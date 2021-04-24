Remembering the Past: ‘Big O’ Bob Orton Sr. was ‘wrestler’s wrestler’

EDITOR’S NOTE: With pro wrestling/sports entertainment anxiously awaiting a green light to reconnect with live audiences at venues across the country, it’s an ideal time to take a look back at some of the greats of yesteryear who helped paved the way for those who followed.

They didn’t call him “The Big O” for nothing.

Bob Orton Sr. stood 6-foot-3 and packed 250 solid pounds in his prime.

Breaking into wrestling in 1950 and not officially retiring until July 2000, Orton devoted nearly half a century to the profession. Serious, methodical and punishing, in the same mold as the great Johnny Valentine, the rawboned Orton was a no-nonsense wrestler who made fans believe.

More than size, however, he was a thoroughbred in the wrestling business whose pedigree has lived on through sons, WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton and the late Randal “Barry O” Orton, and grandson and current WWE star Randy Orton.

Orton, who passed away on July 16, 2006, just a week shy of his 77th birthday, was a wrestler’s wrestler.

Top draw

Like his offspring, Orton was a main-event attraction throughout the country, but it was a brief run here in the Carolinas from 1965-66 that many longtime local fans still remember.

Orton arrived in the territory defending his Southern heavyweight title, with top area babyface Johnny Weaver his No. 1 contender. It was as part of a team with Boris “The Great” Malenko, however, that Orton gained his greatest notoriety here.

Malenko, one of the top interviews in the business who was noted for ranting with one eye shut, shared the Southern tag-team title with Orton. The fact that Orton was from Kansas and Malenko was billed from Moscow (even though he was actually from New Jersey) put further heat on the unholy alliance.

“I was a hayseed from Kansas with a blond crewcut as Southern heavyweight champion,” Orton told The Wrestling Observer. “You talk about heat. The fans thought I was a traitor teaming with a Russian. We went into Raleigh. George Becker was the booker. They were running a building and doing one-quarter houses. He (Malenko) got on television one time and all he did was smash a chain onto a chair. We almost sold out. But we had too much heat. Tom Renesto wanted us to hold it down. We tried to calm things down but the more we tried, the hotter it got.”

A tag-team match in Richmond, Va., pitting Orton and Malenko against perennial favorites George and Sandy Scott convinced him it was time to leave.

The two heels barely escaped with their lives following a riot in which fans attacked both men. They were finally pulled to the safety of the dressing room by manager Homer O’Dell, but not before Malenko was stabbed in the abdomen by a knife-wielding spectator and Orton was knocked out by a chair and trampled by unruly fans.

“We got Malenko back to the dressing room with Orton, and they put them in an ambulance. And darn if the crowd didn’t come around and try to tip the ambulance over,” Sandy Scott recalled. “They wouldn’t let the ambulance out. They finally did, and that was that.”

Orton quickly left the area and returned to Florida as a good guy. Malenko stayed and continued to terrorize the territory as its top heel.

“I liked working with Bob,” said Scott, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 75. “He was a very strict, tough-looking type of guy. He also was very convincing. And if any of the fans wanted to get into it, he was ready for them, too.”

Scott, recalling another incident years later when he went to visit Orton in Kansas City, said Orton was literally tough as nails.

“We went by Bob’s, and he was redoing his place outside. He stepped on a nail that was sticking out a board. The nail went up through his foot.”

Scott says he was amazed when Orton merely shrugged it off, saying, “Ah, hell, don’t worry about it, you get that all the time.”

“That’s the type of guy Bob Orton was,” said Scott.

Orton, a high school football teammate and longtime friend of actor Ed Asner, experienced perhaps his greatest success in the Sunshine State where he enjoyed the advantages of a fertile wrestling territory and the promotional genius of talents such as Eddie Graham, Cowboy Luttrall and Gordon Solie. Orton had a money-making program with Graham before turning babyface and winning the Florida version of the NWA world tag-team belts with Graham as his partner.

He also captured numerous other titles in various NWA territories, including the NWA U.S. heavyweight title in Central States Wrestling and the AWA Midwest heavyweight title.

Orton’s career started to wind down by the mid-1970s. Injuries had taken a toll on the veteran, and what was initially believed to have been a broken collarbone was later diagnosed as a serious abscess over his right kidney. He also worked after having his spine fused with bone from his hip after having his fourth and fifth lumbar vertebrae removed.

Under a hood as The Zodiak, Orton captured the Southern heavyweight title twice and teamed with Taurus (Dennis Hall) to win the Florida tag-team belts.

He worked as The Zodiak in the Florida and Georgia territories in 1972-73 and in California in 1975.

He also held the Southern heavyweight title two additional times. He and Eddie Graham held the Florida version of the NWA tag-team title in 1966 and the AWA Midwest tag-team title with Mad Dog Vachon in 1968.

Blond Bombers

Journalist Steven Johnson interviewed Orton shortly before his passing.

“While his body had been battered by his nearly 30 years in the ring — he often moved around with the aid of a wheelchair — he remained as witty and sharp as he was cantankerous,” Johnson wrote on the SLAM Wrestling Web site. “He stayed in regular contact with many of his old wrestling colleagues, and beamed with pride at the success of his grandson, Randy, in the WWE.”

“His style is damned near duplicate to mine,” Orton told Johnson. “He moves just like me, every damn thing. I didn’t teach him, I don’t know what he saw — some tapes I guess. But I think mostly it’s just him, he’s just a little like me, weird, you know? It’s wonderful to see Randy doing so well with Vince (McMahon).”

Orton’s first big national break had come in the early ‘60s when he teamed with “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers on the East coast. The two blond bombers headlined against the likes of Johnny Valentine and Antonino Rocca, Valentine and Argentina Apollo, and Rocca and Bearcat Wright.

Orton returned to the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1968, this time under the moniker Cowboy Rocky Fitzpatrick, and worked his way up as the No. 1 challenger to WWWF champion Bruno Sammartino, losing to the Italian strongman at Madison Square Garden.

Former mat star Abe Jacobs worked with Orton in Florida, the Carolinas and New York during Orton’s first run there.

“Buddy Rogers was one of the greatest ever, but Bob Orton didn’t have to look up to him,” said Jacobs. “He actually looked a little better than Buddy because Bob was a big guy. When he wanted to be, he could be great.”

Lasting legacy

Orton spent the last years of his life in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas. The years of bumps and bruises had taken a toll and had left him confined to a wheelchair. But he still maintained his contacts in the wrestling business and was a fixture at the yearly Cauliflower Alley Club banquets in Vegas.

“He always talked about Vegas. He liked Nevada better than Florida,” Jacobs said shortly after Orton’s passing. “There were no bugs, and the weather was good all the time.”

Jacobs said that Orton would routinely call him on Sunday mornings. Usually he would just leave a message, said Jacobs, who by that time was normally out on the golf course.

“Bob usually did the rounds. He called everybody,” said Jacobs.

Buddy Colt usually got a weekly call from Orton on Saturday mornings, said Jacobs, who related a call Colt made over that weekend to Paul Jones.

“Bob Orton didn’t call me, and he calls me every Saturday,” Colt told Jones. “He must be dead.”

“Unfortunately,” said Jacobs, “he hit it on the head.”

The patriarch of the Orton wrestling family passed away as the result of a series of heart attacks.

“He had a heart attack at home, and they took him to the hospital where he has another more severe heart attack,” said grandson Randy. According to Orton, his grandfather underwent an eight-hour surgery that gave him a 20 percent chance to survive. He survived the surgery but died about 10 hours later.

Orton was influential in helping his now-famous grandson transition into the business.

“He always told me to keep my mouth shut and my ears open,” said Randy, who at 24 became the youngest wrestler ever to win the WWE heavyweight title. “Dad always said it too, but I heard it from Grandpa first. He had a lot of fun old stories that were real interesting; it’s a shame he’s gone. As I was growing up I knew how important he was for my father, and he was just as important for me.”

“He’s got the whole package, doesn’t he,” Orton said in his interview with Johnson. “You talk about getting even with a lot of people; it’s sure doing it for me. When Ric Flair, in particular, won the NWA heavyweight title, “I cried for God’s sakes. Guys like Killer Kowalski that should have been the champions, or whatever. Then they get those guys ... Women in the audience could beat them.”

Sadly, Orton’s youngest son, Randal Berry Orton, passed away at the age of 62 on March 19.

“Barry” Orton, who had battled issues with drugs and depression for decades, had wrestled under a variety of names such as Barry O in the WWF and The Masked Zodiak, the same character his father wrestled as for a time, in Stampede Wrestling.

Eight years younger than brother Bob Jr., Barry Orton may have been better known because of his role as a whistle-blower in a controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct within the WWF during the early ‘90s.

Did you know …

While it’s widely believed Wahoo McDaniel never had a run in the Northeast, he did compete for the then-WWWF in 1965. At the time, Wahoo was still a linebacker with the AFL New York Jets, and he wrestled during the offseason until training camp began. McDaniel took on the Federation’s top heels, such as Waldo Von Erich and Luke Graham, and posted a solid won-loss record. An alleged personal conflict with a mat rival may have cut short Wahoo’s affiliation with the company. However, other accounts cite a money dispute. Whatever the rationale, apart from the six-month stint in 1965, Wahoo didn’t work for the Connecticut-based company again during his lengthy career.

- Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

The Crusher (Reggie Lisowski), the “Man from Milwaukee,” was truly a larger-than-life performer whose legacy spanned many decades, beginning in late 1949. Through the early years, the ex-high school fullback teamed with another formidable grappler, Art Neilson, and the well-traveled duo laid claim to national tag belts. Following this successful union, a promoter had the idea to use veteran Stan Holek in a combo as Lisowski’s brother. That pairing, too, was in major demand throughout the country, but especially the Midwest and Southwest. Inevitably, The Crusher’s forceful personality, which emerged through his famous tough-guy TV promos, prompted a move to singles’ status. And it decidedly paid off in his favor. The barrel-chested brawler’s career soon began to skyrocket.

After headlining in cities like Montreal and Pittsburgh, which included several title shots in baseball stadiums versus NWA world champion Buddy Rogers, Crusher settled into the AWA territory during the early 1960s where he became one of its longest-standing competitors and biggest success stories. He parlayed his beer-drinking ruffian persona into a top attraction. He managed to defeat Verne Gagne twice for the AWA title, and he also joined forces with “cousin” Dick The Bruiser (William Afflis) in becoming arguably their generation’s rowdiest team. By the mid-1960s, their war with heels Larry Hennig and Harley Race was drawing big money at the box office. And that rivalry made The Crusher and Bruiser fan favorites; The Crusher was cheered from then on. The promotion’s shows had diversity. With Gagne on hand to provide the “scientific” style, the Crusher’s niche for bulldozing opponents was solidified.

Through the ‘70s, The Crusher was at odds with the stellar tandem of Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens. With The Bruiser often gone to work other territories, new alliances were forged between The Crusher and an eclectic group of allies: Red Bastien, Billy Robinson, Ivan Putski, Bill Francis and Peter Maivia, among them. When Bockwinkel became the AWA kingpin, there were numerous opportunities afforded The Crusher to dethrone the erudite heel. In the 1980s, old adversaries (Mad Dog Vachon, Baron Von Raschke, etc.) became new teammates in battles against the likes of Crusher Blackwell and Ken Patera. The Crusher’s longevity was such that he even squared off against a team in tag action that he helped inspire in pursuing the profession - The Road Warriors. At the end of his inimitable 40-year tenure, he appeared in several angles with the Hulkamania-driven WWF.

By no means has The Crusher, who died at age 79 in 2005, been forgotten by his legion of fans. A bronze statue of their brawny hero’s likeness, carting a keg of beer, stands in South Milwaukee near the neighborhood where he grew up. It serves as quite a testament to his enduring popularity as a cultural icon.

- Kenneth Mihalik

