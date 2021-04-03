Old School Championship Wrestling returns to Isle of Palms for Rumble at the Beach

While pro wrestling’s biggest event of the year is being held next weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., a locally based promotion will be making some waves of its own 450 miles away.

Old School Championship Wrestling will present its third annual Rumble at the Beach on April 11 at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms.

As for the “other” show that day, the 37th edition of Wrestlemania, longtime OSCW promoter Joe Blumenfeld explains that he had set the date for his beach event long before WWE changed its date.

“I did have reservations when I first heard the news, but changing our date was not an option and we are not going to cancel, so we are moving forward with an expectation of a fantastic show regardless. With great live pro wrestling and kick-butt live rock ‘n roll music by Metro Tools, it will be an awesome time.”

OSCW is moving from its normal base of operation, the Hanahan Rec Center, to the outdoors for this special show. In addition to a full lineup of matches, fans can watch the waves, enjoy the ocean breeze and sample items from the club’s kitchen menu.

It’s a slight departure from Old School’s regular shows, but one that Blumenfeld hopes the fans will enjoy.

“We look forward to returning to the beautiful Isle of Palms and The Windjammer,” Blumenfeld said. “These beach shows have become something a lot of fans and wrestlers look forward to. It’s a departure from our usual gymnasium event and has a special fun and laid-back feel. We’re hoping for a great turnout.”

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

“We are aware that many restrictions have been lifted for bars and restaurants, but we do encourage attendees to wear masks when not eating or drinking,” Blumenfeld said. “A great thing about having this event outdoors is it allows people plenty of space in the fresh air to socially distance as they see fit. As at all of our events since COVID, we will provide sanitation stations, will be disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and will have plenty of disposable masks on hand.”

‘Ultimate experience’

Blumenfeld has put together a solid show.

The main event will feature OSCW champions competing for the promotion’s championship ring. The field will include OSCW champion Timothy Zbyszko, IC champion Brandon Paradise, OSCW tag-team champs The Bite Club (Gangrel and Kevin Thorn) and wildcard winner Drew Adler.

Other bouts include: Exotic Youth (Bryce Cannon and Zach Mosley) vs. Rob Killjoy and a partner to be announced; TJ Boss and Zuka King vs. Nick Kismet and Kevin Phoenix; Francisco Ciatso vs. Landon Hale; Chris Valo vs. Logan Creed; and Façade vs. Austin BeBop. New OSCW ladies champion Dani Mo will defend her title for the first time against Stormie Lee.

The tentative lineup also will include multi-time champion and OSCW favorite John Skyler (who won the ring in 2018), Jett Black and others.

“This will be my second show ever at The Windjammer, and I am ecstatic!” said Skyler, who currently can be seen on AEW TV. “The Windjammer always welcomes OSCW with open arms and makes for a unique environment for a wrestling event.

“It’s the ultimate experience if you are a wrestling fan because the ring is literally right on the beach, and if you are a wrestler it’s awesome because you look around and everywhere you turn the people are going crazy.”

Blumenfeld said the event, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, is one of his favorite annual shows.

“My favorite part of the beach shows is the atmosphere. It feels a bit more relaxed … almost like we’ve all taken a little vacation. Plus, The Windjammer is a personal favorite spot of mine,” said Blumenfeld, who fondly remembers the inaugural show in 2018 that featured WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

“I remember the fans on the decks all around and some even looking down from their hotel balconies waving their hands in the air with Rikishi while he danced to his signature music.”

OSCW ring announcer Brett Wolverton also has fond memories of the Windjammer event.

“It’s such a unique atmosphere with the beach behind me and a ton of people watching us from the various balconies cheering us on," he said. "Plus, I can get away with being in the ring in shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, so I get to leave my suit at home. I hope everyone brings their cameras with them because I love to see the different pictures that are taken at these events.”

Bell time will be at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 3.

“Delicious food and drink will be available for purchase and served up by the wonderful Windjammer crew,” Blumenfeld said. “Due to being an outdoor event, it is weather permitting. Live music by Metro Tools will be on the big outdoor stage after the matches.”

It will be a real “day at the beach” for performers and fans alike, said Blumenfeld, who is expecting a large turnout for the festivities.

“This is definitely a show people don’t want to miss,” added Skyler. “You never know what will happen when you get a bunch of wrestlers together on the beach.”

Adult admission (cash at door) is $15; advance tickets $12; kids (12 and under) $10.

For more information, visit wwwoscwonline.com or call (843) 743-4800.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His newly released book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com.

Did you know …

In 1990, Tony Atlas (Anthony White) was down and out, both professionally and personally, when Vince McMahon proposed a new gimmick for him and a return to the WWF. The character would be a Ugandan warrior named Saba Simba, decked out in colorful indigenous attire. The plan for Simba was to feud with Akeem (George Gray aka One Man Gang). However, Akeem left the promotion before the program got underway. Saba Simba, who was swiftly outed on TV by commentator Roddy Piper as Atlas, debuted in late August. Though Atlas performed well in this guise, the idea, perceived to be in dubious taste, was abandoned by the company after the 1991 Royal Rumble.

– Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

Booker T (Robert Booker Tio Huffman) is well known to generations of fans, largely from his work with WWE. He’d been a troubled teenager in Houston, but he found his way to a wrestling school headed by Ivan Putski, where Booker and his brother Lash, aka Stevie Ray, were trained by veteran, well-traveled star Scott Casey. The brothers wrestled on shows in their home state until a big break occurred, with the duo bound for the Global Wrestling Federation.

As The Ebony Experience, they were tag champs before joining the WCW promotion in the early 1990s as Harlem Heat. The pair was known as Kole and Kane until the end of 1994 when they were able to use their more famous aliases. After several years of being the top heel team, they lost the WCW tag belts in 1996 to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. The brothers then headed in separate directions, with Booker getting a favorable push as a fan favorite. He won the company’s TV title from Disco Inferno the following year to begin a string of individual titles held.

He became a prominent star in 1998, battling the likes of Rick Martel, Chris Benoit, Fit Finlay and Chris Jericho. And 1999 was a banner year, as he continued to successfully battle the best. Always athletic and superbly conditioned, he reached a career peak by twice going over Jeff Jarrett in 2000 for the WCW world title, though he was beaten by Scott Steiner as the year closed. But he regained the title from Steiner just as WCW folded. In all, Booker T won more than three-fourths of his singles’ bouts during his tenure there – an impressive mark especially given the caliber of competition. His scissors kick finisher netted many of those victories. And his “spin-a-roonie” maneuver was unique among contemporary grapplers.

Booker’s WWE run as a ring villain started in 2001 as he was matched initially against top stars like Kurt Angle, The Rock and The Undertaker. For a time, he teamed with Test (Andrew Martin). He continued his heelish ways versus Steve Austin and Rob Van Dam until mid-2003 when he cheered again as he battled Big Show and old adversary Jericho. He formed an unusual alliance with Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and they held the tag championships for a period. A long rivalry with Christian ensued for the Intercontinental title, followed by a second program against RVD on Smackdown with Booker again as a rule-breaker. Another lengthy series of bouts took place opposite John Cena for the U.S. title. He spent much of 2005 and 2006 with the U.S. belt and even won the King of the Ring tournament in 2006. But 2007 brought harsh realities as Booker was let go following a drug suspension. He continued to ply his trade with Total Nonstop Wrestling until 2010, often teaming successfully with ex-foe Steiner.

The resilient veteran resurfaced with the WWE in 2011 as a commentator and also filled the role of Smackdown general manager for storyline purposes. He was inducted to the company’s Hall of Fame in 2013. With brother Stevie Ray, Harlem Heat joined the Hall in 2019. In addition to other activities, Booker T has been a regular part of the broadcast contingent of the organization and its WWE Network since his 2011 return.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week