Having covered the wrestling business for more than half a century (and yes, I know that sounds absolutely ancient), I’ve had to develop a fairly thick skin in a profession that at times can appear to be rather cruel and heartless.

But the personal friendships that have evolved over the years have more than made up for any disappointments and bumps along the way. It’s a special fraternity, a brotherhood like no other.

That might explain mixed emotions of sadness and joy that befell me while watching A&E’s recent two-hour biography on the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

The wrestling world, and the world in general, has been a sadder place since the Rowdy One made his exit nearly six years ago. Piper, only 61, passed away in his sleep on July 31, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. His sudden death was attributed to a heart attack caused by a pulmonary embolism. He left behind a loving family, countless friends and millions of fans.

As painful and shocking as the news of his passing was, Piper had predicted years earlier that he didn’t expect to reach the age of 65.

The wrestling business, with its fame and corresponding adulation, had a great entrance plan, he said, but “it’s got no exit plan.” Piper was still working because he couldn’t get anything from his pension until he turned 65, and “I’m not going to make 65,” he lamented.

It was as though he knew his ultimate fate long before it befell him.

“He always had a demon on his shoulder that he was fighting with that started at a very young age long before wrestling,” said daughter Ariel Toombs.

Sadly it was a demon he never could fully exorcise.

Scars remained

The fact that “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, born Roderick George Toombs, was one of the wild boys of the business was not lost to anyone in the profession. He settled down in later years, but the scars remained.

I once asked Roddy if all the fame and fortune he had amassed over several decades in the wrestling business had been worth it.

Pausing a bit before flashing that familiar million-dollar smile, he said he had no regrets. But then he admitted that the fame hadn’t come without a price.

“The business has taken a toll on me,” he said bluntly. Piper had battled and beaten Hodgkin’s lymphoma, suffered spinal injuries, been stabbed several times and sported a titanium hip as a result of more than 30 years of taking bumps.

“I’m not as sharp as I used to be. But if the creek don’t rise ... I think I’ll be OK,” he said.

It was a cruel twist of fate, to be sure, but nobody will ever say Piper didn’t live life to the fullest. He packed a lot of living into those 61 years.

“I’ve been around the world seven times. I’ve been stabbed three times, been down in an airplane and once dated the Bearded Lady. I’ve had Jo-Jo the Dog-Faced Boy as a tag-team partner. I’ve been in 30 car crashes, none of ’em my fault, I swear. . . . OK, they were probably all my fault,” he would say.

‘In his own world’

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper was many things. He was mesmerizing and charismatic. He was outrageous. With his own inimitable style, he was one of the greatest stick men in the history of the business. He was a star of his generation.

On the outside, though, Roddy was personable, gentle and fun to be around, a family man who was good with the fans away from the ring.

As Bret Hart said in the episode, “He was not like any other wrestler. He was in his own world.” And he really was.

Roddy missed the days when grapplers lived their own gimmicks and cut their own promos without the help of a script written by a member of a “creative team.”

Wrestlers like Wahoo McDaniel and Ole Anderson were exactly like the performers they portrayed.

“Wahoo was a real chief and Ole was a real bully,” Piper would laugh.

But he loved them all.

“Holy cow. Guys like Ole Anderson, Gene Anderson, Mad Dog Vachon, Johnny Valentine. I love them to death. I’ll love them forever.”

Lasting memory

On a personal note, I’ll never forget the day I learned of Roddy Piper’s passing. I was at a banquet that headlined the annual Mid-Atlantic Legends Fanfest in Charlotte, home base of the revered Crockett Promotions and a territory where Roddy had some of his greatest matches and greatest times.

Just minutes before the start of a formal ceremony that included several hundred current and retired wrestlers, promoters and fans, I got a call from Ric Flair, who sadly informed me that Roddy had passed away in his sleep early that morning. As word spread throughout the banquet room, a pall was cast over the gathering that included many of Roddy’s longtime friends and colleagues. What had begun as a joyous occasion soon turned somber.

With everyone still in a state of shock, banquet emcee Jim Cornette announced the sad news and a 10-bell salute was given.

Having been scheduled to give the opening speech as an inductee into the Mid-Atlantic Hall of Heroes, I found myself struggling to find the words to express our collective sadness over the loss of someone who meant so much to so many people.

Suddenly, though, my thoughts turned to joy and even laughter as I recalled that ever-present smile of Roddy’s that could light up any room, and the way he loved his fans, and the way they loved him right back.

And I knew then that was the way I wanted to remember Roddy, and opened with one of my lasting memories of him.

It was early in his run as a top heel in the Carolinas. He had used some nefarious tactics to get the win over a beloved babyface, and while making his way to the dressing room, an irate fan armed with a full cup of beer decided to target Hot Rod.

Piper ducked, the flying projectile missed its mark, and its foamy contents instead splattered in the face of my future wife, who had made the dubious decision to attend her first live wrestling show with me.

Roddy looked back, flashed one of his devilish winks, and successfully made it to the back.

Forty years have since passed. I’m with the same girl and long retired. And Roddy, forever the Rowdy One, became a shining star.

And, might I add, that Piper kid always did know how to make an exit.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

During much of 1995 and between WWF world title reigns, Bret Hart squared off against a persistent opponent from Japan named Hakushi (Jinsei Shinzaki aka Kensuke Shinzaki), formerly of Michinoku Pro Wrestling. After a series of early battles with the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) and Bob Holly (Robert Howard), the 28-year-old fast-rising newcomer with a blend of unique skills challenged Hart on numerous occasions, but was unable to gain the upper hand in their program. Shortly after, Hakushi returned to his homeland to compete for several decades in a variety of promotions. Today, he serves as the executive president of the Michinoku Pro group.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Big John Studd (John Minton), a towering athlete from western Pennsylvania, was trained for a mat career by the legendary Killer Kowalski. His initial ring alias through much of the 1970s was Chuck O'Connor (sometimes O’Conner), and he paid his rookie dues on the WWWF circuit, usually in a mid-card role. He handled himself well before moving on to other territories for seasoning. In 1974-75, for example, he frequented shows in the Mid-Atlantic, St. Louis and Central States areas. In 1976, he toiled anonymously in a return to the WWWF alongside his mentor, Kowalski, as they became tag-team champions using the guise of the masked Executioners, managed by Lou Albano. The team split in 1977, but the lessons in tag wrestling would prove to be beneficial for the next phase of the big man’s career.

As John Studd, he found more tag gold – the Mid-Atlantic title belt – partnered with Ric Flair, followed by Ken Patera. He struggled when matched against Blackjack Mulligan and a visiting Andre The Giant, with whom he’d later harbor a recurring rivalry. After this Mid-Atlantic run, Studd tried the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1980-81 with a steady tag-teammate in Jerry Blackwell. But, again, his solo efforts met with fitful results in mid-card battles versus a pair of veteran heels-turned-fan favorites, namely Baron Von Raschke and Mad Dog Vachon. Studd revisited the NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions, and earned several title opportunities but couldn’t cash in. He moved back to the Northeast in late 1982, and was assigned Fred Blassie as a manager. It was growing more evident that Studd had a penchant for not selling a foe’s offense.

With the WWF, main event feuds ensued against its champ, Bob Backlund, along with a prolonged program versus Andre. The gimmick to supply interest in Studd’s bouts was the “Bodyslam Challenge,” where opponents were dared to hoist and slam the 350-plus-pound aggressor. If successful, they’d earn $10,000 (eventually $15K). Studd enjoyed somewhat greater fortunes as a singles’ competitor in this career stage. Blassie retired, leaving his gigantic charge to be guided by Bobby Heenan. This development also prompted a tag reunion with Ken Patera for a while, followed by a longer alliance with King Kong Bundy. With the promotion infatuated with size during the mid-1980s, the 6-foot-10 Studd received a considerable push, and title confrontations against Hulk Hogan were common. Popular culture came knocking, too. Studd performed in a few films and TV shows.

After an unusual two-year hiatus from the business in the late 1980s, his return featured a twist. The WWF tried him as a crowd favorite. He was booked to win the 1989 Royal Rumble, a major accomplishment. Next, he was placed in a series of matches against Akeem (George Gray) and members of the Heenan Family. But this long-awaited reset failed to catch fire. By June, Studd quit the company. After a short tenure on the independent scene, he received a dire medical diagnosis in the early ‘90s. Liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease eventually took their fatal toll. In 1995, Studd died at age 47, leaving a wife and three children. Nearly a decade later, he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame (2004).

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week