It will be a true family affair when Old School Championship Wrestling presents its “Generations: II” show July 11 at the Hanahan Rec Center.

The popular locally based promotion will pay homage to some of pro wrestling’s most revered families.

It worked so well last year, says promoter Joe Blumenfeld, that it was an easy decision to bring back the event for an encore.

Blumenfeld has invited second and third-generation performers as a special part of the event, and he’s excited about the lineup, which includes Davey Boy Smith Jr., Wes Brisco, Colby Corino, Timothy Zbyszko, Lance Anoa’i, Jacob Fatu and Miranda Gordy.

“The last ‘Generations’ show was an interesting and fun event,” says Blumenfeld. “The fans seemed to really like it. That made me want to do another and I’d love to make it a permanent part of the rotation.”

Blumenfeld is particularly looking forward to the main event pitting Timothy Zbyszko against Lance Anoa’i for the OSCW title.

“That should be a great one,” says Blumenfeld, who has been at the helm of OSCW for 15 years. “I have enormous respect for the Samoan Dynasty, and I personally think Timothy is underrated. Zbyszko knows what to do in that ring to get people to hate him and I love to watch him work. I think both of these guys will be a big part of the future of wrestling proudly carrying their legendary names.”

A four corner match for the Intercontinental title should also provide some excitement, says Blumenfeld.

“I’m looking forward to the four corner IC match. I think the experience of Francisco Ciatso, the solid work of Drew Adler, the energy of Facade, and the high-flying skills of Rob Killjoy should make for a riveting match.”

“We always love when Davey Boy Smith Jr. can fit us into his schedule,” adds Blumenfeld. “He’s one of the most skilled workers today and has become an OSCW favorite. He’ll be facing off against Colby Corino, who made his OSCW debut in April at our Beach show, and I’m glad to have him return.”

Generation bouts

Wes Brisco, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Brisco and nephew of the late NWA world champion Jack Brisco, made his pro debut in 2009. The 38-year-old performer has held a number of titles during stints in WWE, TNA, New Japan and other promotions.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith), a third-generation star and former WWE tag-team champion, is capably carrying on the Hart family legacy.

Son of the late Davey Boy Smith (The British Bulldog) and Diana Hart and grandson of the late Stampede Wrestling promoter Stu Hart, the 35-year-old Smith is one of the hottest free agents on the market and is rumored to be on WWE’s radar once again.

Smith’s legendary father was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

Colby Corino, the 24-year-old son of former NWA heavyweight champion and ECW world champion Steve Corino, began training for his wrestling career at the age of 12, and spent the next 12 years working as an amateur and as a pro with such organizations as Ring of Honor, TNA, PWF, PWX and CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

Timothy Zbyszko, son of WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko, is an eight-year veteran who was trained by his dad and Scott Hall.

The nephew of Greg Gagne and grandson of the late great AWA champion and promoter Verne Gagne, Zbyszko also boasts a rich wrestling heritage. He was the recipient of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013.

The Anoa’i dynasty, which has produced multiple generations of superstars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna and The Usos, will be well represented at OSCW.

For more than 50 years, the Anoa’i family has collected more tag-team championships than any other family in the sport. The late “High Chief” Peter Maivia and his grandson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are distant relatives, but are considered honorary members of the famous family.

Lance “The Future” Anoa’i, 29, is the son of WWE and WCW star Samu (Samula Anoa’i), who was a member of The Headshrinkers and Samoan Swat Team with cousin Rikishi. Lance was trained by his grandfather Afa Anoa’i, one half of WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, before making his pro debut in 2010.

Jacob Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, who competed in the WWF as Tama and The Tonga Kid. Trained by his uncle, Rikishi, Jacob made his pro debut in 2012. He has spent the past two years working for Major League Wrestling where he captured that company’s world heavyweight title.

Gordy, a second-generation performer, is the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy of The Fabulous Freebirds. She is best known for her current work in the Texas state wrestling promotions. She made her pro debut in 2019.

Last August she defeated Jazz to win the Texas-based Women’s SWE Fury Title.

Safety first

The OSCW event marks Blumenfeld’s third offering of the year, and he is hopeful that attendance will continue to increase as COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease.

“The shows post-pandemic have been great, or as good as could be, complying with the restrictions and guidelines earlier this year. We feel easing back into live events has happened fairly easily and has been very well received.

“Although many restrictions have been lifted, we still plan to be diligent in making it as safe as possible with cleaning commonly touched surfaces, providing sanitation stations and masks for those who choose, extra space between seating groups, and will make effort to avoid crowding in common areas by encouraging advance ticket sales for quick entry and providing a food truck (That’s My Dawg) outside as a concession stand alternative.”

“It’s another way to prevent crowding in the lobby,” says Blumenfeld. “They’ll be parked right outside the front door for everyone’s convenience and have lots of delicious and affordable options.”

Generation matches will feature Colby Corino vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Wes Brisco vs. Jacob Fatu, and Lance Anoa’i vs. Timothy Zbyszko.

The show also will feature WrestleForce champion John Skyler defending his title against TJ Boss; a four corner match with Rob Killjoy, Drew Adler, Facade and Francisco Ciatso (winner will get IC title shot against Brandon Paradise in October); a four corner women’s title match with Savannah Evans, Stormie Lee, Miranda Gordy and current champion Dani Mo; and the return of Revolt (Kaleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Nick Kismet and Kevin Phoenix.

Bell time is 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30. Adult admission is $13 and kids $8 (cash at door). Advance tickets are available at a discount online.

For more information, call (843) 743-4800 or go to www.oscwonline.com.

Dinner with Ric Flair

Ric Flair will be the special guest on NASCAR great Kyle Petty’s new primetime TV show, “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,” at 8 p.m. Aug. 5 on the Circle Network.

Petty travels to Atlanta to visit the former 16-time world champion, and he brings a familiar car with him to surprise the “Nature Boy.”

After a trip down memory lane, Flair gets candid about the highs and lows of his career and personal life as the two chat over a meal at Uncle Jack’s Meat House.

Charleston’s own Darius Rucker will get a visit from Petty, who formerly owned a home on Isle of Palms, on the July 22 show.

The popular singer-songwriter (and longtime pro wrestling fan) will treat Petty to an historic home tour, a little guitar picking and a spin in a special car, all before revealing sentimental moments from his personal and professional life over a seafood dinner at Pearlz Oyster Bar.

Other guests scheduled to appear on the new series include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Davis Love III, Herschel Walker, Mario Andretti, Pitbull and Petty’s famous father, seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book – “Final Bell” – is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

During the mid-1990s, Bryant Anderson (Rogowski) appeared to be primed for a big career in the business. As the son of Ole Anderson, a legend in the NWA’s Southeastern territories, Bryant had a considerable legacy to follow. In 1994, the young “can’t miss” prospect got a break and a push from the Smoky Mountain Wrestling promotion. Early on, Ole even seconded Bryant to the ring. Jim Cornette booked Bryant in a long program with one of the company's top stars – Tracy Smothers. But, during 1995, Bryant had a professional change of heart. He left the industry to pursue and attain a law degree from Georgia State University.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Blast from the Past

Ricky Harris, an immense athlete, tried several gimmicks in the earlier, less memorable years of his career. Hangman Harris was one such short-lived alias. Dusty Rhodes, in a capacity as NWA territorial booker, gifted Harris with the Black Bart persona — an outgoing and ornery outlaw heel billed from Texas. Bart and Ron Bass joined forces as The Long Riders, working the Florida circuit with James J. Dillon as manager prior to a longer run in Jim Crockett Promotions beginning in 1984. The team soon split, but Dillon stayed on to oversee Bart in mid-card feuds against an array of foes, including Sam Houston, Buzz Tyler and Manny Fernandez. Many of these skirmishes were over the Mid-Atlantic championship belt. Bart employed an impressive high-flying legdrop finishing maneuver called the “Trash Compactor” to polish off many opponents. Battles against popular favorites Ronnie Garvin and Terry Taylor ensued through 1985 and into early 1986.

A unique opportunity presented itself in fall ‘86, courtesy of the World Class promotion in Dallas. Bart was ushered in as the company’s new world champ, with the backstory that he bested incumbent titleholder Chris Adams in a showdown in California. In fact, no such match took place. But the phantom switch was used to account for Adams’ hiatus from World Class. Bart got a sizable push, yet dropped the belt to one of WCCW’s finest, Kevin Von Erich, in a high profile match-up at a show held in the Cotton Bowl that October. Bart stuck around a while, challenging the Von Erichs, but eventually moved on to the neighboring Mid-South/UWF territory in ‘87. When Crockett purchased the UWF that same year, Bart found himself back in former surroundings, working yet again for a familiar regime. Scandor Akbar served as Bart’s manager during the merger/transition.

With these promotional developments, the increased talent pool was decidedly more competitive than ever. Bart won less frequently, being matched against the likes of Sting, Steve “Dr. Death” Williams and Barry Windham. Gaining traction was tough. Through early 1988, he met but fell to recent additions Jimmy Garvin and Ron Simmons. Bart elected to try the WWF. But the decision was counterproductive for his professional fortunes. He worked preliminary contests and served as enhancement talent for television. After his challenging WWF run, he returned South in 1991, to the Atlanta-based WCW. However, he was unable to revive past glory. Bart was unable to overcome men like Big Josh (Matt Borne), Dustin Rhodes and the Junkyard Dog. A series against former rival Houston also proved fruitless. His appearances for the company were sporadic after that.

Bart then spent several years with Global Wrestling Federation, and also trained young wrestlers in the Dallas area. He dealt with several health concerns, including heart surgery, in recent years. But the 73-year-old native of North Carolina forges on, sharing tales of his experiences in the business when interviewed on social media.

— Kenneth Mihalik, a retired educator living in Charleston, can be reached on Twitter @HoldBackTheNite

Photo of the Week

Long before Hacksaw Jim Duggan became a Hall of Fame professional wrestler, he played offensive tackle at Southern Methodist University from 1974-76. Photo provided