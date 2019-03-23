Randy Rose remembers driving home from Daytona Beach, Fla., over Thanksgiving weekend when he got the call.
It was from Pat Rose (no relation), a friend and longtime wrestling colleague, who wanted to share some important news.
“Are you sitting down?” Pat asked Randy. “I’m driving,” Randy replied nervously. “Then pull over,” instructed Pat.
“At first I thought he had some bad news. I thought one of our guys had died,” Randy recounts.
“You’re not going to believe this,” Pat told his concerned friend. “It’s not on social media yet, but Johnny Mantell from the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame just called; they’re putting you in the Hall of Fame this year.”
“It was unbelievable,” says “Ravishing” Randy Rose, who will be inducted this May in Wichita Falls, Texas, along with Midnight Express cohorts “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton and “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey.
It was even sweeter for Rose who, despite being a member of the original Midnight Express, is often the least-mentioned member of the group.
“I’m just glad they included me,” jokes Rose. “What’s so cool about it is that you’re voted in by your peers and workers that you drove up and down the road with, that you made money with, and that you took bumps for. That means a lot. It’s very humbling and just an awesome honor for me.”
The Midnight Express has long been regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling. No matter the incarnation of The Midnights, as a Jim Cornette-led unit or as one billed as the original with Paul Heyman, few in the history of the game have been as lauded and critically acclaimed.
And on May 18 at the 18th annual Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Wichita Falls, three members of this infamous tandem will be enshrined.
Midnight Express feud
The original Midnight Express had its origins in 1981 when Rose, Condrey and Norvell Austin formed a stable under that name in the Alabama-Tennessee territory.
Rose, whose real name is Randy Alls, had held tag-team titles with Ron Bass, Jimmy Golden and Pat Rose and was working his way up the card when promoters Ron and Robert Fuller brought in Condrey from Atlanta.
“I had the long blond hair and I was living on the beach,” recalls Rose. “I would get out there in the second match and I would bust my tail. I ended up having some great matches.”
Condrey, who also sported long blond hair at the time, was a good worker and resembled Rose, and the two were put together as a heel team.
“We weren’t related, but we did look a lot alike,” says Rose. “The Fullers brought Dennis down here and got him started with me. They stuck us in semis and main events. We got over really strong as heels.”
The Rose-Condrey team caught fire in the Pensacola, Fla., area where the two won the Southeastern tag-team title on 10 occasions, and in Memphis where they first began using the Midnight Express moniker. But the team eventually dissolved when Condrey left the territory and Rose took time off for back surgery.
Rose and Condrey wouldn’t team up again until 1987 when they reunited in Verne Gagne’s Minnesota-based AWA with an up-and-coming Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman) as their manager. There they were billed as “The Original Midnight Express,” claiming the right to the name, which had been used by Condrey and Eaton and later Eaton and Stan Lane.
The promotion’s exposure on ESPN gave them national visibility when they defeated Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee for the AWA tag-team title.
After dropping the AWA tag belts to The Midnight Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) the following year, the two resurfaced in the NWA to do battle with the “new” Midnight Express that consisted of “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton and “Sweet” Stan Lane.
NWA promoter Jim Crockett saw the gates Cornette and The Midnights (Eaton and Condrey) were drawing for Cowboy Bill Watts’s Mid-South territory, and he wanted them for the Carolinas.
“Once we were in Louisiana, (Ric) Flair would come in and tell us that we had to come to Charlotte,” recalls Cornette. “Once we got to Charlotte and saw what they wanted to do and the size of the buildings, along with the national TV, it got me thinking. This might not be a flash in the pan.”
Jim Crockett Promotions signed the trio in the summer of 1985.
Just as the team was peaking, though, Condrey disappeared without a trace after a match in 1987.
With Lane’s longtime partner Steve Keirn looking at retirement, the former Fabulous Ones star appeared to be an ideal choice.
“We (The Fabs) were the first tag team to use videos to promote ourselves. We were more like rock stars. It was a great period for us,” says Lane, whose reputation as an ultimate “party guy” translated well to his new role as a member of a team built around two wrestlers with blond hair, well-developed bodies and youthful good looks, but with ring ability as well.
The new MX version of Lane and Eaton, behind one of the greatest managers in the business, held the NWA tag-team belts on several occasions and was named tag team of the year in 1987-88.
A feud between the two Midnight teams, one managed by Dangerously and the other by Cornette, was one of the hottest in the NWA during that period, building up to a six-man tag match involving the managers on pay-per-view in February 1989.
“We were over like a million bucks on ESPN,” recalls Rose. “But in my opinion they didn’t know anything about drawing power. I wish we could have went on with that thing. It could have made some money. But the powers that be apparently didn’t want it to exist. We had some great ideas. You had four good workers in there and two of the greatest managers in the business. It was an opportunity that didn’t play out.”
Eventually the other Midnight group with Cornette as manager would dissolve as well. Cornette’s fiery temper continued to clash with WCW’s front office, and he left the company for good in 1990 after a series of disagreements, culminating with a falling out with executive Jim Herd.
Interchangeable parts
Although several wrestlers would rotate in and out of the Midnight Express faction over the years, the team took a more permanent shape in 1983 when Condrey, a skilled tag-team specialist, joined forces with the younger Eaton, a steady hand still in high school playing linebacker and fullback for his football team when he stepped into the ring for his first professional match.
By 1983, though, the 24-year-old Eaton had already logged seven years as a pro and was an established worker.
A touch of magic was created when James E. Cornette, a young ringside photographer-turned-manager, was enlisted as the team’s mouthpiece.
“When we first got together, obviously I was brand new,” says Cornette. “I could talk, but a lot of times I didn’t know whether I was saying the right thing or not. Dennis, who had been on top longer than any of us, taught us first about some psychology and how things worked and why things would go a certain way.”
Cornette, meanwhile, came up with names for their finishers.
“Because I was either a child prodigy or idiot savant, they let me tell them moves because I was the ‘move inventor’ and the ‘move namer.’ I had a thing for words and a thing for names because I used to watch all the wrestling tapes.”
“Dennis had the psychology, and he was kind of our mentor,” says Cornette. “Bobby was the workhorse. As soon as he got in the ring the place blew because everything was action. And I could (tick) them off because of whatever I said.”
The Midnights, with Cornette at the helm, set Watts’ Mid-South territory on fire in 1984. The trio were leading villains when the promotion, which ran shows in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, broke one gate record after another.
“That was one heck of a year,” recalls Eaton. “They gave us a big push, and man, we were fighting every night. I got beat up (by fans) six or seven times down there.”
“Watts had flown us down from Nashville to do a couple of his TV tapings before we actually started in the territory in November of ‘83,” says Cornette.
Smashing success
Looking back, Cornette says he had no idea that The Midnight Express would become as successful as they did.
He recalls Watts coming to Memphis in late 1983 to see a show at the Mid-South Coliseum in Memphis.
“I was Jimmy Hart’s second banana. I was lucky if I was on the Memphis card. Usually I was at the spot show instead of the big town because they were running two towns a night a lot. But I never even spoke to Watts because I was young and wasn’t going to walk up to him.
“It wasn’t like now when everybody, including the ring announcer, comes in and finds everybody — up to the owner of the company — and has to shake their hand. You minded your own business back then. You walked to the locker room and shook everybody’s hand, but if Bill Watts and Jerry Jarrett were in the corner talking, you didn’t walk up to them.”
For some reason that night, he says, Jarrett had Cornette in three different key matches, including being a part of the finish in all of them.
Little did Cornette know at the time, but he was auditioning for Watts.
A few days later at a spot show in Tennessee, Condrey told Cornette that he needed to talk to him.
“He called me out in the hallway. I didn’t have an idea about what he wanted. I thought I might have had heat.”
“Bill Watts wants us to come work his territory,” Condrey told Cornette.
“There was no ‘us’ at that time,” notes Cornette. “Bobby was a babyface, Dennis was a heel and I was helping Jimmy Hart manage all of his heels.”
Cornette thought Condrey was ribbing him.
“I told Dennis that I had never even spoken to Watts.”
Condrey said Watts had asked him if that kid (Cornette) could talk, and Condrey told him he could “talk his (behind) off.”
“He told us we were going to make between 150 and 200 thousand dollars. I said, ‘Each?’ At the time I was averaging 290 bucks a week. Dennis said he was flying us down to TV the next week. And son-of-a-gun, it was basically you’d make 50 grand if business didn’t go anywhere, and if you made 100 grand, that meant it was a record year. We made 90-something grand because it was a record year.”
Watts saw big money in Cornette and The Express, and they delivered.
Watts even amped up the trio’s blazing heat. At a match at the New Orleans Superdome, Watts and The Junkyard Dog ripped Cornette’s clothes off, dressed him in a diaper and fed him a baby bottle.
“He got juice on Bobby and Dennis, beat both of them in convincing fashion, stripped me down, put me in a dress or a diaper, and we’re still fighting fans on the way back,” recalls Cornette.
“That kept us another eight months,” laughs Cornette, who lost his hair twice in one week as a result of stipulation matches.
It was The Midnights’ feud with another young duo, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson’s Rock ’N Roll Express, that would set the stage for one of wrestling’s longest-running series of matches that would run three decades after the series started.
The Mid-South territory became unglued when the two “Express” teams locked horns.
With Condrey and Eaton, a well-oiled team made even better by Cornette’s natural ability to infuriate fans, Morton and Gibson found the perfect opponents.
The two teams, though, were no strangers.
“I had worked with Dennis and Bobby all my life,” says Morton. “Dennis had been with Norvell Austin and Randy Rose. And then he and Phil Hickerson were partners. Bobby and Dennis were both great workers. We had been around each other for years.”
The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and Midnight Express collectively held more than a hundred tag-team titles and can legitimately lay claim to one of the greatest and longest-running feuds in pro wrestling history.
Cornette says it would be difficult for fans to ever forget The Midnight Express.
“The crowds were so big at that time, that if anybody is going to remember anything, they’re going to remember that. The matches also always delivered. Nobody ever went and saw The Midnight Express and thought their match was bad.”
Saving Johnny Walker
Randy Rose fondly looks back at his days in the business.
“All the way back to doing to the old jobber thing in Atlanta on Channel 17,” he laughs. “One of my buddies, Gary Hart, said, ‘You’ve got to get out of here kid,’ so I took off from Georgia and in my second year in the business I went to Australia, New Zealand, Japan a couple of times, and Korea. I did a lot of other stuff than just the Midnight.”
While Rose is rightfully proud of his many accomplishments in the wrestling business, perhaps his greatest moment came a few years ago when he was indirectly responsible for saving Johnny “Mr. Wrestling No. 2” Walker’s life.
Walker suffered a heart attack during the final day of the 2010 Fanfest event in Charlotte, just two days after being inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Legends Hall of Heroes.
“It was the first heart attack I had ever had, and I didn't even know I had it then,” Walker recalled. “I had a hard time breathing, but I didn’t have any pain.”
Walker, who was in his mid-‘70s at the time, says he was sitting on the edge of his bed when Rose called to say hello and ask how he was doing.
“He was up there in Charlotte with you guys, and I had just come back from church that morning,” relates Rose, who lives in Acworth, Ga. "I was coming down Interstate 75 back from church when I called him. I asked him how he was doing.”
“I’m doing fine except for the fact that I can’t breathe,” Walker told Rose, who immediately went into action.
“He kept telling me that he couldn’t breathe,” says Rose. “I pulled over on the side of the road and told him to get the number to where he was at the hotel and what room he was in. I called straight to the front desk. I told them to not send a security guard up there, but to call the hospital and the EMS right away. They shot straight up there and took him to the hospital. Praise God.”
Before Walker knew it, he was being carted off to a medical facility across the street.
“You've had a heart attack, young man,” emergency technicians informed Walker.
“I had never been ill in my life ... at least not that kind of ill,” said Walker, who thought the EMTs had to be kidding.
They were deadly serious, though, and Walker spent the next few weeks hospitalized, waiting for a kidney problem to clear up before he could undergo a triple bypass.
Rose says he can’t take credit for saving his friend’s life.
“I didn’t do it. I think the good Lord did it. Timing is everything. I had just happened to call him to see how he was doing.”
Walker, who is now 84 and living in Hawaii, flew to Atlanta to attend Rose’s wedding several years ago.
“What a great guy. And the fans still love him,” said Rose.
Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His newly released book — ‘Final Bell’ — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com.