If merely waxing nostalgic and giving fans an opportunity to take a walk down memory lane with legends of the past was the main thrust, then last Monday night’s Raw Reunion had to be considered a success.
For the most part, the star-studded, three-hour show was heavy on the typical gag humor, carting out the legends of the past with their familiar catch phrases, some even hitting the ring and backing down the current, younger crop of bad guys.
It has been a tried and true strategy that has worked well in the past, especially during the kind of ratings slumps that have plagued the company in recent months. While there’s always the chance that many fans will long for the days when the company oozed with star power, it’s a risk WWE was willing to take in order to spark renewed interest in the product.
The plan paid off, at least for this week, with Raw drawing its biggest audience of the year with 3.09 million viewers, besting the previous high of 2.92 million on the Raw after Wrestlemania in April.
Monday night’s Raw also was the most-watched episode of the show since April 23, 2018, and was the highest-rated show on cable for the night, beating Hannity on Fox News at 3.04 million.
With the specter of competition looming and ratings on the decline, WWE did what it had to do to bring viewers back to its program, at least for that week.
Only problem is that the legends did little to elevate WWE’s current “superstars” and WWE missed the opportunity to advance storylines or spark interest in Summer Slam, and next week the legends will be gone.
Breaking glass
Veteran Raw commentator Michael Cole gushed about how the show had become a family tradition over several generations.
Future Hall of Famer John Cena kicked off the evening with his first appearance since Wrestlemania 35 in April.
While most of the legends were well-received by the live Tampa crowd, it wasn’t until the end of the show that the nostalgia-filled event really hit home with the audience.
Ric Flair began the toast to kick off the main-event segment, followed by Hulk Hogan returning to his wrestling hometown of Tampa and delivering his signature catch-phrases.
That’s when the glass broke.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin took center stage in the middle of the ring, and delivered one of his familiar show-stealing promos, punctuating it with the emotion and sentimentality befitting the occasion.
Delivering a heartfelt tribute to his fellow wrestlers and the fans, the beer-swilling “Texas Rattlesnake” was at his storytelling best when he shared tales of his weekend camaraderie with Flair, Hogan and Ron Simmons.
“I'm not a sentimental guy, my name’s Stone Cold Steve Austin and I’m known for dropping people on the stack of dimes that they call a neck,” Austin later told WWE. “But to go out there with all of my brothers and sisters on this Raw reunion, I hope that they continue to do this every year because I will continue to show up.”
“You don’t need to ride me off into the sunset just yet,” he added.
‘The Greatest’
While Austin elicited the biggest pop of the night, the reunion wouldn’t have been complete with the presence of the Nature Boy. At age 70 and having survived serious health scares over the past couple of years, Ric Flair remains as beloved as anyone in the wrestling business, or even the sports world for that matter.
What he has meant to the industry over the past five decades is reflected by the respect he is shown at these types of events by the other legends as well as the current superstars.
Even Austin, who more than anyone was responsible for turning around the fortunes of WWE, reversing the course of the Monday Night Wars, and was the poster boy for the Attitude Era, readily acknowledges the 16-time world champion as the greatest ever.
“He’s the absolute greatest of all-time to ever lace up a pair of boots, and the greatest world champ of all time,” Austin told TMZ last week.
Longtime fan Jack Hunter put it into perspective.
“Arguably the biggest star ever rightfully recognizing the greatest. ’The bottom line' was never more apropos.”
“Hulk Hogan was such a huge name in his right with putting wrestling on the map, what he did, and taking it to the heights he did. But Ric is someone I really hold near and dear to me,” said the 54-year-old Austin.
“Many people know Ric better than I do, but we’ve become such good friends and I have such admiration for him. You know, I’ve been down in the dumps too and I’ve had guys reach out to me, and it’s helped me out when I’ve been in a bad time, so any kind of support that I can be here for Ric, I’m glad and I’m proud to be his friend, a close friend, and I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a very special human being and they broke the mold when they made that guy.”
Good advice
“Good Advice from Professional Wrestling: Full Contact Life Lessons from the Pinnacle Performance Art” is a bright, breezy read from authors Darren Paltrowitz and D.X. Ferris.
With a foreword by Diamond Dallas Page, one of pro wrestling’s motivational masters, the book is a self-help manual with inspirational messages from such mat icons as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ric Flair, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley and Bruno Sammartino.
Their quotes are followed by an analysis and useful advice that readers can apply in their own lives.
And no better than the ever-positive WWE Hall of Famer and fitness guru DDP to relate how wrestling taught him how to meet challenges head-on.
“It’s essentially a self-help book for people who would never pick up a self-help book,” says Paltrowitz. “To make it in wrestling, you have to be talented and multi-faceted as an athlete, actor, public speaker and/or improviser, all while staying healthy, navigating politics, and working with other performers' shortcomings and all sorts of unforeseen circumstances. So there’s a lot to learn from anyone who succeeded within the field of wrestling.
“The book also emphasizes P.M.A. (positive mental attitude) and goal-setting, so if anyone reading the book is feeling a little self-doubt, hopefully they're able to take a step back and realize that if James Ellsworth could turn a one-line promo into a semi-lucrative career, then what can you do with some time, energy and focus?”
Paltrowitz, who discovered co-author Ferris as a result of interviewing him on his “Good Advice from Goodfellas” book, says the two really hit it off when one of his responses referenced DDP, who would ironically end up writing the foreword for a book the two would write.
“I asked D.X. if he’d ever thought about doing his Goodfellas-themed style about wrestling, since there’s so much to learn from wrestlers when it comes to branding, philosophy and how to entertain people from all walks of life. He told me about an old column of his from college which referenced both wrestling and Goodfellas. That was all in late 2018 and we rushed to have the book ready and released by Wrestlemania 2019. (It was) an amazing whirlwind experience,” says Paltrowitz, who also hosts his own entertainment-based podcast at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/paltrocast-with-darren-paltrowitz/id1429248132?mt=2.
Ferris cites President (and WWE Hall of Famer) Donald Trump as an example of someone who used a pro wrestling template in real life.
“Trump literally talked his way into the White House, using a pro wrestling mode of public speech,” Ferris writes. “President Trump zings his opponents. He annihilates them with unshakeable nicknames. He rejects all formal argumentation and presents himself as the biggest, meanest in the building. He sold the USA on his version of an American Dream promo. And he has been unstoppable. Democratic and Republican, the entire field of career speechmakers are helpless before the hard-charging fast talker who cut his teeth in WWE pay-per-views.”
And just as pro wrestling has changed American culture and shaped the world, notes Ferris, it can mold your life for the better.
The entertaining 156-page guide was published by 6623 Press and can be purchased on Amazon as a paperback and e-book.
Flair vs. Stratus
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will come out of retirement to face Charlotte Flair at WWE’s Summer Slam pay-per-view on Aug. 11.
Stratus, 43, won the WWE women’s title seven times during her run from 2000-06. She last wrestled at WWE’s Evolution show, teaming with former rival and close friend Lita in a win over Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.
The match, which reportedly has been in the works since Stratus’ appearance at the Evolution pay-per-view, will be held in her hometown of Toronto.
