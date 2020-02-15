Old School Championship Wrestling’s 14th anniversary show a real family affair

It will be a true family affair when Old School Championship Wrestling presents its 14th anniversary show on Feb. 23 at the Hanahan Rec Center.

The popular locally based promotion will pay homage to some of pro wrestling’s most revered families while also celebrating 14 years of “family friendly” wrestling in the Lowcountry.

Promoter Joe Blumenfeld has invited second- and third-generation performers as a special part of the event, and he’s excited about the lineup, which includes Carlito Colon, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman Jr., Lance Anoi’a, Sefa Fatu and Timothy Zbyszko.

“This show definitely has a family theme,” says the 52-year-old Blumenfeld. “I personally had the honor of working a show with Larry Zbyszko maybe 17 years ago, and I still remember the experience fondly. Rikishi came to OSCW in April 2018, and he had such a great energy and, of course, The Dynasty is all about family. Now we’ll have two more Dynasty family members coming to OSCW.

“When Carlito made his first appearance here in July 2016, I’m surprised he didn’t get tired of me going on and on about his dad. The Hart family has been such an influence and not only to those that carry the Hart name, but countless others including Brian Pillman and so many stars of today. It all connects, and to have an opportunity to celebrate it here in Charleston in 2020 is exciting. We want to pay homage to some of wrestling’s great families and also celebrate the ‘OSCW family’ that’s kept us going all these years. February 23rd will be all about ‘Family.’”

Fourteen years is an impressive milestone for any independent promotion in today’s wrestling landscape. It was 14 years ago when Blumenfeld launched his OSCW troupe at an old bingo hall in North Charleston with a dozen fans in attendance.

“I can’t believe it’s been so many years,” Blumenfeld says of the longest-running indie outfit in the area. “It’s gone by so fast. Just the other day, while we were driving all over town passing out flyers for this event, we passed by the location of our first-ever event. It was an old, closed-down bingo hall at that time. Now that property on Rivers Avenue is an empty overgrown lot. It reminded me just how long it’s really been. Celebrating this 14-year anniversary means a lot simply because we’re still here, we’re still growing, our loyal fans are still supporting us, and we’re still slowly making new OSCW fans.”

Shining legacies

Blumenfeld, a native New Yorker, wanted to plan something “different” for his anniversary event. He recalled being very impressed with appearances Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith), son of the late “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, made in recent years, and it got him to thinking.

“Since 2013, when we first had Davey Boy Smith Jr., I’d been thinking that one day I would love to do a night featuring more second- and third-generation wrestlers that are carrying on their legendary family names. Right now, there are so many legacy talents carrying on those family names that I knew that the time was right to bring some of them to the local OSCW fans. So I guess this show was seven years in the making. I can’t wait for it, and I hope our fans are excited too. I hope it will be well received.

“What I’m most looking forward to at this event is those fans that really get the concept and realize the history there. Today we can’t see Flyin’ Brian Pillman or The British Bulldog, for example, step into the ring, but we can see their legacy shine through their incredibly talented sons, although their sons are making a name for themselves in their own right.”

Wrestling royalty

A second-generation star and son of Puerto Rican legend and WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon, Carlito Colon made history by winning the U.S. championship in his Smackdown debut match Oct. 7, 2004, then did it again by winning the Intercontinental title in his first match on Raw on June 20, 2005.

Colon, 40, who is expected to bring his apple-spitting routine to OSCW, also has a brother, Primo, and cousin, Epico, who have teamed in WWE as well as their native Puerto Rico.

Harry Smith, a third-generation star and former WWE tag-team champion, is capably carrying on the Hart family legacy.

Son of the late Davey Boy Smith and Diana Hart (the youngest daughter of late Stampede Wrestling promoter Stu Hart), the 34-year-old Smith is one of the hottest free agents on the market.

The 26-year-old Brian Pillman Jr., son of the late great “Flying Brian” Pillman, has been one of the most highly touted prospects in the business since making his pro debut in late 2018.

Pillman, Smith’s Hart Foundation teammate, was honored earlier this month in Philadelphia when Pro Wrestling Illustrated presented him with the prestigious 2019 Rookie of the Year award.

The Anoa’i dynasty, which has produced multiple generations of superstars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna and The Usos, will be well represented at OSCW.

For more than 50 years, the Anoa’i family has collected more tag-team championships than any other family in the sport. The late “High Chief” Peter Maivia and his grandson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are distant relatives, but are considered honorary members of the famous family.

Sefa “The Problem” Fatu is the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi (Solofa Fatu Jr.), brother of WWE tag team The Usos (Joshua and Jonathan Fatu), cousin of Reigns (Joe Anoa’i) and “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Lance “The Future” Anoa’i, 28, is the son of WWE and WCW star Samu (Samula Anoa’i), who was a member of The Headshrinkers and Samoan Swat Team with cousin Rikishi. Lance was trained by his grandfather Afa Anoa’i, one half of WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, before making his pro debut in 2010.

Anoa’i made his WWE debut last May in a losing effort on Raw to Shane McMahon, but only as a result of a McMahon assist from Drew McIntyre.

Timothy Zbyszko, son of WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko, is a seven-year veteran who was trained by his dad and Scott Hall.

The nephew of Greg Gagne and grandson of the late great AWA champion and promoter Verne Gagne, Zbyszko also boasts a rich wrestling heritage. He was the recipient of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013.

Faithful followers

Blumenfeld attributes the longevity of his promotion, which has drawn praise from those who work for the group and from fans who faithfully follow it, to a number of things.

“Firstly, the dedication and talent of our roster is, of course, a main factor. We’re fortunate to have a roster and team that come from all over and always give us one hundred percent, especially those that have hung in there with us since the early OSCW days.

“Secondly, the fans that have hung in there with us, too, are the fuel that keeps us going. We strive to keep their support. We never want to disappoint them. Thirdly, we simply just can’t stop. There have been so many ups and downs, but we still love it and can’t imagine it ending.”

Blumenfeld adds that he is extremely proud of the family-oriented product the outfit provides. It captures the soul of pro wrestling and reflects the heart and passion of the game, he says.

Despite the occasional pitfalls along the way, Blumenfeld and the company have managed to survive and even prosper.

“Our plans for the future are to grow bigger, stronger, to make our supporters proud, and grow our fan base,” he says.

The anniversary show lineup includes: A four-corner match for the International title with Caleb Konley defending against John Skyler, Austin Jordan and Eric Darkstorm; The Ugly Ducklings vs. The End for the OSCW tag-team title; Francisco Ciatso (with Stormie Lee) vs. Lodi; Brandon Paradise vs. Nick Kismet; Brady Pierce vs. Scotty Matthews.

Generation matches feature Timothy Zbyszko vs. Brian Pillman Jr.; Lance Anoa’i vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.; and Carlito vs. Sefa Fatu.

Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30. Adult admission (cash at door) is $13; kids (12 and under) $8. Advance tickets are available online.

For more information, call (843) 743-4800 or go to www.oscwonline.com.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com