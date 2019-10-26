“I came, I saw, I wrestled and I’m still pretty damn good at it.” – Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin sure is. Always has been.

For fans who have followed him over the course of his 20-year pro wrestling career, the South Carolina native doesn’t need a Twitter bio to convince them.

As a can’t-miss prospect in WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory back in 2000, Benjamin had the credentials to make a splash in the big leagues. Some officials even saw him as the next Kurt Angle.

Jim Ross, who was head of talent relations at the time, agreed that Benjamin had all the tools to be a major star, and in 2002 the 27-year-old rookie was elevated to the main roster.

But while the former Orangeburg-Wilkinson High standout always appeared on the brink of greatness with WWE, he was never quite able to crack that lofty top tier of the mat juggernaut.

Regarded at the time as one of the best in-ring performers in the business, the knock against Benjamin was his inability to relate to the audience and deliver on the microphone.

In the bygone days of old-school wrestling managers, Benjamin might have been a great candidate for a mouthpiece to do his talking. Or, better yet, he could have emerged as a version of a latter-day Sting-like character, keeping his promos to a minimum while letting his action in the ring do the talking for him.

Unfortunately WWE didn’t do Benjamin any favors on the creative side, as the company often put him in awkward storylines and in positions that he appeared uncomfortable with. His overly scripted promos didn’t jibe with his character, and the disconnect was often reflected in his unconvincing mic work.

While his tremendous in-ring ability was never in question, Benjamin admitted at the time that he needed to relate to the audience better.

“I can do anything and everything at the tip of a hat. But fans still don’t know how to relate to me. They never really hear me talking. They know I’m a great athlete and they know I’m a great wrestler. But they really don’t know what type of personality I really have.”

Benjamin needed a gimmick, and he could only go so far with outstanding athleticism in the world of sports entertainment.

That assessment would later be supported by Ross. “If you’re not talking, you’re not getting over.”

“I think he’s missing that X factor to make him more real,” former Olympic gold medalist Angle said of Benjamin. “Although he is a real deal, a two-time All-American in college, he’s a little bit shy. He needs to let that energy and that character come out a little more. He’s actually a real funny kid. I guess he doesn’t feel comfortable yet doing that in front of fans.”

Despite Benjamin’s failure to resonate with WWE fans, Angle called him the best athlete in the wrestling business.

“Shelton has everything that you could have to be one of the top wrestlers,” Angle said at the time. “I watched him wrestle Shawn Michaels a few months ago and I was blown away. I think he’s incredibly gifted – probably the best natural athlete in the business. Without a doubt, he is the best athlete.”

Showing fire

A 10-year run with the company ended in 2010. A seven-year WWE hiatus saw Benjamin hone his interview skills as well as expand his prodigious mat repertoire in Ring of Honor and overseas in Japan. In 2017 he returned to WWE. Earlier this month, Benjamin was a fifth-round draft pick on the Raw roster.

Now at the age of 44, Benjamin finds himself a seasoned veteran in the company, yet one who can still go on the mat and help elevate the next generation of stars.

And last week on Raw, Benjamin showed fire and cut the type of compelling promo that was lacking in his earlier days with the company.

This time it seemed easy for Benjamin, because it was real emotion. It came from the heart, and fans responded to its genuineness.

When Benjamin told Rey Mysterio that “Brock Lesnar is my family,” the words and the delivery came honestly. When he said that with the exception of Paul Heyman, that no one knew Lesnar better, he was telling the truth. (Benjamin is the godfather of Lesnar’s two oldest children, while Lesnar “advocate” Paul Heyman is the godfather of Lesnar’s two youngest children.)

“Where did this Shelton Benjamin come from?” one fan asked on social media.

“Shelton Benjamin was awesome to see tonight! He needs to get more TV time,” posted another.

One can only wonder that if Benjamin had the freedom and more personal, relatable storylines to work with years ago, he just might have been pushed to the top of the proverbial ladder.

A natural

Shelton Benjamin might be one of the most underrated performers in the business over the past two decades.

And he could have been one of the best football players and track stars had pro wrestling not been such an alluring option.

“He was a natural,” said Jim Cornette, who oversaw his development in OVW.

Benjamin was a world-class athlete – an All-American wrestler in high school, where he compiled a 122-10 record, winning the South Carolina state high school championship twice, and in college, where he was a junior college national champ his sophomore year at Lassen Community College in California and a two-time All-American at the University of Minnesota. At Lassen he also won a national championship in track his freshman year.

His athletic prowess extended to the gridiron, where the 1994 All-State selection went to North Carolina State University on a full football scholarship.

He would ultimately parlay his natural athletic skills into becoming a star in professional wrestling.

Much of his success, Benjamin told the WWE website, has been due to Angle, who was instrumental in “Team Angle” and “The World’s Greatest Tag Team” with Charlie Haas, Benjamin’s best friend.

“Kurt basically helped open the door for me and Charlie. He helped get our names out there by lending us his name. Kurt has always been a great guy. He definitely influenced my career in a positive way. He’s the prototype of what an amateur wrestler who wants to be a professional wrestler should strive for.”

Lesnar connection

Benjamin’s history with current WWE heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar runs deep.

Following a standout collegiate wrestling career, Benjamin broke into the pro ranks with former NCAA heavyweight champion and fellow Minnesota Gopher Lesnar, with whom he shared the OVW tag-team title on three different occasions as part of a duo billed as “The Minnesota Stretching Crew.”

Benjamin and Lesnar had been friends and roommates at Minnesota.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco, who scouts talent for the company, had been looking at Lesnar, who was the NCAA heavyweight wrestling runner-up in 1999 and champion in 2000. At the time Benjamin was serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Gophers wrestling team.

“I was looking at Brock, who we later signed, but J (Gophers wrestling coach J Robinson) told me that he had a kid who was a tremendous athlete and a two-time All-American,” Brisco said of Benjamin. “He said he had a great personality and that we really ought to take a look at him. He would be great for business.”

Brisco went to Minneapolis to check out Lesnar, but he also met with Benjamin.

“Five minutes with Shelton convinced me that everything J told me about him was true,” Brisco said. “Tremendous personality, charisma, tremendous athlete and a really good person. We signed him.”

A pure athlete and an impressive physical specimen – tall, strong and cut from granite – with natural wrestling ability, Benjamin had all the tools.

As Lesnar’s assistant coach at Minnesota his final year, Benjamin also served as his “sparring partner. “

“I was one of three guys who could handle him, because Brock’s a monster,” said Benjamin, who trained with Lesnar two to four hours each day for two and a half years.

“They had some great matches in the room,” recalled Robinson. “There was a lot of pride. Shelton’s a two-time All-American, and Brock’s trying to come in and make a name for himself. Shelton kind of does what he has to do, and competition brings that out in you.

"It was like, ‘Who’s the king of the room?’ They were practice matches, but when they did, everybody literally cleared out. You get those two who not only are big, but highly explosive, they’re just going to blow right through you. When they got in some flurries, everybody just backed away.”

Lesnar also pushed for his friend, two years his senior, to be signed to a WWE contract.

“Benjamin was an amazing athlete, and signing the South Carolina native was a blessing as he had a solid WWE career, arguably underutilized in the opinion of some,” Ross told Fox Sports. “Plus, he made Brock’s transition from the amateurs to the pros much easier. Robinson knew Brock could be a challenging athlete to manage, so having Benjamin in the same training camp was a major positive in the development of Lesnar.”

Their friendship has flourished, and Benjamin’s promo last week on Raw was pure gold as he told the audience of their close bond.

Even though he has suffered a string of recent losses, the three-time Intercontinental champion remains confident of his ability to make a difference in WWE, as evidenced by his tweet following the draft earlier this month.

“So yea I’m on the red team now (Raw). Even in defeat I’ve already outdone my last year on the blue brand. New beginning new opportunities @wwe @WWEUniverse … I suggest you stop sleeping on me.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His newly released book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com