Pro wrestling stars reveal battles with COVID-19

Legendary Four Horsemen member and current AEW talent Arn Anderson is the latest in a growing number of notables from the pro wrestling world who have detailed their battles with COVID-19.

The 62-year-old Anderson (Marty Lunde) revealed on a recent podcast that he tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies despite never testing positive for the virus while he was sick.

Anderson, who had tested negative several times for COVID-19 before feeling the symptoms, said that he became extremely ill for 10 days during an off period in AEW’s taping schedule.

Anderson said he dealt with severe hallucinations, claiming he saw ice sickles forming on his ceiling, and was confined to his bed for nearly a week, unable to eat or drink.

“I had one day there for a minute where I couldn’t catch my breath and it was a lot of things I never experienced in my life. It scared me to death,” Anderson said on “The Arn Show.”

“So what I want to do is reiterate to everybody out there, guys, that this thing is bad. It’s really bad and it varies from person to person.”

Anderson, who currently works for AEW as Cody Rhodes’ on-screen personal adviser, urged people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

“All I’m asking is let’s do some common sense things,” Anderson said. “Go the extra mile, for those of us that can do it, do something nice for a stranger. Do something nice for a family member. Do something nice for a friend and let’s get this thing knocked out.”

Anderson was back in top form last week on AEW Dynamite as he responded to a challenge made to Rhodes by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Wrestling with COVID

Other notable members of the wrestling community who have recently suffered from the virus include current WWE champion Drew McIntyre, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson, Mick Foley, Bill Eadie (Masked Superstar/Demolition), Les Thatcher and Bobby Fulton.

“Many of you have been asking how I’m feeling after my positive COVID test,” the 55-year-old Foley posted on Twitter. “All in all, not too bad – but I get fatigued very easily, and my head still feels a little cloudy. Please take this pandemic seriously – the daily death count is staggeringly high ... and climbing #MaskUp.”

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed a positive COVID diagnosis on Jan. 1. He said he tested positive for the virus after participating in a virtual signing event Dec. 12, where he had two people in a room with him who were both wearing masks.

“I did take my mask off so I could do a better job on the virtual signing. And one of the gentlemen ended up having symptoms later that night and reported to me that he had tested positive.

“My symptoms were not too serious – body aches and headache for a few days, followed by loss of my sense of smell, and just within the last few days, my hearing has been affected.”

The hardcore legend isolated in a hotel room for 19 days after learning of his exposure. He acknowledged he could have been “more careful” at times and said he plans on being more diligent in his behavior moving forward.

“First of all, I wanted to tell you how I’m doing physically, and second of all, I wanna encourage everybody to continue to look out for each other,” Foley posted on Twitter. “I know there’s an end in sight but we have to be even more adamant. Continue to mask up, social distance and look out for each other. And number three, I just feel like complaining. I don’t have anyone to complain to! So I'm gonna complain to all of you.”

Thatcher, 80, battled pneumonia after testing positive for the virus on Jan. 4.

Quarantining in his Knoxville, Tenn., home, Thatcher posted the following on social media: “Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers. I am fighting COVID pneumonia which can be dangerous. But I’m old school and don’t plan to let it kick my (butt)! Love and respect to you all.”

Thatcher, regarded as one of the top trainers in the profession, said this week that he felt he was finally on the road to recovery.

“I’m getting better each day. I feel closer to normal now than in several weeks. I’m on a drive-thru list now to get my first shot, as soon as they call.”

Thatcher hopes to be ready to go back to work in March.

McIntyre, 35, who tested positive on Jan. 10, immediately went into quarantine and said he was lucky to have experienced no symptoms. He has since been cleared and will defend his WWE world title against Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

Jericho recently revealed that he had tested positive last fall but was asymptomatic.

Jericho, 50, had been criticized because his band, Fozzy, continued to hold live concerts during the pandemic, including an August show during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota where physical distancing and masks were not enforced. The event was later linked to many COVID cases. He has denied on Twitter, however, that he caught the virus at Sturgis.

Jackson (Nick Massie), whose battle with COVID in September kept him bedridden for three weeks, lost his ability to taste or smell for 2½ months, and experienced hives all over his body.

Jackson, 31, also revealed that he still hasn’t got his cardio up to speed, and as a result his brother has had to take over much of the workload in their tag matches.

Fulton, best known as one half of The Fantastics tag team with the late Tommy Rogers, announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fulton (James Hines), 60, who has battled throat cancer over the past year, did offer a hopeful note last week on Twitter.

“I’ve drank my first bottle of water by mouth in a year. Next milestone is to eat a meal by mouth which hopefully I can do next month. God is so good!”

Did you know …

Many fans know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s maternal grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia (Fanene Pita Anderson), was a longtime fan favorite. But did you know Maivia, while with the WWWF in October 1978, turned heel on his partner, the company’s world champion Bob Backlund, in a tag-team bout at a TV taping? Specifically, Maivia attacked Backlund’s adviser Arnold Skaaland and left ringside with a new manager – Classy Freddie Blassie. This shocking twist led to a series of title matches between the then-41-year-old stocky Samoan star and his younger counterpart. The two battled in main events all over the East Coast through spring 1979. Maivia also squared off against most of the promotion’s popular regulars, particularly Ivan Putski, Tony Garea and Chief Jay Strongbow. Additionally, Maivia, an inductee of WWE’s 2008 Hall of Fame class, was related to the Anoa’i family, which includes current Universal kingpin Roman Reigns.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

James Grady Johnson, a Southern gentleman who played a perennial ring bully, broke into the business and worked the Pacific Northwest and Stampede territories when fellow wrestler Frankie Cain noticed the physical resemblance between Johnson and established star Dr. Jerry Graham. Soon, Johnson became the blond ring villain Luke Graham, kin to the Grahams who were East Coast regulars where “Luke” made his initial splash in 1964 as Jerry’s tag partner. They soon won the WWWF tag titles before dropping them to another pair of “bad guys” in Waldo Von Erich and Gene Kiniski. Luke also met several major stars (Bobo Brazil, Wahoo McDaniel, Bill Miller) in singles’ competition until leaving in early 1965. He made enough of an impression to merit a return visit to the company in 1967-68, which included title matches against Bruno Sammartino. Well-versed in ring psychology, Graham’s unusual persona involved going ballistic when taunting fans would chant “Crazy Luke” during the bouts.

A run in the Midwest with the American Wrestling Alliance didn’t go very well, as Luke fell to the likes of Ed Carpentier, Billy Red Lyons and Pepper Gomez. But Graham was a hit in Southern California for his program with Pedro Morales. It was such a successful program that, when Morales became WWWF champion in 1971, Luke returned east to challenge Morales for the belt. It was a fierce rivalry, and Graham often bled as their clashes continued into early 1972. But it was Graham’s proficiency as a tag performer that again came to light in this period. He and Tarzan Tyler were awarded the titles in late spring and defended them against tough tandems until dropping the gold to Rene Goulet and Karl Gotch in December at Madison Square Garden. Graham then spent much of his next chapter in the Buffalo/Cleveland/Pittsburgh territory as a reliable heel presence. His signature tactic was the use of a taped or “loaded” thumb which, away from the referee’s view, was responsible for a slew of victories.

Graham frequented the NWA’s Georgia territory in the mid-‘70s, tussling with foes like Jerry Brisco and Bearcat Wright. An interesting development ensued when Luke agreed to work the Florida circuit. Because the Graham family was popular there with promoter Eddie and son Mike, Luke took on the name “Wolfman Savage” so as to continue campaigning as a heel. Another opportunity in the WWWF came in 1978 with Luke often teaming alongside storyline kin Superstar Billy Graham. He also faced familiar solo competition from bygone days in Gorilla Monsoon and Dom DeNucci before earning a few shots at the company’s world champion, Bob Backlund. Further, he was matched versus newcomer Dino Bravo, a development that ended up largely in Bravo’s favor before Luke said his goodbyes to the Northeastern promotion for the final time. During his career’s homestretch in the early ‘80s, he traveled to the Mid-South area to wrestle for a former tag partner in promoter Bill Watts.

Though permanently linked to other famed “Graham” wrestlers, Luke was related to none. However, outside the mat wars, he had quite a large family in the Georgia area, with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The celebrated performer succumbed to heart failure in 2006 at age 66.

— Kenneth Mihalik

