamenting the fact that Monsoon, who passed away in 1999 at the age of 62 following complications from a heart attack and diabetes, wasn’t there to share the moment with him.

As a constant foil to Hogan, Heenan also was an important ingredient in the early success of the transformation of the wrestling industry when he left his longtime home in the AWA in 1984 to join Vince McMahon’s burgeoning juggernaut and pop culture phenomenon in New York. But unlike many other colleagues who immediately jumped to McMahon’s company, he refused to leave Verne Gagne’s AWA until his contract was up.

It was in the then-WWF that he received his greatest exposure with a laundry list of clients that included a parade of championship-caliber heels. Over the years his “family,” not the more commonly used “stable” as he was wont to point out — “A stable is where you find fly-infested horses,” he told Bob Costas in 1989. “I have a family.” — included the likes of Ray Stevens, Nick Bockwinkel, Blackjacks Lanza and Mulligan, Jesse Ventura, The Valiant Brothers, Big John Studd, Ravishing Rick Rude, King Kong Bundy, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, Andre The Giant and Flair, who would be his last charge before Heenan turned full-time on-camera commentator when neck problems forced him to avoid physical contact.

“Bobby is such a well-rounded guy. He was wild like I’m wild,” said Flair in writing the foreword to Heenan’s second book. “But I know that when he went home and took off that Superman cape, he was one hell of a father and husband.”

“Bobby was the best. One hundred percent the best,” Bockwinkel said in a 2009 interview with the Memphis Wrestling History website. “You would get into a car with Bobby Heenan for a 200-mile road trip, around a four-hour drive. You would laugh for the first two hours and just be hysterical … Bobby’s wit was unbelievable and fast. He was the same way in the ring.”

“Bobby was the guy in wrestling that you’d love to hate,” said WWE Hall of Fame announcer Gene Okerlund, who passed away in 2019. “He lived and breathed the profession and did a tremendous job with everything he did.”

Valiant battle

While Heenan’s exploits in the wrestling business are well documented, what many friends will remember him for is the courageous battle he waged with health issues the last part of his life.

Those challenges dated back 15 years when he was first diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer. It would cost him his greatest attribute: his money-making voice. He had several surgeries to repair his jaw and also had fallen a number of times in subsequent years, suffering broken hips on more than one occasion and also breaking his shoulder.

He had trouble swallowing and couldn’t open his mouth very wide. With his speech considerably slowed and talking more difficult, he would joke, “But that’s why God gave us fingers.”

Heenan eventually lost the ability to talk after multiple surgeries on his tongue and the reconstruction of his lower jaw. It seemed a cruel twist of fate for a man who was one of pro wrestling’s legendary talkers.

No one ever doubted that the wit was still there, though, as he regaled thousands of fans over the past decade with a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin. While his speech was affected, his charmingly sarcastic sense of humor was not.

Cancer was a disease he battled with that same sense of humor.

“Not humor at someone else’s expense, but humor that makes each day better, no matter what situation I find myself or someone else in,” he once said. “There’s no right or wrong way to face possible tragedy. I live with it by telling jokes about it.”

Finding dignity

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) recalled a brief but memorable encounter he had with Heenan and his wife of nearly 40 years, Cindy, at an autograph convention in New Jersey.

Having not seen him in some time, it was unsettling for Graham, who was among the list of champions that Heenan managed over the years, to see his old friend in such a state.

“I was sitting at a table signing autographs and Bobby walks over to my table,” Graham recounted. “I immediately stood up, walked around my table and gave him and his wife a big hug. I was stunned at the devastating effects his battle of throat and lung cancer had taken on him physically. He was paying a heavy toll in his fight to stay alive.

“He was talking to me and I could hear his voice but could not understand what he was desperately trying to tell me. His wife recognized my difficulty and began to basically interpret for me what he was saying. She said, ‘He is trying to tell you that not long ago he fell and broke his shoulder.’ I just kept listening as he passionately was telling me his stories. I was speechless yet managed to utter the words, ‘I love you brother,’ and we hugged again and he walked away.”

It was a far cry from the man who was once recognized for his flashy appearance, blond pompadour and sequined jackets, along with his silver tongue, sharp wit and endless stream of one-liners and zingers.

“I saw a man in despair, disfigured and ravaged by this deadly disease from the pits of hell,” said Graham. “He was fading away at an agonizing slow pace. He was a man of unspeakable sorrow. Yet, he was a man who was carrying himself with dignity. I was shaken by this brief encounter, but I was also proud to have this mammoth fighter as my friend. Bob Dylan wrote and sang a song called ‘Dignity.’ It could be about Bobby Heenan.”

Graham recalled some of the lines from that song:

Sick man lookin’ for the doctor’s cure Lookin’ at his hands for the lines that were

And into every masterpiece of literature

For dignity

Englishman stranded in the blackheart wind

Combin’ his hair back, his future looks thin

Bites the bullet and looks within

For dignity

So many roads, so much at stake

So many dead ends, I’m at the edge of the lake

Sometimes I wonder what it’s gonna take

To find dignity

“Well Bob Dylan, I knew a man who found dignity,” said Graham. “His name is Bobby Heenan.”

Indeed the world of professional wrestling was a better place for having Bobby Heenan in it.

“There’s a case to be made that Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan is the best all-round performer in wrestling history,” said Chris Jericho. “From a commentating standout: the best. From a managing standpoint: the best. From a promo standpoint: the best. From a wrestling standpoint: he could work better than 90 percent of the boys.”

“He was the best ever at what he did,” wrote Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

“Nobody ever did it better than the Wease,” agreed Jim Ross.

And now he belongs to the ages.

Did you know ...

The name “Jerry Roberts” turned up on many Southeastern wrestling cards from 1979 through 1981. The youthful Roberts was often paired in tag matches with another rising star, Terry Taylor, and even won the Central States tag belts partnered with Butch Reed.

But exactly who was Jerry Roberts? Well, conceivably as a means of establishing himself without relying on his prominent Canadian family legacy in the industry, Jacques Rougeau Jr. employed that rather innocuous alias. Jacques was more commonly recognized later for his tag work with older brother Raymond and also as a member of The Quebecers in the WWF. He was probably best remembered in the early ‘90s for portraying The Mountie, a dastardly heel managed by Jimmy Hart.

Following a period where he trained aspiring grapplers, Rougeau retired from the wrestling business in 2018.

Blast from the Past

During his career, he was known by many names, including, paradoxically, “The Man with No Name.” But Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was Florida native Ed Leslie’s most famous alias. A longtime friend to Hulk Hogan, Beefcake often wrestled early on under several monikers (Ed Boulder, Dizzy Hogan) associated with his renowned Tampa-area cohort. Though not as large or powerfully built as the Hulkster, he still looked the part of a capable grappler while working for a variety of promotions, many in the Southeast. In 1984 with the Hulkamania era underway, the opportunity was presented for Leslie to portray the Chippendales-inspired Brutus Beefcake in the WWF. He didn’t hesitate. Managed by Johnny V (Thomas Sullivan), the Beefcake character –initially a mid-card heel – eventually became a breakthrough star after a couple of years, thanks to a pivotal tweak.

When a prominent tag alliance break-up with “Dream Team” partner Greg Valentine took place in 1987, Beefcake turned into a fan favorite. Using a pair of hedge trimmers as an intimidating prop, the “Barber” dimension to his role was added. Brutus would defeat opponents with a sleeper hold, then trim their hair using a pair of scissors. At Wrestlemania III, he debuted this ritual after Roddy Piper’s win over Adrian Adonis. Feuds ensued against ex-allies Valentine and Johnny V. Crowds enjoyed Brutus's boasting about the “struttin’ and cuttin’.” A long program versus Outlaw Ron Bass yielded more of the same, with the big cowboy soundly trounced. However, in summer 1990, just when it appeared Beefcake was being primed for a run as Intercontinental champion, a very serious facial injury from a parasailing accident waylaid his career for several years. Extensive reconstructive surgery had been required. When he finally returned, his duty consisted mainly as host of an interview segment called The Barber Shop.

Despite the risks, Beefcake returned to mat action. And when Hogan elected to move on to World Championship Wrestling, Beefcake followed. But changing scenarios positioned him as Hulk’s nemesis, even main-eventing against Hogan for the 1994 Starrcade pay-per-view. Trademark issues necessitated a fresh start and new identity, and there was no shortage of names – The Booty Man, The Butcher, Zodiac, etc., as he joined Kevin Sullivan's Dungeon of Doom contingent. As he soldiered on in the ‘90s, Beefcake, sometimes called Brother Bruti or The Disciple, reconciled with Hogan as merited by various storylines. But the magic was fading as his image became more anonymous, and he soon hit the independent scene. He continued to make appearances until 2015.

To cap off his 40 years in the business in style, Brutus was chosen for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Hulk Hogan, naturally, performed the induction/speech-making honors. The resilient Brutus Beefcake was recognized for his perseverance and showmanship during an especially popular period in the industry. Now 63, he still follows current developments.

– Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week

Swede Hanson (left) and Rip Hawk share a laugh during an autograph session at the 1998 Lowcountry Legends reunion at County Hall in Charleston. The two “Blond Bombers” were one of pro wrestling’s top tag teams during the ‘60s and ‘70s. Hanson passed away in 2002; Hawk in 2012. Provided photo