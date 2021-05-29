Pro wrestling was Don Kernodle’s great love

It was the biggest night in Don Kernodle’s life.

For nearly a decade, Kernodle had been a hard-working and respected mid-card journeyman. A four-year standout high school wrestler in Burlington, N.C., before going on to success as a wrestler at nearby Elon College, he was solid and dependable in the ring, but had spent most of his career toiling in the preliminaries while making others look good in the ring.

But this night was going to be special. Some would later call it the most important match in the storied history of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

A bloody and brutal steel cage match on March 12, 1983, with Kernodle and Sgt. Slaughter against Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood — part of a program billed as “The Final Conflict” — drew 15,000 fans to the Greensboro Coliseum, with thousands more turned away and traffic backed up for miles off I-85 and the streets lined up with fans hoping to scalp a ticket at the eleventh hour.

Photographer Eddie Cheslock was on hand that night.

“I was in the back with Susan (Romero/Youngblood) and Susan (Blood/Steamboat). We all three had a group hug. It was such an amazing event. The police told me that they had turned away almost 20,000 cars. It was just unbelievable.”

Steamboat and Youngblood had to park their car and walk through the traffic jam as there was no other way for them to reach the building.

The two teams worked every night for a month and set records everywhere they went. The success of the match would serve as the impetus behind the first Starrcade event on Thanksgiving night 1983 in Greensboro.

But it was that special night in Greensboro that would forever etch Charles Donald Kernodle Jr.’s name in the annals of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling history.

It would be a match that fans would still talk about nearly 40 years later.

Kernodle, who never ventured far from his hometown of Burlington, died on May 17 at the age of 71, leaving behind memories of a special time in professional wrestling.

‘Friend to everyone’

Wrestling wasn’t just something Don Kernodle did for a living. He fell in love with the business the first time he ever stumbled across it on television. He was a fan who attended the local matches religiously. But like some of his other friends, pro wrestling was something Kernodle never wanted to “outgrow.” It was a calling, and something he would pursue in high school, college and eventually the pros.

“I told my daddy: That’s what I want to do when I grow up,” said Kernodle.

Always friendly and quick with a story, to know Don Kernodle was to love him. He’d gladly, as the cliché goes, give you the shirt off his back and never think twice about it. He achieved his childhood dream when he became not only a pro wrestler, but a bona fide star in the territory he grew up in and most loved.

Nicknamed “Kernodledoodle,” he easily identified with his fan base because he had been a fan, and never stopped being one. He loved his momma and was proud of his brother Wally “Rocky” Kernodle, who started out in the business under the name Keith Larson and later teamed with brother Don toward the end of his active career and on the independents. Don and Wally loved attending wrestling conventions and reunions such as the Mid-Atlantic Legends Fanfest, where they could be seen holding court and sharing tales about the “good old days” of Crockett Promotions and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

My conversations with Don would always include a story or two about Ric Flair. And they would typically conclude with how grateful he was to have been able to “hang with Naitch,” whom he considered “the greatest professional wrestler ever.” Noting that a legion of female fans were never far behind, Don would jokingly add, “I had the greatest times in my life with him … I was lucky just to be in his wake.”

As popular as Don was within the wrestling community, he was equally beloved among his law enforcement brethren.

In his post-wrestling life, he became a Sergeant for Immigration Customs Enforcement for Alamance County in North Carolina and was later a deputy sheriff in that county as well. He had just recently retired from the Sheriff’s Office, which paid tribute to Kernodle on social media.

“We are grieving as our community lost one of the kindest and most compassionate people many of us have ever encountered. Don Kernodle was more than a co-worker, he was a friend to everyone he met. He lived a full life as a former NWA world tag-team champion and most recently as a retired officer of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. His circle was wide, and he was loved by all. Don, thank you for sharing so much of yourself with us. You will be missed.”

At one time, Don had served as a bodyguard for country singer Tanya Tucker and had also worked on Geoff Bodine's NASCAR Winston racing crew for a few years before also retiring from that.

Making the grade

Born and bred in Burlington, he lettered four times in amateur wrestling in college and was also a two-time national arm wrestling champion.

Kernodle debuted in 1973 for Jim Crockett Promotions after stepping in the ring to wrestle Bob Roop in what was billed as a legitimate challenge.

Les Thatcher, who handled the paperwork for Roop taking on challengers at the Raleigh TV station where the matches were taped, remembers asking the young grappler out of Elon College if he “really wanted to do this.”

“Les Thatcher was there and the Murnicks were there,” Kernodle said in an interview on the Mid-Atlantic Gateway website. “They told me I had to get all these release papers signed, where Jim Crockett Promotions wouldn’t be responsible, the Murnicks wouldn’t be responsible, Roop wouldn’t be responsible, WRAL-TV wouldn’t be responsible … and on and on it went. You know, if you got hurt or killed you were on your own little red wagon.”

Ironically, says Kernodle, the only person in the dressing room who gave him any encouragement prior to the match was heel manager Homer O’Dell, a character whom Roop hated as a fan.

“The one thing that really hit me good was that I went through the doors and out to the ring, Homer stopped me and says, “Kid, there’s gonna be a lot of people watching you tonight. You just go out there and do the best that you can do.’ Homer was really the only one that stopped me and tried to give me some encouragement, and for me not to worry about the match as much as I was.”

Roop, a decorated Olympic medalist, was offering $2,000 to anyone who could beat him. The 23-year-old Kernodle eagerly volunteered to be the latest in a string of competitors, all of whom had gone down in 20 seconds or less, to take the challenge.

Kernodle went eight minutes before Roop pinned him and won.

“I was exhausted. I either had to give up, or he was gonna hurt me. Hurt me pretty bad, I thought. I couldn’t do anything; I was exhausted. So I gave up, and the match was over.”

“They said, “Kid, you almost beat him; you almost beat him. That was great.’ Then Ole looked at me and said, ‘I tell you what I’m gonna do … I’m gonna break you into the business.’ He told me to be at the YMCA in Charlotte at 9 a.m. Monday morning,” Kernodle recalled.

Kernodle’s skills impressed Gene and Ole Anderson, who both offered to train Kernodle for free.

“It was hard. They ran me six miles before we started. I ran the ropes until I collapsed, getting sick, you know,” said Kernodle. “Finally, after three months, they said I was ready.”

“If it wasn’t for Ole and Gene, I probably wouldn’t have gotten in the business,” added Kernodle. “They took so much time with me … They were the only ones I really knew that much about when I started, and Ole and Gene spent a lot of time with me. They did all that stuff with me for free.”

As for Roop, it would be six years before their paths would cross again.

“You look like that guy I wrestled in Raleigh that night,” Roop told Kernodle. “I want to tell you something. If you had lasted 10 more seconds, you would have beat me.”

“I was gone! I was out,” said Kernodle. “I mean, I was exhausted. I couldn’t do anything. It was either give up, or go to the hospital!”

“That night in Raleigh became a running joke between Don and I over the years,” recalled Thatcher. “When he would spot me at a Fanfest or reunion he would start pointing his finger and saying, ‘It’s all his fault! Les Thatcher is the one that got me in all this craziness!’ All you had to do was tell me no that night in Raleigh!”

Hometown hero

Toiling in undercard matches for much of the first eight years of his career, Kernodle got a taste of the main-event stage in 1981 when booker Ole Anderson took advantage of his local popularity and put him in the headline match at the high school gym in Burlington. His partner? None other than “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who was on his way to winning his first NWA world title later that year.

The two defeated the “dream team” of Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine, and tore the house down in the process.

Less than a year later, Kernodle would reap the fruits of his labor when he got his first big break in the business and became a headline act as part of Sgt. Slaughter’s “Cobra Corps.”

As “Private (Don) Kernodle” teaming with “Private (Jim) Nelson,” the two won the NWA Mid-Atlantic tag-team championship from Porkchop Cash and Jay Youngblood. They later lost the belts to Cash and King Parsons, from whom they also regained the title. After Nelson (the future Boris Zukhov) was removed from the team, Kernodle became the tag partner of Slaughter, with whom he held the NWA world tag-team championship in late 1982 and early 1983. They lost the title in the classic steel cage match against Steamboat and Youngblood on March 12, 1983.

‘You guys crazy?’

The plan to elevate Kernodle from a hard-working but unheralded mid-carder to a main-event act as a recruit and partner for Slaughter was a stroke of genius, said Steamboat. But first, promoter Jim Crockett Jr. had to be sold on the seemingly far-fetched idea.

“I have many fond memories (of that program),” recalled Steamboat. “I think about the time Jay Youngblood and myself were tagged up, Sarge had come up with the idea and had taken Kernodle under his wing. Sarge, Jay and I went into Crockett’s office. We sat down and told Jimmy about the angle we wanted to work with Sarge taking Kernodle under his wing and making him like a private and training him military style, and going after the world tag-team championship against Steamboat and Youngblood.”

Steamboat said he will never forget Crockett’s response.

“What are you guys, crazy?”

Steamboat, however, refused to relent.

“Don had just done jobs on TV. We convinced Jimmy. I told him it was just how someone was projected on TV, and that if Sarge put him through this rigorous training, and then every week just feature him a little bit, maybe the first match he has he doesn’t go over, the other guy he wrestles just slips by, then maybe the second time on TV he goes a 15-minute Broadway, then maybe another Broadway, and maybe the fourth time Kernodle’s got his first win.

“Leave it up to us to get Kernodle over, the way we would work in the ring and put his stuff over. He finally said OK, and the rest is history. We had that big show in Greensboro, and turned away 10,000 people. We had great fun with Sarge and Kernodle. Then after that match in Greensboro, we worked every night for 30-something straight days and set records everywhere we went. Jimmy just couldn’t believe it.”

After the rivalry ended, Kernodle and Slaughter (Bob Remus) left Crockett Promotions for the WWF.

Bringing in Nikita

Following a brief stint in the WWF, Kernodle remained a heel and formed a tag team with Bob Orton Jr. under the management of Playboy Gary Hart. He later joined forces with “Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff and won the NWA world tag-team title.

It was a controversial angle, and Kernodle was characterized as a “Russian sympathizer” in the storyline. In an interview with the Mid-Atlantic Gateway site, however, he denied that he ever turned on the United States.

“An American turning on his damn country. Well, you know guys, I never really turned on the country. I just said, ‘What do you get when you get the greatest American wrestler and the greatest Russian wrestler and you team them up? You get the world tag-team champions!’”

The angle generated great heat, though, and led to another “Russian” being brought into the storyline.

When Ivan Koloff’s “nephew” Nikita Koloff arrived in late 1984, Kernodle helped train him. It had been Kernodle who had been instrumental in bringing Nikita to the territory. Looking for someone who could come in as Ivan’s nephew and capitalize on the U.S. Olympic boycott and the ongoing U.S. vs. USSR storyline, Kernodle had asked Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) if he knew of anyone that might be interested in wrestling in the Mid-Atlantic area.

Although Nikita had never been on a high school or college mat before, the connection was made, and Minnesota-born Scott Simpson would become one of the territory’s top stars as “Russian Nightmare” Nikita Koloff.

“I went to Joe Laurinaitis of The Road Warriors and told him I was looking for a guy that looks like ya’ll, big as hell, that wouldn’t mind shaving his head to portray a Russian,” Kernodle related in the Mid-Atlantic Gateway interview. “Joey said he knew the perfect guy – Scott Simpson. Three days later we had him here. When Nikita walked into the office, he already had his head shaved and everything.”

The Koloffs would eventually turn on Kernodle and administer a brutal beatdown after he and Ivan dropped the NWA world tag-team belts to Dusty Rhodes and Manny “The Raging Bull” Fernandez. Now a beloved babyface, Kernodle began teaming with his brother Rocky in a feud with the Koloffs and helped The Rock and Roll Express win the tag-team belts from the Russians in a steel cage at Starrcade ’85.

The Kernodles departed Crockett Promotions in 1986.

‘Pride of the USA’

“In his book “Nikita: A Tale of the Ring and Redemption,” Koloff relates a story about Kernodle using his art of persuasion to get them out of a speeding ticket on a South Carolina highway.

“There are more than a few of the boys that could easily wallpaper their entire homes with the tickets they received on the road,” wrote Koloff.

“Now some of the boys had pleading their way out of a ticket down to an art. The master of this was Don Kernodle. One July 3rd, Ivan, Don and I were driving late one night in South Carolina from one town to the next when we got stopped for speeding. Don was driving and so he was the one the officer asked to get out of the car. He told Ivan and I to stay in the car. He began to talk to the officer and try to talk his way out of the ticket. He tried every trick in the book to get out of the ticket but to no avail. Finally, Don got down on one knee on the interstate, pleading with the policeman, saying he couldn’t believe that the officer would give the ‘Pride of the USA’ (Don’s new ring nickname) on the eve of the birthday of our great nation.

“Ivan and I howled at the scene of Don on one knee invoking the patriotic spirit of the officer. I would never question the patriotism of the policeman, so after Don’s stellar performance, he said ‘I won’t write you a ticket, but I would like to see your championship belts.’ It turned out that he was an avid wrestling fan, as many of the law enforcement officers throughout the South are. By the time he was through looking at the belts, we had four other state trooper cars parked behind us as ‘South Carolina’s Finest’ sought a look at the belts and asked us for autographs. It was one of the rare occasions and one of the very few exceptions that I broke my heel character, and for good reason. It never hurts to have state troopers on your side. Certainly an Independence Day I will never forget.”

‘Full of life’

Kernodle would go on to have close associations with many in the territory who he grew up watching. The passing of Mid-Atlantic legend Johnny Weaver in 2008 struck him particularly hard.

“Have any of you ever loved someone before you even knew them?” asked Kernodle. “That is what it was like for me with Johnny Weaver. I loved him as a child growing up watching wrestling.”

“Johnny Weaver was one of the greatest friends you could ever have,” he told Mid-Atlantic Gateway. “He wanted to help everybody. He was a hero. He not only was he a hero wrestler, but he served the state of North Carolina as a deputy sheriff for 20 years, which is not an easy job.”

Kernodle also held Mid-Atlantic great Sandy Scott, who passed away in 2010, in high esteem.

“Sandy Scott was also a great man and a great mentor,” said Kernodle, who first met Scott in 1973. “He helped me a lot and he helped a lot of young people. He was great like Johnny Weaver was in helping folks and giving them a lot of confidence about the business. He had done everything in the business, and he taught us so much. He was a master in the psychology of wrestling. He was as good as anyone I’ve ever met. He was top of the line.”

It was Kernodle’s dream to be part of that special group that made Crockett Promotions and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling a mystical and magical part of wrestling lore.

“We like to think back a lot and reminisce about when things were good. And those, to me, were really good times. They were the best,” said Bob Caudle, the longtime “Voice of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling” whose easygoing, straightforward approach at the announce desk made him a beloved figure in the Crockett-run territory.

Kernodle held great respect for the pioneers who paved the way for him to break into a sport he loved with a passion. They respected him right back.

“Don was always full of life with a big smile for everyone. The wrestling business and I are better for our knowing ‘Noodle,’ and being graced with his friendship. Go with God my dear friend and know that you will be remembered with love and respect,” wrote Les Thatcher.

Kernodle also never forgot his good friends from the glory days. Years later, he would persuade his old tag-team partner Sgt. Slaughter to settle in Burlington.

Kernodle was slated to be honored in July at the George Tragos-Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo, Iowa.

“Don was so excited when he learned of his nomination and coming induction,” said selection committee president Gerald Brisco.

The Hall will continue with his induction in July and honor his legacy and contributions to both amateur and professional wrestling.

‘Made us believe’

Donna Canacci says she will never forget meeting Kernodle at a 2013 Fanfest in Charlotte.

“Up until that time I had only heard his name. I didn’t know anything about him. One night at Fanfest we sat and talked. He wanted to know about me. I told him the story of the Shadow (my attempt at being a manager). He listened intently with tears in his eyes. He was so genuine.

“Don would say, ‘Shadow, I’m your number one fan! I’m your biggest fan!’ I’d say, ‘No Donnie, you’re my only fan.’

“Such a sweet gentleman. That night I told him my story, I was shivering. My teeth were chattering. I don’t know why. He reached across the table and took my hands which were like blocks of ice and held them and warmed them the whole time. So sweet … I just can’t say enough about him and what he meant to me.”

“The world lost a great man way too soon,” said longtime fan and fellow Alamance County native Rodney Graves.

“I first met Don years ago at Fanfest and I told him where I’m from. He was like, ‘Holy smokes! You know I’m Alamance, right?’

“He then called Rocky over to tell him where I was from. Come to find out that we have a mutual friend that I grew up with. Long story short, seeing Don and Rocky was always one of the things that I always looked forward to when attending Fanfest. Whenever he would see me, he would greet me with that big smile and he’d say to Rocky, ‘Hey, Rocky! It’s Caswell!’”

Donnie Mason of Lynchburg, Va., also recalled meeting Kernodle.

“I went to Rockingham to the races back in the mid-‘90s and pulled into my usual parking area across the street from the track in woods right up beside a bunch cooking, drinking their beer and having fun. Typical of a Sunday at the races except I recognized one of the people. It was Don Kernodle! Of course I have to go over there, introduce myself, and tell him I was a wrestling fan from way back. He was really great to talk to too … even fixed me a great burger and ones for my friends with me.

“We had a great time, not all about wrestling, either. I was the only one in my group that watched it. We were all there to see the race, including Don, and it was just a bunch of strangers who met, had a blast, and went on our way. But to me it was a bonus to meet Don in that setting and talk wrestling with him.”

“One of my best friends and a great wrestler in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” tweeted Ric Flair. “I cannot thank you enough for the friendship and great times we shared.”

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco called Kernodle “one half of one of the greatest tag teams of all time.”

“Don was the best. Your laugh and personality will be missed.”

“You made us believe,” posted a fan on Twitter. “For that, we’ll always be grateful.”

Health issues

Kernodle, whose working weight during his wrestling days was around 235, had gone up to more than 300 pounds after retiring from the ring. “All that good home cooking from my momma,” he’d say.

But he had dealt with a number of health issues over the past decade, including quadruple heart bypass surgery 10 years ago in Greensboro.

“I’m doing fantastic,” Kernodle said five weeks after surgery. “After about a week and a half, it was like I didn’t even have surgery.”

Kernodle said then that it was a blessing in disguise that he found out about his health condition.

“I had never had a problem in my life with my heart or any chest pains or any symptoms,” said Kernodle. “But I decided to get checked out. I got a stress test and it turned out abnormal.”

Kernodle went into the hospital the next day for a catheterization when doctors discovered four artery blockages. He underwent heart surgery the following week — one day after his 61st birthday.

Prior to that surgery, said Kernodle, he felt at peace while reflecting on his life.

“It crossed my mind that I might just pass on, go to heaven and it would be the best thing in the world that could happen. My momma and daddy would be in that golden ring in the sky, and I’d never lose a match.

“But then again, you might have a heart attack or stroke or be an invalid for 15 years, and have to stay in a rest home. I guess the good thing was that there wasn’t a whole lot of time to think about things.”

“There were blockages, but fortunately I didn’t have any muscle damage,” he said. “It was a blessing in disguise that I found it. I guess I was fortunate that the Lord blessed me and I went to get it checked. I couldn’t believe it. Look at old Randy Savage ... he didn’t get a second chance.”

Dealing with debilitating physical issues in recent years, though, Don Kernodle’s life came to a sudden halt on May 17. Tributes poured in, and memories were rekindled.

Appropriately enough, the man he brought into the business, Nikita Koloff, helped conduct his old ring rival’s funeral service. Sgt. Slaughter served as a pallbearer.

The full police funeral included an honor guard and 21-gun salute.

“There was so many people there,” said Donna Canacci, who made the 12-hour trip from Indiana to attend the service. “I believe the entire Sheriff’s Department was there. Of course, everyone had their own Don story. The things that were the same in every story was how Don always made your day better, what a joy he was to be around, how giving, kind and funny he was. Most of all, everybody who knew him loved him. I know I did. He would say or do anything to make me laugh.”

“I’m blessed having known him,” she added. “Such a special person in my life who truly cared about me, and it went both ways. I would have done anything for him. You just don’t find people like him every day. He was a gem.”

“If you are fortunate enough to be acquainted with Don, you knew that he never met a stranger, encouraged you with his hugs, and was not ashamed to say he loved you,” read his obituary.

No truer words were ever spoken.

Did you know …

Wrestling’s “Wild Bull of the Pampas,” Pampero Firpo (Juan Kachmanian), was hardcore in the business as a top heel for decades before that rule-breaking style gained prominence. He toured many territories, and even challenged Pedro Morales for the WWWF title in Madison Square Garden during 1972. A little-known aspect of Firpo’s career was his unexpected run in Detroit as a fan favorite. In 1976, an angle was conducted with Firpo on the unexpected receiving end of a fireball from The Sheik, leading to a feud against the legendary ring villain. The Argentinian star upended the “madman from Syria” for the NWA U.S. championship. The victory marked Firpo’s third reign with that particular title.

- Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Big Fred Ottman, who wrestled under a variety of names in his career — Big Steel Man, Tugboat, Typhoon, Shockmaster and even Uncle Fred — was trained in Florida by Boris Malenko during the mid-1980s. As the Big Steel Man, Ottman gained visibility for a feud in the Sunshine State with future brother-in-law Dusty Rhodes. Given his size and skills, he caught the eye of WWF administrative personnel who scouted him as a potential opponent for then-champion Hulk Hogan.

After a few tweaks, Ottman was eventually introduced to WWF fans simply as Tugboat, with a sailor gimmick, an ally to Hogan, in 1989. He overpowered ring competition for nearly two years, starting with the likes of Dino Bravo and Boris Zhukov in mid-card programs before moving on to the promotion’s lead heels. But The Undertaker proved too resourceful for the hefty fan favorite in their frequent matchups, and so did IRS (Mike Rotunda). Tugboat’s frustrations boiled over during a six-man tag bout when he turned on his partners, The Bushwackers, and changed his allegiance by forming The Natural Disasters with Earthquake (John Tenta), a powerhouse duo managed by Jimmy Hart.

Rebranded as the ferocious Typhoon, Ottman and his equally imposing partner challenged the WWF’s best teams of the early ‘90s, including the Legion of Doom (aka The Road Warriors). However, in another unexpected twist, the Disasters, in targeting tag champs Money, Inc. (IRS and Ted DiBiase), heard the crowds’ cheers on their campaign to supplant the incumbent titleholders who were suddenly guided by the turncoat Hart. Typhoon and Earthquake finally triumphed, but lost the belts back to Money, Inc. a few months later. Not long after, the Disasters broke up. Typhoon worked as a solo performer until receiving an opportunity in August 1993 to ply his trade with a new identity in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). It would prove to be a jolting career-changing experience.

Ottman was to be The Shockmaster, his identity concealed under a helmet, as a member of Sting’s team on the upcoming War Games pay-per-view. But the angle for his debut turned into an unnatural disaster. Once The Shockmaster’s name was announced, he was to burst through a gimmicked studio backdrop for an impactful impression. But the plan was botched. As Ottman crashed his way onto the set, his feet gave way and he fell forward to the floor, with the helmet tumbling off. It was a colossal gaffe on live TV though he managed to retrieve the helmet and carry on with scripted intentions. Instead of an intimidating force, The Shockmaster swiftly pivoted to portraying a comic figure. Essentially, his fortunes with the company were compromised before they began. Consequently, Ottman returned for a run with the WWF as Typhoon in 1994.

However, his second stint with the Connecticut-based organization was by no means as successful as his initial one. His role for house shows meant confronting a main eventer — Yokozuna. But Ottman was booked on the losing end. Still, he won two-thirds of his matches during his overall WWF tenure. After the limited stay, he tried various independent promotions for a time. But his appearances were sporadic. Today, the 64-year-old former mat star oversees his business interests in the Lakeland area of Florida.

- Kenneth Mihalik

