There seemed to be a gentle symmetry between the recent passing of Pedro Morales and that of contemporary Bruno Sammartino less than one year ago.
The two were rivals, teammates and wrestling heroes during an era when the line between “good guys” and “bad guys” was clearly drawn and established, not blurred and ambiguous as it would become in future generations.
That two of the original WWWF’s most beloved and respected wrestlers of all time should depart our midst within a year of one another represents yet another sobering sign of the times.
Morales, who passed away on Feb. 12 at the age of 78 due to advanced Parkinson’s Disease, was a major draw for not only the Northeastern-based World Wide Wrestling Federation where he held that organization’s world title, but also in Los Angeles where he held the WWA (World Wrestling Association) world title on two different occasions.
A week before his passing had marked the 48th anniversary of Morales’ WWWF world heavyweight championship victory in 1971 when he defeated Ivan Koloff at Madison Square Garden to win the title in front of a crowd of 21,812 fans. Morales would hold that crown for 1,027 days, one of the longest reigns ever, before losing it to Stan Stasiak in 1973.
From his world title run beginning in 1971 until the end of the territorial era in 1983, Morales was pinned only once at Madison Square Garden, and that was to Don Muraco.
One of the most distinguished performers in a lengthy list of stars to grace a WWWF (now WWE) ring, Morales was the first Triple Crown champion in company history, winning the world heavyweight, Intercontinental and world tag-team titles during his time with the promotion, as well as the U.S. heavyweight title.
A top-shelf draw during the late ‘60s and ‘70s, and one of the top draws in the history of Madison Square Garden (he sold out the historic venue 21 times in 30 title matches), Morales was a perfect fit for the time and the place.
Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Brooklyn, the 5-11, 240-pound Morales would become an ethnic icon in Vince McMahon Sr.’s populous Northeastern market. Raucous fans, waving Puerto Rican flags, would erupt in ear-shattering fashion and chant his name when Morales would make one of his fiery comebacks.
“Like Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales was an ethnic hero. When he wrestled in Madison Square Garden, the Bronx emptied out and every Puerto Rican in the borough filled the arena,” Fred Blassie wrote in his autobiography. “If you were roughing him up, all he had to do was give the high sign, and he’d have twenty thousand tag-team partners charging the ring.”
While Morales’ passionate following turned out in droves to watch him battle wrestling’s bad guys, sometimes things got out of control.
When Texas ruffian Blackjack Mulligan (Bob Windham) challenged Morales for the WWWF title on May 15, 1971, in Boston, Morales’ rabid fan base took it to a dangerous level. A spectator entered the ring and stabbed the 6-8, 300-plus-pound Mulligan in the leg with a knife dipped in pig fat. Fortunately Mulligan survived, but the stab wound required 100 stitches to close.
It was an incident that resulted in new security measures, including the installation of Plexiglas barriers around the ring, at the Boston Garden.
Morales was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1995, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015 and was voted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame in 2017.
WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon (Gino Marella), who passed away in 1999, called Morales one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE history.
“Pedro was genuinely a nice guy. Both inside — well, inside the ring at times he could be a handful. But outside the ring he was Mr. Politeness, Mr. Etiquette. Always well-dressed, always had time for everybody,” said Monsoon, who years earlier had recommended Morales to Vince McMahon Sr. as a possible successor to Sammartino.
Showdown at Shea
Perhaps Morales’ greatest accomplishment was proving that the WWWF could survive, if need be, without Bruno Sammartino, who by that time was looking for a more relaxed schedule and more time with his family.
A match between the two titans on Sept. 30, 1972, at Shea Stadium was of such magnitude that it was billed as “The Match of the Century.” It also would set a precedent for mega-matches in the future.
The billing was solid gold: Sammartino, who had just finished an amazing 7½-year reign as WWWF champion, against Morales, who had dethroned Ivan Koloff just 21 days after the latter conquered Bruno for the title. It was a rare good guy vs. good guy showdown, with a huge Italian throng backing Bruno and a large and loyal Puerto Rican contingent supporting Morales.
It was a match that promoters claimed Madison Square Garden couldn’t even contain. On a rainy and stormy day, more than 22,000 fans, mostly Italian and Puerto Rican, packed Shea for the amazing supercard.
Morales and Sammartino went a marathon 75 minutes before calling it a time limit draw due to the state athletic commission’s strict 11 p.m. curfew. Both friends embraced, and while the crowd went home without seeing a winner emerge, they surely got their money’s worth.
Although Morales was cheered over Sammartino, the Italian strongman would be brought back to the fore little more than a year later, dethroning Stasiak, who nine days earlier had ended Morales’ nearly three-year world title run.
Illustrious career
Pedro Morales was born on Culebra, a small island off the east coast of Puerto Rico, on Oct. 22, 1940. An accomplished baseball player who turned down offers to play in the Puerto Rican League, Morales moved to Brooklyn as a teenager and completed high school in East New York.
He first wrestled professionally at the age of 17 in New York, working prelims and mid-card bouts while teaming with established names such as Argentina Apollo and Miguel Perez, but it wasn’t until the mid-‘60s that he became a star and regional champion on the West Coast.
A sparkplug with a good left hook, Morales defeated The Destroyer (Dick Beyer) to win the WWA world heavyweight title in Los Angeles in 1965. He would hold that title twice during his run there, also winning the belt from Luke Graham, claiming the crown for a combined 425 days between March 1965 and August 1966. As a partner with Ricky Romero, Luis Hernandez, Victor Rivera and Mark Lewin, he held the WWA tag-team title as well.
Billed at the time as being from Mexico and with a sizable Hispanic audience in that territory, the high-flying Morales proved to be a valuable commodity.
He also became an NWA world tag-team champion in San Francisco when he and Pepper Gomez dethroned Ray Stevens and Pat Patterson, and later main-evented in Hawaii where he won the North American title from former NWA world champion Gene Kiniski.
But it was first big run with the WWWF, from 1970-75, when Morales would reach legendary status, serving as a bridge from the past to the future, taking down the menace who conquered Bruno and ushering in a new era.
That initial run with the McMahon-led company, when he turned back such formidable challengers as Stasiak, Blassie, Mulligan, Ray Stevens, George Steele, Ernie Ladd, Don Leo Jonathan, Larry Hennig and Prof. Tanaka, ended in 1975. Until his next stint with the rebranded WWF in 1980 when he would again capture gold as a tag-team champion with Bob Backlund, Morales worked in a variety of territories, including Verne Gagne’s AWA, San Francisco, Florida, Puerto Rico and New Japan.
Never again reaching the heights of his early ‘70s success, Morales’ second run with the company is perhaps best remembered for his incredible 425-day reign as Intercontinental champion, helping to establish that belt as the secondary title to the world crown. It would also mark the second-longest Intercontinental championship run in history. His combined 619 days as IC champion remains a record.
Morales’ win over Ken Patera for the title made him the first Triple Crown winner in WWE history. He had even been a U.S. champion nine years earlier in the WWWF, relinquishing it after defeating Koloff for the world title.
But with age catching up with Morales, his great run would end in 1983 as Vince McMahon Jr. took over the reins of the company.
After hanging up his boots in 1987 after a 28-year career, Morales continued to be an ambassador, working as a road agent and serving on the Spanish language commentary teams for both WCW and WWE.
Beloved superstar
Loved by the public and respected by his contemporaries, Morales was a role model for many and an inspiration to future generations of wrestlers.
“Pedro Morales transcended race, creed and color. We all loved him,” wrote wrestling historian Evan Ginzburg. “But to anyone who sat in MSG in the ‘70s and ‘80s, who saw him wrestle such all-time greats as Ken Patera, Sgt. Slaughter and Greg Valentine in so many tremendous bloody brawls, and felt that adrenaline, that rush, that unadulterated love, as he bled for each and every one of us, Pedro Morales is, like our beloved Bruno, the forever champ, always in our hearts.”
“Goodbye to a great friend. One of the kindest, wisest wrestlers I ever knew. When I first started in WWE, he told me: ‘You can’t stop talent.’ I followed those words for the rest of my career. RIP Pedro Morales,” Bret Hart posted on social media.
“A great human being with a huge heart,” said Road Warrior Joe Laurinaitis.
“He was my IC champ and as fiery a babyface as any,” tweeted Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco).
Ricky Steamboat, who met Morales in the late ‘70s, called him “a prince of a guy.”
After leaving the business for good, Morales and wife Karen, whom he met after a match in 1965 and married seven years later, settled in Woodbridge Township, N.J., where he took up gardening as a hobby.
A desire to someday return to his native Puerto Rico, near the beach on the Caribbean Sea, never materialized. Injuries suffered over those many years inside the ring had taken an irreparable toll, along with advancing Parkinson’s disease that gradually hobbled the wrestling legend.
Widely regarded as the biggest Hispanic star in company history, Morales will forever be fondly remembered as that “forever champ” by an adoring audience who cheered him on as one of their own.
A role model with crossover appeal, the soft-spoken superstar conveyed a genuiness and sincerity that made people believe. He truly was a gift to the wrestling business.
With a nod to his many championships over the years, Pedro Morales’ legacy can be defined by seven of his favorite words: “I’m ready for any kind of action!”
And, with the energy and spark he was known for, he always was.
Old School anniversary
Old School Championship Wrestling will celebrate its 13th anniversary with a star-studded show Sunday at the Hanahan Rec Center.
Among a number of highlights, the husband and wife tandem of John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie will make their OSCW debuts.
Morrison currently holds the Impact Wrestling crown as Johnny Impact, a title he won last month in Nashville, while Valkyrie won Impact’s Knockouts title on the same show by defeating Tessa Blanchard.
Morrison, also known in previous incarnations as Johnny Mundo and Johnny Nitro, will lock horns with Francisco Ciatso, while Valkyrie will meet Samantha Starr.
Promoter Joe Blumenfeld says the product reflects the dedication of the roster and the support that fans have shown the promotion.
“I say it every year, but it’s still true. I am simply happy that we are still running and growing. I attribute that to the hard work of our entire team. From the street team, to the roster who always bring their ‘A’ game, to the legends who have passed through and shared knowledge, and to the fans that have supported us through the ups and downs. We have made so many memories over the years, and as much as I am thankful for everyone who has been a part of OSCW and left their mark, I can’t help but think we are better than ever and our best years are still ahead of us.”
Not only is OSCW the longest-running independent promotion in the area, it’s also one of the most respected outfits in the region, drawing praise from those who work for the group and from fans who faithfully follow the promotion.
Blumenfeld feels the lineup for this show just might be the best so far.
“We’re expanding our roster with some new (to OSCW) special first-time appearances. People seem to be very excited about having John Morrison at our upcoming event, as well as Taya Valkyrie, Suicide and the return of Cheerleader Melissa. Adding these superstars to our already talented roster will be terrific. I think this may be our best show to date.”
One of Blumenfeld’s favorite parts of promoting is giving the fans something they want.
“As many wrestlers and promoters probably feel the same, there is still a 12-year-old inside of me who first fell in love with wrestling when watching the greats on Saturday mornings like The Four Horseman, Sgt. Slaughter and The Legion of Doom. The fact that we are a small part of the wrestling world here in the Charleston area, and get to see families come out and enjoy the shows we produce, makes us proud. To see the gleam in kids’ eyes and the thought that they will remember coming to the live events at the Hanahan gym makes it all worthwhile.”
Sunday’s show will also include such performers as Suicide, John Skyler, Tracer X, Stormie Lee, Savannah Evans, Brandon Paradise and others.
Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30.
Adult admission (cash at door) is $12; kids (12 and under) $7.
For more information, call 843-743-4800 or visit www.oscwonline.com.
