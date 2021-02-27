South Carolina native Paul Wight, more famously known in mat circles as Big Show, shocked the wrestling world last week when he signed a long-term contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Wight, 49, billed as “The World’s Largest Athlete,” will be returning to the ring as well as serving as a commentator for the promotion’s new YouTube wrestling show “AEW Dark: Elevation,” the company announced Feb. 24.

Elevation will air on Monday nights as an extension of the Tuesday night series AEW Dark. The show will put the spotlight on “established and rising” stars alike, as well as talents from the independent wrestling scene.

“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a statement. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”

“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” Wight said in a statement. “AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

Wight, who will join Tony Schiavone on the Elevation series, is scheduled to appear on Dynamite next week.

WWE wrangling

Wight’s seemingly sudden departure from WWE shocked many insiders who considered him a WWE lifer. But according to Pro Wrestling Insider, Wight and his former company were unable to agree on financial terms for a new contract.

Negotiations reportedly ended days after Wight’s last television appearance on the Jan. 4 Legends Night episode of Raw. His WWE profile was moved to the website’s Alumni section on Feb. 19, pointing to the end of a two-decade relationship.

Hampered by injuries in recent years, Wight last wrestled for WWE on a July 2020 episode of Raw where he lost a non-sanctioned match to Randy Orton. His last title match came the night after Wrestlemania 36 last year on Raw when he lost to WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Wight, who spent 22 years with WWE, follows the lead of Chris Jericho, one of the company’s top stars who severed his longtime relationship with WWE three years ago to later become a creative force with the upstart AEW, joining former WWE performer and current All EliteVP Cody Rhodes.

“It’ll be a long time before I go back,” Jericho said in a 2017 interview. “If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

The AEW roster now includes former WWE talent such as Sting, Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), Matt Hardy, Miro (aka Rusev), FTR (aka The Revival), Taz, Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger), Shawn Spears (aka Tye Dillinger), Dustin Rhodes, Jake Roberts and lead commentator Jim Ross.

While Wight’s arrival in AEW has created additional interest in the product, some took to social media criticizing the company for signing former WWE stars.

“Glad you guys are really sticking to your mission to spotlight these young up and comers,” tweeted one fan. “Tune in to see Sting, The Big Show, Jack Swagger, Matt Hardy and Jericho with JR and Tony Schiavone on commentary. Youth movement in full effect.”

“It took 20+ years but Paul Wight finally defected back to WCW,” chided another.

Most, however, have praised the acquisition, citing another big-name talent added to the roster, while providing Wight with another major opportunity in the business.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was among those sending best wishes to his former colleague.

“I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank,” Foley posted on social media.

Arn Anderson also welcomed Wight to the company: “Welcome my friend. You will now see all the things I love about AEW and they will see all the things I love about you.”

Brought in as the storyline son of the late Andre The Giant when he joined WCW in 1995, Wight was immediately put in a main-event spot, earning wins over such stars as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair and holding WCW’s version of the world title on two separate occasions.

But it was in the WWF (now WWE), which signed Wight to a 10-year contract in 1999, where he would carve out an illustrious two-decade career that would allow him to transcend the wrestling business.

Wight would hold that organization’s world heavyweight title seven times. He is the only wrestler to have held the ECW, WWE, world heavyweight and WCW championships.

Giant collision?

Wight’s tenure in AEW could include a long talked-about showdown with fellow big man Shaquille O’Neal, who is set to have his first pro wrestling match on March 3 when the 7-foot-1 NBA legend will take part in a mixed-tag match with his partner Jade Cargill against AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Wight and O’Neal had been rumored for a 2017 match at Wrestlemania, but the bout was called off.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt,” Wight said at the time. He also questioned whether or not Shaq was “too busy riding around singing karaoke with John Cena and going to Krispy Kreme and getting fatter every week.”

Shaq, however, blamed WWE on the cancellation.

O’Neal, a week shy of his 49th birthday, is currently under a new contract with Turner Sports. AEW Dynamite airs on TNT.

Carolina roots

Wight, who grew up in Aiken County, was a multi-sport star at King Academy in Batesburg, where he participated in basketball, football, baseball, track and golf.

He earned all-class basketball honors his junior and senior years, all-state and all-conference honors four years, averaged 35 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocks a game his senior year. He led his team to a runner-up spot in the state tourney his junior year and a final four spot his senior season. He scored 61 points in the first round of the state tournament his senior year, connecting on 26 of 27 shots from the field and hitting 9 of 9 free throws.

Wight’s athletic prowess, however, wasn’t limited to basketball. He also earned all-state and all-conference honors in baseball, and in one year of football he garnered all-state and all-conference accolades and was state captain in the North-South all-star game.

“I was good at football because I was very coordinated and very strong and very fast to be as big as I was,” Wight said in a 1996 interview. “I hit 5 (seconds) flat at 320 (pounds), seven foot tall, which is hauling butt for a big man. But it was something that I really didn’t have a huge amount of interest in. My heart was always in basketball.”

Wight also admitted he was a big Clemson football fan.

“I love Clemson football,” said Wight, who was heavily recruited for basketball by then Clemson coach Cliff Ellis, as well as by George Felton at South Carolina. “There is no experience in the world like Death Valley. You can feel the electricity and energy just walking through the stadium at a Clemson game. It’s definitely an experience.”

One of 14 students in his graduating class in 1990, Wight chose to continue his basketball career at Northern Oklahoma Junior College and eventually made the switch to Wichita State. He later played more basketball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Wight also had to deal with a potentially deadly disease known as acromegaly. The disease, which also afflicted Andre The Giant, is a rare hormonal disorder that develops when the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone. Wight had developed a tumor around age 9, which put pressure on his pituitary gland and caused it to secrete excess growth hormone. At 12, he stood 6-feet-2 and weighed 220 pounds. By age 14, he was 6-feet-8.

To stop the growth and potentially save his life, he had to have surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

“I had acromegaly between my freshman and sophomore year in college,” said Wight. “I went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where surgery was performed. Within six hours after surgery, everything was back to normal. It was a fantastic surgery with no repercussions. I’ve been very lucky. They have the advancement now to recognize something like that early, where Andre didn't have that benefit.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

Diamond Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) was one of WCW’s brightest stars in a universe of big names during the mid-to-late 1990s. However, his transition to the WWE in 2001 was anything but stellar. First, DDP was placed in an awkward storyline versus The Undertaker that was swiftly abandoned. Then, he was unable to make inroads in matches with some of the promotion’s best (Big Show, Kane, Kurt Angle, etc.). A well-conducted program with Christian salvaged DDP’s abbreviated run, though he was compelled to play the character of an odd motivational speaker. Despite his rocky tenure, Page has emerged as a successful entrepreneur, largely via his yoga business, as well as a valuable mentor and friend to a cadre of former well-known fellow grapplers.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

“The man of the hour – Dick ‘The Bulldog’ Brower!” was one way Delaware native Richard Gland would introduce himself to mat audiences. The wild-eyed brawler with a husky physique often extolled the virtues of “Brower Power” in intense TV interviews promoting his upcoming matches. For nearly 25 years, Brower terrorized opponents and fans wherever he fought, though the Toronto scene is where he really became a household name, beginning in the early 1960s. The unpredictable star specialized in plenty of action in and out of the ring. His antics during clashes against the popular Whipper Billy Watson put him on the industry’s map, drawing sellout crowds for Maple Leaf Wrestling and its NWA promoter Frank Tunney. And Brower’s tag-teaming with stellar performers like Johnny Valentine and Sweet Daddy Siki kept him in the spotlight there when not competing in solo bouts.

Brower’s mayhem also took hold in the U.S. during various stints with the WWWF. He is one of few heels who managed to challenge the promotion’s world champions over three different decades. In the 1960s, he sparred with Bruno Sammartino, followed by an early 1970s campaign against Pedro Morales. Finally, in the late stages of his career, he contended against Bob Backlund through 1981, attesting to his tenacity. For much of the early ‘70s, however, Brower headlined for Buffalo-Cleveland’s territorial boss, Pedro Martinez. There were recurring programs with Johnny Powers, Ernie Ladd, Dom DeNucci and others. When Martinez elected to expand his regional reach by transforming his National Wrestling Federation to the International Wrestling Association by booking shows in the Mid-Atlantic states, Brower served as chief villain. There were numerous confrontations versus popular favorites such as Mil Mascaras and The Mighty Igor. While the IWA folded after a few years, Brower, a world traveler, had no difficulty locating places to further his brand of chaos.

The burly Bulldog also had several runs in the Detroit area, where his manic approach rivaled that of the company’s top star – The Sheik. He squared off against a variety of big names, including Lord Athol Layton, Tony Marino and Dr. Bill Miller. Brower also competed in title matches for the WWC group in Puerto Rico. And there were successful tours of Australia. The Bulldog persona had a familiar orientation. Early in his career, he’d worked in Western Canada for the Stampede Wrestling group, traditionally an excellent training ground for promising young grapplers. While there, he developed his rule-breaking techniques and unique ability to wreak havoc. The Stampede experience launched the volatile Bulldog Brower that wrestling fans in the East would come to know.

Brower died in 1997, two days short of his 64th birthday. Reports suggest he had complications after hip surgery. It was a sad end for the man who started out in the business as the Delaware Destroyer.

— Kenneth Mihalik

